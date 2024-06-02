Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is a Spain-based investment company. Its investments can be grouped into three different categories: listed equity investments, unlisted equity investments and real estate assets. The Company operates three segments: Property Rental, Investments in Transferable Securities and Venture Capital Investments. The Property Rental segment manages, rents and sales of the Companyâs investment property. The Investments in Transferable Securities segment comprises investments in listed companies. The Venture Capital Investments segment includes investments in funds or investment vehicles managed by the Company. No transactions are carried out between the different segments. The Company is part of the March Group.