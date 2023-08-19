  1. Markets
Security ALB

CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

Equities ALB ES0117160111

Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.95 EUR -1.41% +1.35% +13.44%
01:24pm CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%) Alphavalue
Jun. 22 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA

CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%)

Today at 07:24 am

Today at 07:24 am

Latest news about Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%) Alphavalue
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA
Management team of Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A. completed the acquisition of 77% stake in Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.. CI
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : Quality Iberian assets at an attractive price Alphavalue
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : Passing the 50% discount mark Alphavalue
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Spain's Corporación Financiera Alba Sells $67 Million Stake in Indra Sistemas MT
SAPA Placencia Holding, S.L. acquired an additional 3.21% stake in Indra Sistemas, S.A. from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for &#128;62.3 million. CI
Spanish Investor Alba Sells $54 Million Stake In Communications Equipment Provider Satlink MT
An unknow buyer acquired 28.07% stake in Satlink S.L from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for &#128;48.5 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI
Spain's Alba Takes 3% Stake in Italian Microelectronics Firm Technoprobe for $108 Million MT
SAPA Placencia Holding, SL acquired 5% stake in Indra Sistemas, S.A. from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for &#128;90.8 million. CI
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI
Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Alba Unit Buys Property in Madrid for $65 Million MT
Kaixo Telecom SA completed the acquisition of Euskaltel, S.A. (BME:EKT) from a group of shareholders. CI
Corporaci?n Financiera Alba, S.A. signed an agreement to acquire 14% stake in Nature Topco UK Limited for approximately $300 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. signed an agreement to acquire 12% stake in KKR Apple Holdings Corporation for $350 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Euskaltel's board recommends accepting Masmovil's takeover bid RE
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA

Chart Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Chart Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
Company Profile

Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is a Spain-based investment company. Its investments can be grouped into three different categories: listed equity investments, unlisted equity investments and real estate assets. The Company operates three segments: Property Rental, Investments in Transferable Securities and Venture Capital Investments. The Property Rental segment manages, rents and sales of the Company's investment property. The Investments in Transferable Securities segment comprises investments in listed companies. The Venture Capital Investments segment includes investments in funds or investment vehicles managed by the Company. No transactions are carried out between the different segments. The Company is part of the March Group.
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2023-09-18 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
48.95EUR
Average target price
72.65EUR
Spread / Average Target
+48.42%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Private Equity

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
Chart Analysis Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
+13.44% 3 154 M $
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.
Chart Analysis Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
+12.23% 2 505 M $
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC
Chart Analysis Petershill Partners PLC
-1.18% 2 404 M $
HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.
Chart Analysis HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd.
+0.67% 2 267 M $
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Bridgepoint Group plc
-9.65% 1 763 M $
ONEX CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Onex Corporation
+26.05% 4 814 M $
RATOS AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Ratos AB (publ)
-20.17% 1 019 M $
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis Clairvest Group Inc.
+14.80% 920 M $
KUNWU JIUDING INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.
-6.77% 813 M $
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Chart Analysis Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
+9.50% 625 M $
Private Equity
