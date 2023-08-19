Equities ALB ES0117160111
|Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.95 EUR
|-1.41%
|+1.35%
|+13.44%
|01:24pm
|CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%)
|Jun. 22
|CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend
|FA
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%)
Today at 07:24 am
More about the company
Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is a Spain-based investment company. Its investments can be grouped into three different categories: listed equity investments, unlisted equity investments and real estate assets. The Company operates three segments: Property Rental, Investments in Transferable Securities and Venture Capital Investments. The Property Rental segment manages, rents and sales of the Company's investment property. The Investments in Transferable Securities segment comprises investments in listed companies. The Venture Capital Investments segment includes investments in funds or investment vehicles managed by the Company. No transactions are carried out between the different segments. The Company is part of the March Group.
Calendar
2023-09-18 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
48.95EUR
Average target price
72.65EUR
Spread / Average Target
+48.42%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.44%
|3 154 M $
|+12.23%
|2 505 M $
|-1.18%
|2 404 M $
|+0.67%
|2 267 M $
|-9.65%
|1 763 M $
|+26.05%
|4 814 M $
|-20.17%
|1 019 M $
|+14.80%
|920 M $
|-6.77%
|813 M $
|+9.50%
|625 M $