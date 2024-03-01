Stock ALB CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Equities

ALB

ES0117160111

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
48 EUR +0.42% Intraday chart for Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. -0.93% +0.21%
04:46pm CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : The Alba narrative fails to prove seductive: 50%+ discount Alphavalue
Sep. 26 CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : A sluggish start to the year operationally, though NAV is booming Alphavalue
Latest news about Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : EPS upgrade (2022: +175.8%, 2023: +24.0%) Alphavalue
Management team of Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A. completed the acquisition of 77% stake in Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.. CI
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : Quality Iberian assets at an attractive price Alphavalue
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA : Passing the 50% discount mark Alphavalue
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Spain's Corporación Financiera Alba Sells $67 Million Stake in Indra Sistemas MT
SAPA Placencia Holding, S.L. acquired an additional 3.21% stake in Indra Sistemas, S.A. from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for €62.3 million. CI
Spanish Investor Alba Sells $54 Million Stake In Communications Equipment Provider Satlink MT
An unknow buyer acquired 28.07% stake in Satlink S.L from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for €48.5 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI
Spain's Alba Takes 3% Stake in Italian Microelectronics Firm Technoprobe for $108 Million MT
SAPA Placencia Holding, SL acquired 5% stake in Indra Sistemas, S.A. from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. for €90.8 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI
Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Alba Unit Buys Property in Madrid for $65 Million MT
Kaixo Telecom SA completed the acquisition of Euskaltel, S.A. from a group of shareholders. CI
Corporaci?n Financiera Alba, S.A. signed an agreement to acquire 14% stake in Nature Topco UK Limited for approximately $300 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. signed an agreement to acquire 12% stake in KKR Apple Holdings Corporation for $350 million. CI
Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Euskaltel's board recommends accepting Masmovil's takeover bid RE
Management team of Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A. agreed in principle to acquire Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A from Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.. CI
Global markets live: AT&T, GSK, Discovery, Microsoft, Tesla...
KAIXO TELECOM SA. launched a tender offer to acquire Euskaltel, S.A. from a group of shareholders for €2 billion. CI

Chart Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Chart Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is a Spain-based investment company. Its investments can be grouped into three different categories: listed equity investments, unlisted equity investments and real estate assets. The Company operates three segments: Property Rental, Investments in Transferable Securities and Venture Capital Investments. The Property Rental segment manages, rents and sales of the Company's investment property. The Investments in Transferable Securities segment comprises investments in listed companies. The Venture Capital Investments segment includes investments in funds or investment vehicles managed by the Company. No transactions are carried out between the different segments. The Company is part of the March Group.
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
47.8 EUR
Average target price
78.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+64.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Private Equity

1st Jan change Capi.
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Stock Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
+0.21% 3.12B
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG Stock Partners Group Holding AG
+4.41% 37.27B
ONEX CORPORATION Stock Onex Corporation
+9.61% 5.76B
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. Stock Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
+2.15% 2.66B
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC Stock Bridgepoint Group plc
-5.09% 2.59B
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC Stock Petershill Partners PLC
+2.83% 2.45B
KUNWU JIUDING INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.
+28.17% 1.2B
INVESTCORP CAPITAL PLC Stock Investcorp Capital plc
+2.01% 1.18B
RATOS AB Stock Ratos AB
-2.88% 1.11B
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC. Stock Clairvest Group Inc.
+0.87% 832M
Private Equity
