    CORFICOLCF   COJ12PA00048

CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S.A.

(CORFICOLCF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-06-28
20850.00 COP   -3.02%
03:13pCORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S A : Management and Sustainability Report 2021
PU
03:13pCORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S A : GRI and SASB
PU
05/13Corporación Financiera Colombiana S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Corporación Financiera Colombiana S A : GRI and SASB

06/30/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
COMPAÑÍA FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S.A.

Global Reporting Initiative Standards, GRI

GRI 2

2-7 Employees:

The organization shall:

A. Report the total number of employees and a breakdown of the total by gender and by region:

GENERAL DIRECTORATE Carrera 13 No. 26-45Piso 8 Bogotá D.C.: PBX: (601)

2863300

www.corficolombiana.com

Types of workers

No. of people

Interns

7

Outsourced

100

Permanent

Employees

376

Trainees

3

Temporary

Employees

20

TOTAL:

506

  • Ratio of women in all management positions, including junior, intermediate and senior management positions: 45.19%
    GOAL 2022: A total of 48% of women in junior, intermediate, and senior management positions
  • Ratio of women in subordinate management positions, i.e., First management level: 46.15%
    GOAL 2022: 48% of women in subordinate management positions.
  • Ratio of women in senior management positions, i.e., Two levels away from the CEO or comparable positions: 45.05%

GENERAL DIRECTORATE Carrera 13 No. 26-45Piso 8 Bogotá D.C.: PBX: (601)

2863300

www.corficolombiana.com

GOAL 2022: A total of 46% of women in senior management positions

  • Ratio of women in management positions performing income-generating functions (e.g., sales) in proportion to the management positions (this excludes supporting roles such as human resources, IT, legal, etc.): 19.35%
    GOAL 2022: A total of 22% of women in income-generating functions
  • Ratio of women in STEM-related positions: 51.69%
    GOAL 2022: A total of 55% of women in STEM-related positions

STEM Definition: STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Stem workers use their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics to perform their day-to-day duties. An employee will be classified as a STEM employee if their qualifications are STEM-related and they have STEM-related operational responsibilities. Such positions include but are not limited to computer programmers, web developers, statisticians, logistic agents, engineers, physicists, and scientists.

This organization encourages women's participation in its workforce and at the various levels of contribution to the organization. Its CEO is a woman, and there is a significant percentage of women in management and leadership positions: Women represent 53.99% of the total workforce and 45.19% in leadership and management positions.

B. Report the total number of:

  1. Permanent employees, and breakdown by gender and region:

Region

No. of people

GENERAL DIRECTORATE Carrera 13 No. 26-45Piso 8 Bogotá D.C.: PBX: (601)

2863300

www.corficolombiana.com

Barranquilla 9

Bogotá.337

Bucaramanga 7

Cali14

Medellín8

Villavicencio 1

TOTAL: 376

  1. Temporary employees, and breakdown by gender and region:

Region

No. of people

Bogotá.

19

Medellín

1

TOTAL:

20

  1. Non-guaranteedhours employees and breakdown by gender and by region; Not applicable.
  2. Full-timeemployees and breakdown by gender and region.

GENERAL DIRECTORATE Carrera 13 No. 26-45Piso 8 Bogotá D.C.: PBX: (601)

2863300

www.corficolombiana.com

Region

No. of people

Barranquilla

9

Bogotá.

337

Bucaramanga

7

Cali

14

Medellín

8

Villavicencio

1

TOTAL:

376

v. Part-time employees and breakdown by gender and region:

Corficolombiana is committed to the country's employability and generating professional development and growth opportunities within the organization. This is why most of our employees are full-time employees. There is a partial contract with Corficolombiana for a person who provides services to three of our companies.

C. Describe the methodologies and assumptions used to compile the data, including whether numbers are reported:

  1. In headcount, full-time equivalent (FTE), or using another methodology:
    Headcount of full-time employees under an indefinite term contract is the methodology used.

GENERAL DIRECTORATE Carrera 13 No. 26-45Piso 8 Bogotá D.C.: PBX: (601)

2863300

www.corficolombiana.com

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

CORFICOLOMBIANA - Corporación Financiera Colombiana SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 19:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
