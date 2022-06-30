Corporación Financiera Colombiana S A : GRI and SASB

A. Report the total number of employees and a breakdown of the total by gender and by region:

Ratio of women in senior management positions, i.e., Two levels away from the CEO or comparable positions: 45.05%

Ratio of women in all management positions, including junior, intermediate and senior management positions: 45.19%

GOAL 2022: A total of 46% of women in senior management positions

Ratio of women in management positions performing income-generating functions (e.g., sales) in proportion to the management positions (this excludes supporting roles such as human resources, IT, legal, etc.): 19.35%

GOAL 2022: A total of 22% of women in income-generating functions

GOAL 2022: A total of 55% of women in STEM-related positions

STEM Definition: STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Stem workers use their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics to perform their day-to-day duties. An employee will be classified as a STEM employee if their qualifications are STEM-related and they have STEM-related operational responsibilities. Such positions include but are not limited to computer programmers, web developers, statisticians, logistic agents, engineers, physicists, and scientists.

This organization encourages women's participation in its workforce and at the various levels of contribution to the organization. Its CEO is a woman, and there is a significant percentage of women in management and leadership positions: Women represent 53.99% of the total workforce and 45.19% in leadership and management positions.

B. Report the total number of:

Permanent employees, and breakdown by gender and region:

Region No. of people

