Corporación Financiera Colombiana S A : GRI and SASB

Ratio of women in all management positions, including junior, intermediate and senior management positions: 45.19%
GOAL 2022: A total of 48% of women in junior, intermediate, and senior management positions
Ratio of women in subordinate management positions, i.e., First management level: 46.15%
GOAL 2022: 48% of women in subordinate management positions.
Ratio of women in senior management positions, i.e., Two levels away from the CEO or comparable positions: 45.05%
GOAL 2022: A total of 46% of women in senior management positions
Ratio of women in management positions performing income-generating functions (e.g., sales) in proportion to the management positions (this excludes supporting roles such as human resources, IT, legal, etc.): 19.35%
GOAL 2022: A total of 22% of women in income-generating functions
Ratio of women in STEM-related positions: 51.69%
GOAL 2022: A total of 55% of women in STEM-related positions
STEM Definition: STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Stem workers use their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics to perform their day-to-day duties. An employee will be classified as a STEM employee if their qualifications are STEM-related and they have STEM-related operational responsibilities. Such positions include but are not limited to computer programmers, web developers, statisticians, logistic agents, engineers, physicists, and scientists.
This organization encourages women's participation in its workforce and at the various levels of contribution to the organization. Its CEO is a woman, and there is a significant percentage of women in management and leadership positions: Women represent 53.99% of the total workforce and 45.19% in leadership and management positions.
B. Report the total number of:
Permanent employees, and breakdown by gender and region:
Region
No. of people
v. Part-time employees and breakdown by gender and region:
Corficolombiana is committed to the country's employability and generating professional development and growth opportunities within the organization. This is why most of our employees are full-time employees. There is a partial contract with Corficolombiana for a person who provides services to three of our companies.
C. Describe the methodologies and assumptions used to compile the data, including whether numbers are reported:
In headcount, full-time equivalent (FTE), or using another methodology:
Headcount of full-time employees under an indefinite term contract is the methodology used.
