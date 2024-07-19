Materiality Analysis
Impact & Financial Materiality
Contents
01
02
03
04
05
Introduction: relevance and key activities
Context and trends
Methodology
Results
Appendixes
01
Introduction:
relevance and key
activities
Relevance and Key Activities
This analysis was performed in which we incorporated new issues to Vesta's current materiality , by context and sector, in order to assess their impact and financial relevance.
Main activities:
- Company analysis and industry trends: industry ESG trends and Vesta corporate documentation.
- Analysis of industry peers: public information on leading companies and benchmarks.
- Selection and prioritization of relevant topics.
- Financial assessment of relevant topics by Vesta management.
Prioritize relevant issues by context and sector for Vesta and its stakeholders.
Identify trends on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
Provide information to be considered in
sustainability and business strategies.
Provide guidance for Vesta's approach to sustainability based on the issues identified.
Show relevant issues as a starting point for a comprehensive risk analysis.
Visualize the position of each issue based on the assessments.
02
Context and
Trends
Risk Comparison
It is essential that companies integrate a risk management approach into their strategy in order to increase their resilience to crises and events resulting from climate change or other social factors.
Top risks in 2016
Risks that may materialize
Probability
Impact
1.
Large-scale involuntary
1.
Failure of Climate
migration.
Action.
2.
Extreme climate events.
2.
Weapons of mass
destruction.
3.
Failure of climate
3.
Water crisis.
action.
4.
International conflicts.
4.
Large-scale involuntary
migration.
5.
Natural catastrophes.
5.
Impact on Energy crisis.
Within the next 2 years
- Housing cost crisis.
- Natural disasters and extreme climate events.
- Geopolitical conflict.
- Failure to mitigate climate change.
- Erosión of social cohesión and growing polarization.
Within the next 10 years
- Failure to mitigate climate change.
- Failure to adapt to climate change.
- Natural disasters and extreme climate events.
- Loss of biodiversity and ecosystem collapse.
- Large-scaleinvoluntary migration.
Environmental
Economic
Geopolitical
Social
Technological
03
Methodology
Materiality
and Dual Materiality
Materiality and dual materiality are key sustainability concepts. The have been addressed by international reference frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Materiality refers to identifying and reporting the most significant issues for an organization and its stakeholders. Dual materiality broadens this approach by considering not only the organization's impacts on the world around it, but also the impacts of the world around it on the organization.
The GRI Standards focus on materiality from the perspective of the organization and its stakeholders, while SASB focuses on financial materiality and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.
The IFRS, on the other hand, focuses on financial accounting, which is evolving to address financial risks related to sustainability.
Today there is a growing awareness that sustainability issues can have material impacts on companies' profitability and reputation.
Investors and stakeholders are demanding greater transparency in sustainability disclosure.
The adoption of standards such as GRI and SASB and the integration of IFRS sustainability considerations reflect an evolution towards greater sustainability accountability and transparency of organizations.
Materiality Analysis
This is an exercise in which we identify the most relevant topics for Vesta, based on an analysis of existing documentation and the external context, in order to assess the relevance of the topics for the industry and its stakeholders.
1 Analysis of external arbiters (trends, standards and frameworks)
Identification of relevant topics and ESG trends for the sector based on the following references:
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)
•Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
-
S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) •Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI)
•Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)
3
Peer benchmark
Analysis of relevance and performance against the list of
ESG issues for the selected companies.
5
Impact materiality
Evaluation of the impacts, positive and negative, regarding material issues, based on the impact that the company could have on society, interest groups and the environment.
2
Analysis of the company
Analysis of Vesta's sustainability management with
respect to relevant issues and ESG trends.
Stakeholder surveys.
4
Materiality assessment
Assignment of specific weighting to assessed stakeholders and organizational interests.
Analysis of Vesta's performance against selected sustainability peers.
.
6
Financial Materiality
Evaluation of material issues from
- financial perspective, evaluating risks and opportunities for the business through a consultation process with Vesta executives.
mercados más dinámicos del país.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 18:00:02 UTC.