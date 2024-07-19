Materiality refers to identifying and reporting the most significant issues for an organization and its stakeholders. Dual materiality broadens this approach by considering not only the organization's impacts on the world around it, but also the impacts of the world around it on the organization.

The GRI Standards focus on materiality from the perspective of the organization and its stakeholders, while SASB focuses on financial materiality and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The IFRS, on the other hand, focuses on financial accounting, which is evolving to address financial risks related to sustainability.