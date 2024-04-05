UNITED STATES

For the month of April 2024

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

Paseo de los Tamarindos No. 90,

Torre II, Piso 28, Col. Bosques de las

Lomas

Cuajimalpa, C.P. 05120

Mexico City

United Mexican States

+52 (55) 5950-0070

CORPORACION INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

In compliance with the resolutions adopted at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., held on March 21st, 2024, the Company announces to its shareholders and securities depository institutions that on April 16th, 2024, the first installment of the dividend decreed at the aforementioned meeting will be paid. The dividend amounts to US$16,171,621.75 equivalent to an amount per share issued and entitled to receive dividends of US$0.0183189452467654. In accordance with the resolution of the aforementioned meeting, payment will be made in cash in Mexican pesos, through the S.D. Indeval, S.A. de C.V., Institution for the Deposit of Securities, considering the exchange rate published by the Bank of Mexico in the Official Gazette on the business day prior to the payment date, which is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Mexico City, on April 4, 2024

/s/ Alejandro Pucheu Romero Lic. Alejandro Pucheu Romero Secretary of the Board of Directors

Date: April 5, 2024

Date: April 5, 2024