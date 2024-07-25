Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Six- Months Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)
Table of contents
Page
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
1
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive
Income
2
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
3
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
6
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In US dollars)
Assets
June 30, 2024
Notes
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2023
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5
$
376,941,475
$
501,166,136
Recoverable taxes
6
35,793,676
33,864,821
Operating lease receivables
7
11,900,512
10,100,832
Prepaid expenses and advance payments
7.vi
26,494,236
21,299,392
Total current assets
451,129,899
566,431,181
Non-current assets:
Investment property
8
3,521,758,035
3,212,164,164
Office furniture - Net
2,219,307
2,541,990
Right-of-use asset - Net of depreciation
9
693,583
834,199
Security deposits made, restricted cash and others
9,640,770
10,244,759
Total non-current assets
3,534,311,696
3,225,785,112
Total assets
$
3,985,441,594
$
3,792,216,293
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
10
$
69,743,356
$
69,613,002
Lease liabilities - short-term
9
606,339
607,481
Accrued interest
3,830,268
3,148,767
Accounts payable
16,975,007
13,188,966
Income taxes payable
422,908
38,773,726
Accrued expenses and taxes
5,315,669
7,078,988
Dividends payable
11.4
48,514,865
15,155,311
Total current liabilities
145,408,412
147,566,241
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
10
843,880,884
845,573,752
Lease liabilities - long-term
9
139,564
290,170
Guarantee deposits received
25,124,000
25,680,958
Long-term accounts payable
7,706,450
7,706,450
Employee benefits
1,934,022
1,519,790
Deferred income taxes
17
300,523,625
276,910,507
Total non-current liabilities
1,179,308,545
1,157,681,627
Total liabilities
1,324,716,957
1,305,247,868
Litigation and commitments
21
Stockholders' equity:
Capital stock
11.1
593,977,760
591,600,113
Additional paid-in capital
11.3
948,599,276
934,944,456
Retained earnings
1,159,222,859
989,736,218
Share-based payments reserve
19
(7,495,504)
3,732,350
Foreign currency translation
(33,579,754)
(33,044,712)
Total stockholders' equity
2,660,724,637
2,486,968,425
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,985,441,594
$
3,792,216,293
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the six and three month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)
Revenues:
Rental income
Management fees
Property operating costs related to properties that generated rental income Property operating costs related to properties that did not generate rental income
General and administrative expenses
Interest income Other income Other expenses Finance cost Exchange gain - Net Gain on sale of investment property Gain on revaluation of
investment property
Profit before income taxes
Income tax
expense
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive gain - Net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
- Exchange differences on translating other functional currency operations
For the six-month period ended
For the three-month period ended
Notes
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
12
$
123,192,740
$
101,089,458
$
63,014,867
$
51,468,346
413,263
327,618
-
-
123,606,003
101,417,076
63,014,867
51,468,346
13.1
(8,800,538)
(5,149,113)
(5,014,314)
(2,910,544)
13.1
(1,895,210)
(1,644,067)
(1,178,181)
(977,976)
13.2
(17,750,399)
(14,962,314)
(9,193,604)
(6,813,934)
9,130,354
1,104,636
4,061,990
537,800
14
2,035,776
1,619,513
1,140,107
1,363,162
15
(3,415,671)
(909,052)
(2,305,118)
(578,766)
16
(22,464,189)
(23,402,826)
(12,251,664)
(11,771,653)
(5,669,409)
8,343,249
(6,523,491)
3,740,760
250,000
-
-
-
8
207,405,525
84,387,585
100,079,500
73,628,123
282,432,242
150,804,687
131,830,092
107,685,318
17
(48,259,114)
244,514
(22,526,023)
(11,977,091)
234,173,128
151,049,201
109,304,069
95,708,227
(535,042)
6,671,795
324,953
2,878,930
2
Total other
comprehensive
(535,042)
6,671,795
324,953
2,878,930
income
Total comprehensive income
$
233,638,086
$
157,720,996
$
109,629,022
$
98,587,157
for the period
Basic earnings per share
11.5
$
0.2679
$
0.2209
$
0.1250
$
0.1400
Diluted earnings per share
11.5
$
0.2644
$
0.2172
$
0.1233
$
0.1377
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)
Balances as of January 1, 2023
Dividends declared
Vested shares
Share-based payments
Comprehensive income
Balances as of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
Balances as of January 1, 2024
Dividends declared
Vested shares
Share-based payments
Comprehensive income
Balances as of June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)
Capital
Additional
Retained
Share-based
stock
paid-in capital
earnings
payments reserve
$
480,623,919
$
460,677,234
$
733,405,748
$
5,984,051
-
-
(60,307,043)
-
2,204,586
8,048,945
-
(10,253,531)
-
-
-
4,493,781
-
-
151,049,201
-
$
482,828,505
$
468,726,179
$
824,147,906
$
224,301
$
591,600,113
$
934,944,456
$
989,736,218
$
3,732,350
-
-
(64,686,487)
-
2,377,647
13,654,820
-
(16,032,467)
-
-
-
4,804,613
-
-
234,173,128
-
$
593,977,760
$
948,599,276
$
1,159,222,859
$
(7,495,504)
Foreign
Total stockholders'
currency
equity
translation
$
(40,903,125)
$
1,639,787,827
-
(60,307,043)
-
-
-
4,493,781
6,671,795
157,720,996
$
(34,231,330)
$
1,741,695,561
$
(33,044,712)
$
2,486,968,425
-
(64,686,487)
-
-
-
4,804,613
(535,042)
233,638,086
$
(33,579,754)
$
2,660,724,637
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six-months periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
$
282,432,242
$
150,804,687
Adjustments:
Depreciation
333,122
451,244
Right-of-use asset depreciation
140,616
293,748
Gain on revaluation of investment property
(207,405,525)
(84,387,585)
Unrealized effect of foreign exchange rates
5,134,367
(8,343,249)
Interest income
(9,130,354)
(1,104,636)
Interest expense
21,231,097
23,057,941
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,233,092
738,462
Expense recognized in respect of share-based payments
4,804,614
4,493,781
Employee benefits and pension costs
414,232
-
Gain on sale of investment property
(250,000)
-
Working capital adjustments:
(Increase) decrease in:
Operating lease receivables - Net
(1,799,680)
(2,542,551)
Recoverable taxes
(1,928,855)
6,931,195
Guarantee deposits paid
109,359
3,953,778
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
(5,194,844)
(6,039,568)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and client advances
3,786,041
1,009,398
Accrued expenses and taxes
(1,763,319)
(506,668)
Guarantee deposits collected
(556,958)
(1,755,538)
Interest received
9,130,354
1,104,636
Income taxes paid
(62,996,814)
(35,753,958)
Net cash generated by operating activities
37,722,787
52,405,117
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investment property
(127,269,831)
(89,185,947)
Non-tenant Reembursments
25,217,393
-
Sale of investment property
780,000
-
Purchases of office furniture and vehicles
(10,440)
(195,815)
Net cash used in investing activities
(101,282,878)
(89,381,762)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Interest paid
(20,549,596)
(23,000,140)
Loans paid
(2,300,976)
(2,342,427)
Dividends paid
(31,326,933)
(29,356,405)
Payment of lease liabilities
(151,748)
(360,022)
Net cash used in financing activities
(54,329,253)
(55,058,994)
5
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Effects of exchange rates changes on cash
(6,335,317)
3,613,230
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(124,224,661)
(88,422,409)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year
501,901,448
139,882,397
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period -
Note 5
$
377,676,787
$
51,459,988
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
6
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)
-
General information
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. ("Vesta") is an entity incorporated in Mexico. The address of its registered office and principal place of business is Paseo de los Tamarindos 90, 28th floor, Mexico City.
Vesta and subsidiaries (collectively, the "Entity") are engaged in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial buildings and distribution facilities that are rented to corporations in eleven states throughout Mexico.
- Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) New and amended IFRS Accounting Standards that are effective for the current period
There are no accounting pronouncements which have become effective from January 1, 2024 that have a significant impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
- Material accounting policies
-
Basis of preparation
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below.
- Historical cost
Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
- Fair value
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Entity takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is determined on such a basis, except for share-based payment transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 2, Share-basedPayments.
In addition, for financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorized into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:
- Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date;
- Historical cost
- Basis of preparation
7
- Level 2 inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and
- Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.
-
Going concern
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by Management assuming that the Entity will continue to operate as a going concern.
- Interim financial condensed statements
The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and have not been audited. In the opinion of Entity management, all adjustments (consisting mainly of ordinary, recurring adjustments) necessary for a fair presentation of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are included. The results of the periods are not necessarily indicative of the results for the full year. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Entity and their respective notes for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The accounting policies and methods of computation are consistent with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except as mentioned in the preceding paragraph.
- Segment
The Entity's primary business is the acquisition, development, and management of industrial and distribution center real estate. Vesta manages its operations on an aggregated, single segment basis for purposes of assessing performance and making operating decisions and, accordingly, has only one reporting and operating segment. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, all of our assets and operations are derived from assets located within Mexico.
- Financial liabilities
All financial liabilities are measured subsequently at amortized cost using the effective interest method.
Financial liabilities measured subsequently at amortized cost
Financial liabilities (including borrowings) that are not (i) contingent consideration of an acquirer in a business combination, (ii) held-for-trading, or (iii) designated as at FVTPL, are measured subsequently at amortized cost using the effective interest method.
The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortized cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments (including all fees and expenses paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial liability, or (where appropriate) a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.
Derecognition of financial liabilities
The Entity derecognizes financial liabilities when, and only when, the Entity's obligations are discharged, cancelled or have expired. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognized and the consideration paid and payable is recognized in profit or loss.
When the Entity exchanges with the existing lender a debt instrument in another with substantially different terms, that exchange is accounted for as an extinction of the original financial liability and the
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vesta Real Estate Corporation SAB de CV published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 21:32:03 UTC.