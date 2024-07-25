Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Six- Months Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In US dollars)

Assets

June 30, 2024

Notes

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5

$

376,941,475

$

501,166,136

Recoverable taxes

6

35,793,676

33,864,821

Operating lease receivables

7

11,900,512

10,100,832

Prepaid expenses and advance payments

7.vi

26,494,236

21,299,392

Total current assets

451,129,899

566,431,181

Non-current assets:

Investment property

8

3,521,758,035

3,212,164,164

Office furniture - Net

2,219,307

2,541,990

Right-of-use asset - Net of depreciation

9

693,583

834,199

Security deposits made, restricted cash and others

9,640,770

10,244,759

Total non-current assets

3,534,311,696

3,225,785,112

Total assets

$

3,985,441,594

$

3,792,216,293

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

10

$

69,743,356

$

69,613,002

Lease liabilities - short-term

9

606,339

607,481

Accrued interest

3,830,268

3,148,767

Accounts payable

16,975,007

13,188,966

Income taxes payable

422,908

38,773,726

Accrued expenses and taxes

5,315,669

7,078,988

Dividends payable

11.4

48,514,865

15,155,311

Total current liabilities

145,408,412

147,566,241

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt

10

843,880,884

845,573,752

Lease liabilities - long-term

9

139,564

290,170

Guarantee deposits received

25,124,000

25,680,958

Long-term accounts payable

7,706,450

7,706,450

Employee benefits

1,934,022

1,519,790

Deferred income taxes

17

300,523,625

276,910,507

Total non-current liabilities

1,179,308,545

1,157,681,627

Total liabilities

1,324,716,957

1,305,247,868

Litigation and commitments

21

Stockholders' equity:

Capital stock

11.1

593,977,760

591,600,113

Additional paid-in capital

11.3

948,599,276

934,944,456

Retained earnings

1,159,222,859

989,736,218

Share-based payments reserve

19

(7,495,504)

3,732,350

Foreign currency translation

(33,579,754)

(33,044,712)

Total stockholders' equity

2,660,724,637

2,486,968,425

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,985,441,594

$

3,792,216,293

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the six and three month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)

Revenues:

Rental income

Management fees

Property operating costs related to properties that generated rental income Property operating costs related to properties that did not generate rental income

General and administrative expenses

Interest income Other income Other expenses Finance cost Exchange gain - Net Gain on sale of investment property Gain on revaluation of

investment property

Profit before income taxes

Income tax

expense

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive gain - Net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:

  • Exchange differences on translating other functional currency operations

For the six-month period ended

For the three-month period ended

Notes

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

12

$

123,192,740

$

101,089,458

$

63,014,867

$

51,468,346

413,263

327,618

-

-

123,606,003

101,417,076

63,014,867

51,468,346

13.1

(8,800,538)

(5,149,113)

(5,014,314)

(2,910,544)

13.1

(1,895,210)

(1,644,067)

(1,178,181)

(977,976)

13.2

(17,750,399)

(14,962,314)

(9,193,604)

(6,813,934)

9,130,354

1,104,636

4,061,990

537,800

14

2,035,776

1,619,513

1,140,107

1,363,162

15

(3,415,671)

(909,052)

(2,305,118)

(578,766)

16

(22,464,189)

(23,402,826)

(12,251,664)

(11,771,653)

(5,669,409)

8,343,249

(6,523,491)

3,740,760

250,000

-

-

-

8

207,405,525

84,387,585

100,079,500

73,628,123

282,432,242

150,804,687

131,830,092

107,685,318

17

(48,259,114)

244,514

(22,526,023)

(11,977,091)

234,173,128

151,049,201

109,304,069

95,708,227

(535,042)

6,671,795

324,953

2,878,930

2

Total other

comprehensive

(535,042)

6,671,795

324,953

2,878,930

income

Total comprehensive income

$

233,638,086

$

157,720,996

$

109,629,022

$

98,587,157

for the period

Basic earnings per share

11.5

$

0.2679

$

0.2209

$

0.1250

$

0.1400

Diluted earnings per share

11.5

$

0.2644

$

0.2172

$

0.1233

$

0.1377

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)

Balances as of January 1, 2023

Dividends declared

Vested shares

Share-based payments

Comprehensive income

Balances as of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Balances as of January 1, 2024

Dividends declared

Vested shares

Share-based payments

Comprehensive income

Balances as of June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

Capital

Additional

Retained

Share-based

stock

paid-in capital

earnings

payments reserve

$

480,623,919

$

460,677,234

$

733,405,748

$

5,984,051

-

-

(60,307,043)

-

2,204,586

8,048,945

-

(10,253,531)

-

-

-

4,493,781

-

-

151,049,201

-

$

482,828,505

$

468,726,179

$

824,147,906

$

224,301

$

591,600,113

$

934,944,456

$

989,736,218

$

3,732,350

-

-

(64,686,487)

-

2,377,647

13,654,820

-

(16,032,467)

-

-

-

4,804,613

-

-

234,173,128

-

$

593,977,760

$

948,599,276

$

1,159,222,859

$

(7,495,504)

Foreign

Total stockholders'

currency

equity

translation

$

(40,903,125)

$

1,639,787,827

-

(60,307,043)

-

-

-

4,493,781

6,671,795

157,720,996

$

(34,231,330)

$

1,741,695,561

$

(33,044,712)

$

2,486,968,425

-

(64,686,487)

-

-

-

4,804,613

(535,042)

233,638,086

$

(33,579,754)

$

2,660,724,637

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the six-months periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

$

282,432,242

$

150,804,687

Adjustments:

Depreciation

333,122

451,244

Right-of-use asset depreciation

140,616

293,748

Gain on revaluation of investment property

(207,405,525)

(84,387,585)

Unrealized effect of foreign exchange rates

5,134,367

(8,343,249)

Interest income

(9,130,354)

(1,104,636)

Interest expense

21,231,097

23,057,941

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,233,092

738,462

Expense recognized in respect of share-based payments

4,804,614

4,493,781

Employee benefits and pension costs

414,232

-

Gain on sale of investment property

(250,000)

-

Working capital adjustments:

(Increase) decrease in:

Operating lease receivables - Net

(1,799,680)

(2,542,551)

Recoverable taxes

(1,928,855)

6,931,195

Guarantee deposits paid

109,359

3,953,778

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

(5,194,844)

(6,039,568)

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable and client advances

3,786,041

1,009,398

Accrued expenses and taxes

(1,763,319)

(506,668)

Guarantee deposits collected

(556,958)

(1,755,538)

Interest received

9,130,354

1,104,636

Income taxes paid

(62,996,814)

(35,753,958)

Net cash generated by operating activities

37,722,787

52,405,117

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of investment property

(127,269,831)

(89,185,947)

Non-tenant Reembursments

25,217,393

-

Sale of investment property

780,000

-

Purchases of office furniture and vehicles

(10,440)

(195,815)

Net cash used in investing activities

(101,282,878)

(89,381,762)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Interest paid

(20,549,596)

(23,000,140)

Loans paid

(2,300,976)

(2,342,427)

Dividends paid

(31,326,933)

(29,356,405)

Payment of lease liabilities

(151,748)

(360,022)

Net cash used in financing activities

(54,329,253)

(55,058,994)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Effects of exchange rates changes on cash

(6,335,317)

3,613,230

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(124,224,661)

(88,422,409)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year

501,901,448

139,882,397

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period -

Note 5

$

377,676,787

$

51,459,988

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (In US dollars)

  1. General information
    Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S. A. B. de C. V. ("Vesta") is an entity incorporated in Mexico. The address of its registered office and principal place of business is Paseo de los Tamarindos 90, 28th floor, Mexico City.
    Vesta and subsidiaries (collectively, the "Entity") are engaged in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial buildings and distribution facilities that are rented to corporations in eleven states throughout Mexico.
  2. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) New and amended IFRS Accounting Standards that are effective for the current period
    There are no accounting pronouncements which have become effective from January 1, 2024 that have a significant impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
  3. Material accounting policies
    1. Basis of preparation
      The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below.
      1. Historical cost
        Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
      2. Fair value
        Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Entity takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is determined on such a basis, except for share-based payment transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 2, Share-basedPayments.
        In addition, for financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorized into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:
        • Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date;

      • Level 2 inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and
      • Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.
    2. Going concern
      The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by Management assuming that the Entity will continue to operate as a going concern.
  2. Interim financial condensed statements
    The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of June 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and have not been audited. In the opinion of Entity management, all adjustments (consisting mainly of ordinary, recurring adjustments) necessary for a fair presentation of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are included. The results of the periods are not necessarily indicative of the results for the full year. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Entity and their respective notes for the year ended December 31, 2023.
    The accounting policies and methods of computation are consistent with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except as mentioned in the preceding paragraph.
  3. Segment
    The Entity's primary business is the acquisition, development, and management of industrial and distribution center real estate. Vesta manages its operations on an aggregated, single segment basis for purposes of assessing performance and making operating decisions and, accordingly, has only one reporting and operating segment. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, all of our assets and operations are derived from assets located within Mexico.
  4. Financial liabilities
    All financial liabilities are measured subsequently at amortized cost using the effective interest method.
    Financial liabilities measured subsequently at amortized cost
    Financial liabilities (including borrowings) that are not (i) contingent consideration of an acquirer in a business combination, (ii) held-for-trading, or (iii) designated as at FVTPL, are measured subsequently at amortized cost using the effective interest method.
    The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortized cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments (including all fees and expenses paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial liability, or (where appropriate) a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.
    Derecognition of financial liabilities
    The Entity derecognizes financial liabilities when, and only when, the Entity's obligations are discharged, cancelled or have expired. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognized and the consideration paid and payable is recognized in profit or loss.
    When the Entity exchanges with the existing lender a debt instrument in another with substantially different terms, that exchange is accounted for as an extinction of the original financial liability and the

