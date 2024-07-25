Letter from the CEO

CONSISTENT RESULTS WITH FOCUS ON SUSTAINED LONG-TERM GROWTH

The volatile geopolitical landscape and political surprises continued in the second quarter of 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, a renewed focus on intensifying supply-enhancing reforms is crucial to return to the higher pre-pandemic era average growth. The World Bank's recent Global Economic Prospects report is slightly more optimistic, suggesting that global economic growth appears to be stabilizing.

Despite what we expect will be unnerving months surrounding Mexico's administration transition and the U.S. elections, our confidence in the North American region, bolstered by the strength of the Mexico and the US economies, remains undeterred. And while Mexico electing Claudia Sheinbaum as our next president caused uncertainty for some sectors, her commitment to foreign investment and her plan to support the construction of "100 industrial parks to arrange and distribute national and foreign investment" is a promising development for Vesta.

From Vesta's perspective, rather than being sidetracked by speculation, our strategic focus remains on disciplined execution and on our enduring long-term vision. We'll prioritize continued progress on Vesta's strategic plan: consistent leasing performance with prudent and disciplined capital allocation.

Second quarter 2024 leasing activity reached 2.8 million square feet; 1.0 million square feet in new leases, 47% of which were buildings under construction that deepen Vesta's e-commerce and retail sector presence; 1.8 million square feet in renewals, and re-leasing spreads which reached 7.1% during the quarter. Stabilized occupancy reached a record 97.5% during the quarter. We also achieved 37.79 million square feet of GLA during the second quarter, another record portfolio metric.

We strengthened our development portfolio through new projects in Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Puebla, with more than 1.2 million square feet of new building construction starts. And 38.6% of our 4.7 million square foot construction pipeline has been leased. In 2Q2024, we delivered 0.5 million sf.

Revenues for the second quarter 2024 reached US$63.0 million, while adjusted NOI and EBITDA margins were 94.7% and 82.3%, respectively. Vesta FFO reached US$37.9 million, a 23.2% year on year increase.

We therefore delivered another quarter of sustained strength in our results. We plan to maintain our disciplined approach with both hands firmly at the helm and the wisdom and confidence built through more than 26 years as Mexico's leading Industrial Real Estate developer.

Thank you for your continued support,

Lorenzo D. Berho

CEO