Q2
2024
EARNINGS RESULTS
Friday, July 26, 2024
9:00 a.m. (Mexico City Time) 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Mexico City, July 25, 2024 - Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta S.A.B. de C.V., ("Vesta", or the
"Company") (BMV: VESTA; NYSE: VTMX), a leading industrial real estate company in Mexico, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All figures included herein were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which differs in certain significant respects from U.S. GAAP. This information should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto. Vesta's financial results are stated in US dollars unless otherwise noted.
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Vesta's second quarter 2024 total income was US$ 63.0 million; a 22.4% year over year increase. Q2 2024 Adjusted NOI1 margin and Adjusted EBITDA2 margin reached 94.7% and 82.3%, respectively. Vesta FFO ended Q2 2024 at US$ 37.9 million; a 23.2% increase compared to US$ 30.8 million in Q2 2023.
- Second quarter 2024 leasing activity reached 2.8 million sf: 1.0 million sf in new contracts,
47% of which were buildings under construction that deepen Vesta's e-commerce and consumer logistics sector presence; and 1.8 million sf in lease renewals. Vesta's second quarter 2024 total portfolio occupancy reached 95.0%, while stabilized and same-store occupancy reached a record 97.5% and 97.8%, respectively.
- Trailing twelve-month renewals and re-leasing reached 4.8 million sf with a weighted average spread of 7.1%. Same-store NOI increased by 4.5% year on year.
- New construction during the quarter reached approximately 1.2 million sf. Vesta began construction on four new buildings during the second quarter 2024: two in Aguascalientes, one in Monterrey3, and another one in Puebla, strengthening the Company's development portfolio aligned with its growth plan and reflecting continued market strength. Vesta's current construction in progress reached 4.7 million sf by the end of the second quarter 2024, representing a US$ 417.2 million estimated investment and a 10.4% yield on cost, in markets including Mexico City, Puebla, Ciudad Juarez, Monterrey and the Bajio region.
- Adjusted NOI and Adjusted NOI Margin calculations have been modified, please refer to Notes and Disclaimers.
- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculations have been modified, please refer to Notes and Disclaimers
- Subsequent event: Building approved by the board after the quarter end.
6 months
Financial Indicators (million)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
Total Rental Income
63.0
51.5
22.4
123.6
101.4
21.9
Total Revenues (-) Energy
61.0
50.6
20.6
120.7
100.1
20.6
Adjusted NOI
57.8
48.3
19.6
115.1
96.1
19.8
Adjusted NOI Margin %
94.7%
95.5%
95.4%
95.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
50.2
42.6
17.9
100.8
84.7
19.0
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
82.3%
84.2%
83.5%
84.6%
EBITDA Per Share
0.0566
0.0612
(7.5)
0.1138
0.1218
(6.6)
Total Comprehensive Income
109.6
98.6
11.2
233.6
157.7
48.1
Vesta FFO (pre tax)
37.9
30.8
23.2
78.3
61.3
27.7
Vesta FFO Per Share
0.0428
0.0443
(3.4)
0.0884
0.0882
0.3
Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense
20.1
9.3
115.3
53.5
19.1
180.2
Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense Per Share
0.0227
0.0134
68.8
0.0604
0.0274
120.0
Diluted EPS
0.1237
0.1418
(12.8)
0.2638
0.2268
16.3
Shares (average)
886.6
695.3
27.5
885.7
695.3
27.4
- Second quarter 2024 revenue reached US$ 63.0 million; a 22.4% year on year increase from US$ 51.5 million in the second quarter 2023 primarily due to US$ 8.9 million in new revenue-generating contracts and a US$ 1.9 million inflationary benefit on second quarter 2024 results.
- Second quarter 2024 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Adjusted NOI) increased 19.6% to US$ 57.8 million, compared to US$ 48.3 million in the second quarter 2023. The second quarter 2024 Adjusted NOI margin was 94.7%; a 77-basis-point year on year decrease due to increased property-related costs.
- Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9% to US$ 50.2 million, as compared to US$ 42.6 million in the second quarter 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 82.3%; a 188-basis-point decrease primarily due to increased administrative expenses during the quarter.
- Second quarter 2024 Vesta funds from operations (Vesta FFO) increased by 23.2% to US$ 37.9 million, from US$ 30.8 million in 2023. Vesta FFO per share was US$ 0.0428 for the second quarter 2024 compared with US$ 0.0443 for the same period in 2023; a 3.4% decrease resulting from an increase in interest expenses for the quarter. Second quarter 2024 Vesta FFO excluding current tax was US$ 20.1 million compared to US$ 9.3 million in the second quarter 2023, due to higher profit and lower current taxes in the second quarter 2024 relative to the same period in 2023.
- Second quarter 2024 total comprehensive gain was US$ 109.0 million, versus US$ 98.6 million in the second quarter 2023. This increase was primarily due to increased revenues and a higher gain on the revaluation of investment properties during the quarter.
- The total value of Vesta's investment property portfolio was US$ 3.5 billion as of June 30, 2024; a 20.5% increase compared to US$ 2.9 billion at the end of June 30, 2023.
3
Letter from the CEO
CONSISTENT RESULTS WITH FOCUS ON SUSTAINED LONG-TERM GROWTH
The volatile geopolitical landscape and political surprises continued in the second quarter of 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, a renewed focus on intensifying supply-enhancing reforms is crucial to return to the higher pre-pandemic era average growth. The World Bank's recent Global Economic Prospects report is slightly more optimistic, suggesting that global economic growth appears to be stabilizing.
Despite what we expect will be unnerving months surrounding Mexico's administration transition and the U.S. elections, our confidence in the North American region, bolstered by the strength of the Mexico and the US economies, remains undeterred. And while Mexico electing Claudia Sheinbaum as our next president caused uncertainty for some sectors, her commitment to foreign investment and her plan to support the construction of "100 industrial parks to arrange and distribute national and foreign investment" is a promising development for Vesta.
From Vesta's perspective, rather than being sidetracked by speculation, our strategic focus remains on disciplined execution and on our enduring long-term vision. We'll prioritize continued progress on Vesta's strategic plan: consistent leasing performance with prudent and disciplined capital allocation.
Second quarter 2024 leasing activity reached 2.8 million square feet; 1.0 million square feet in new leases, 47% of which were buildings under construction that deepen Vesta's e-commerce and retail sector presence; 1.8 million square feet in renewals, and re-leasing spreads which reached 7.1% during the quarter. Stabilized occupancy reached a record 97.5% during the quarter. We also achieved 37.79 million square feet of GLA during the second quarter, another record portfolio metric.
We strengthened our development portfolio through new projects in Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Puebla, with more than 1.2 million square feet of new building construction starts. And 38.6% of our 4.7 million square foot construction pipeline has been leased. In 2Q2024, we delivered 0.5 million sf.
Revenues for the second quarter 2024 reached US$63.0 million, while adjusted NOI and EBITDA margins were 94.7% and 82.3%, respectively. Vesta FFO reached US$37.9 million, a 23.2% year on year increase.
We therefore delivered another quarter of sustained strength in our results. We plan to maintain our disciplined approach with both hands firmly at the helm and the wisdom and confidence built through more than 26 years as Mexico's leading Industrial Real Estate developer.
Thank you for your continued support,
Lorenzo D. Berho
CEO
4
Second Quarter Financial Summary
Consolidated Statutory Accounts
The accompanying consolidated condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Accounting Standards (IFRS), which differs in certain significant respects from U.S. GAAP. This information should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our financial consolidated statements, including the notes thereto and are stated in US dollars unless otherwise noted.
All consolidated financial statements have been prepared using an historical cost basis, excluding investment properties and financial instruments at the end of each reporting period. Historical cost is largely based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. Second quarter 2024 results are presented in comparison to the same period of the prior year and on an adjusted basis based on the same accounting rules.
Revenues
6 months
Consolidated Interim and Annual Statements of Profit
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
and Other Comprehensive Income (million)
Revenues
Rental income
57.7
48.7
18.4
113.5
95.7
18.6
Reimbursable building services
3.3
1.9
76.9
6.8
4.1
65.4
Energy Income
2.0
0.9
125.5
2.9
1.3
125.5
Management Fees
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.3
26.1
Total Revenues
63.0
51.5
22.4
123.6
101.4
21.9
Total Operating Property Costs
(6.2)
(3.9)
59.3
(10.7)
(6.8)
57.4
Related to properties that generate rental income
(5.0)
(2.9)
72.3
(8.8)
(5.1)
71.0
Costs related to properties
(3.2)
(2.3)
41.2
(5.6)
(4.1)
37.4
Costs related to energy
(1.8)
(0.6)
183.2
(3.2)
(1.1)
196.4
Related to properties that did not generate rental income
(1.18)
(0.98)
20.5
(1.9)
(1.6)
15.1
Adjusted Net Operating Income
57.8
48.3
19.6
115.1
96.1
19.8
Vesta's second quarter 2024 total revenues increased 22.4% to US$ 63.0 million in the second quarter 2024, from US$ 51.5 million in the second quarter 2023. The US$ 8.9 million rental revenue increase was primarily due to: [i] a US$ 9.1 million, or 17.6%, increase from space rented in the second quarter of 2024 which had previously been vacant in the second quarter of 2023; [ii] a US$ 1.9 million, or 3.7%, increase related to inflationary adjustments on rented property in the second quarter of 2024; [iii] a US$ 1.4 million increase in other income which represents reimbursements for expenses paid by Vesta on behalf of clients but not considered to be rental revenue; [iv] a US$ 0.1 million, or 0.3%, increase in rental income due to the conversion of peso-denominated rental income into US dollars; and [v] a U$ 1.1 million increase in energy income from charges to tenants for their energy use.
5
Vesta's second quarter 2024 rental revenue results were partially offset by: [i] a US$ 1.9 million, or 3.8%, decrease related to lease agreements which expired and were not renewed during the second quarter 2024; and [ii] US$ 0.2 million, or 0.3% decrease related to lease agreements which were renewed during the second quarter 2024 at a lower rental rate in order to extend a short term renewal option to a longer term lease agreement.
88.0% of Vesta's second quarter 2024 rental revenues were US dollar denominated and indexed to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), an increase from 86.0% in the second quarter 2023. Contracts denominated in pesos are adjusted annually based on the equivalent Mexican Consumer Price Index, the "Indice Nacional de Precios al Consumidor" (INPC).
Property Operating Costs
Vesta's second quarter 2024 total operating costs reached US$ 6.2 million, compared to US$ 3.9 million in the second quarter 2023; a US$ 2.3 million, or 59.3%, increase due to increased costs related to both rental income generating and non-rental income generating properties.
During the second quarter 2024, costs related to investment properties generating rental revenues amounted to US$ 5.0 million, compared to US$ 2.9 million for the same period in 2023. This was primarily attributable to an increase in energy-related costs, which increased to US$ 1.8 million in second quarter 2024, from US$ 0.6 million in second quarter 2023, while other property-related costs increased to US$ 3.2 million in the second quarter 2024, from US$ 2.3 million in second quarter 2023 due to an increase in insurance, property tax and other property-related costs.
Costs from investment properties which did not generate rental revenues during the second quarter 2024 increased by US$ 0.2 million to US$ 1.2 million. This was primarily due to an increase in insurance, as well as maintenance, energy costs and other property expenses.
Adjusted Net Operating Income (Adjusted NOI) 4
Second quarter Adjusted Net Operating Income increased 19.6% to US$ 57.8 million year on year with a 77- basis-point NOI margin decrease, to 94.7%. This decrease was due to higher rental income excluding energy income, while costs excluding energy increased during the quarter, resulting in a lower margin.
General and Administrative Expenses
6 months
Consolidated Interim and Annual
Statements of Profit and Other
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
Comprehensive Income (million)
General and Administrative Expenses
(9.0)
(6.4)
40.5
(17.3)
(14.2)
21.5
Stock- based Compensation Expenses
2.7
1.7
56.3
4.8
4.5
6.9
Depreciation
(0.1)
(0.4)
(61.2)
(0.5)
(0.7)
(36.4)
Adjusted EBITDA
50.2
42.6
17.9
100.8
84.7
19.0
4 NOI and NOI Margin calculations have been modified, please refer to Notes and Disclaimers
6
Second quarter 2024 administrative expenses totaled US$ 9.0 million, compared to US$ 6.4 million in the second quarter of 2023; a 40.5% increase. The increase is due to peso appreciation relative to the same period last year and the increase in auditing, legal and consulting expenses subsequent to the Company's capital raise and follow-on.
Expenses related to the share-based payment of Vesta's compensation plan amounted to US$ 2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. For more detailed information on Vesta's expenses, please see Note 18 within the Company's Financial Statements.
Depreciation
Second quarter 2024 depreciation was US$ 0.1 million, compared to US$ 0.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was related to office space and office equipment depreciation during the quarter and the amortization of Vesta´s operating systems.
Adjusted EBITDA 5
Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9% to US$ 50.2 million, from US$ 42.6 million in the second quarter 2023, while the EBITDA margin decreased 188-basis-points to 82.3%, as compared to 84.2% for the same period of last year. This margin decrease was due to higher costs and expenses during the second quarter 2024.
Other Income and Expense
6 months
Consolidated Interim and Annual
Statements of Profit and Other
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
Comprehensive Income (million)
Other Income and Expenses
Interest income
4.1
0.5
6.6
9.1
1.1
7.3
Other (expenses) income
(1.4)
0.8
(2.8)
(1.6)
0.7
(3.2)
Other net income energy
0.3
(0.0)
(12.3)
0.2
(0.0)
(8.8)
Transaction cost on debt issuance
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
na
Interest expense
(12.3)
(11.8)
0.0
(22.5)
(23.4)
(0.0)
Exchange gain (loss)
(6.5)
3.7
(2.7)
(5.7)
8.3
(1.7)
Gain from properties sold
0.0
0.0
na
0.3
0.0
na
Gain on revaluation of investment properties
100.1
73.6
0.4
207.4
84.4
1.5
Total other income (expenses)
84.2
66.9
0.3
187.3
71.1
1.6
Total second quarter 2024 other income reached US$ 84.2 million, compared to US$ 66.9 million in other income at the end of the second quarter 2023, an increase primarily due to increased interest income and higher gain on revaluation of investment properties.
5 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin calculations have been modified, please refer to Notes and Disclaimers
7
Second quarter 2024 interest income increased to US$ 4.1 million year on year, from US$ 0.5 million in the second quarter 2023, due to an increased cash position resulting from the Company's equity raise and follow- on as well as higher interest rates during the quarter.
Second quarter 2024 other expense resulted in a US$ 1.4 million loss due to the net result of the Company's other accounting expenses.
Second quarter 2024 other net gain related to energy resulted in a US$ 0.3 million gain, this other net gain includes energy provided to companies which are not Vesta clients.
Second quarter 2024 interest expense decreased to US$ 12.3 million, from US$ 11.8 million for the same quarter in 2023, reflecting certain one-time expenses for the second quarter of 2024.
Vesta's second quarter 2024 foreign exchange loss was US$ 6.5 million, compared to a US$ 3.7 million gain in second quarter 2023. This loss relates primarily to sequential currency movement in Vesta's dollar- denominated debt balance during second quarter 2024 within WTN, the Company's only subsidiary that uses the Mexican peso as its functional currency.
Second quarter 2024 valuation of investment properties resulted in a US$ 100.1 million gain, compared to a US$ 73.6 million gain in the second quarter of 2023. This year-on-year increase was due to an increase in the portfolio, recovered tenant improvement expenses and by increased market rents.
Profit Before Income Taxes
6 months
Consolidated Interim and Annual
Statements of Profit and Other
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
Comprehensive Income (million)
Profit Before Income Taxes
131.8
107.7
22.4
282.4
150.8
87.3
Income Tax Expense
(22.5)
(12.0)
88.1
(48.3)
0.2
na
Current Tax
(17.9)
(21.5)
(0.2)
(24.8)
(42.2)
na
Deferred Tax
(4.7)
9.5
(1.5)
(23.4)
42.5
na
Profit for the Period
109.3
95.7
14.2
234.2
151.0
55.0
Valuation of derivative financial instruments
0.0
0.0
na
0.0
0.0
na
Exchange differences on translating other
functional currency operations
0.3
2.9
(0.9)
(0.5)
6.7
(1.1)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
109.6
98.6
0.1
233.6
157.7
0.5
Due to the above factors, second quarter 2024 profit before income tax reached US$ 131.8 million, compared to US$ 107.7 million for the same quarter last year.
Income Tax Expense
Vesta reported a US$ 22.5 million income tax expense, compared to a US$ 12.0 million income in the second quarter 2023. The second quarter 2024 current tax expense was US$ 17.9 million, compared to a US$ 21.5 million expense in second quarter 2023. This decrease is due to higher current taxes and increased exchange rate related tax during the second quarter 2024.
8
Deferred taxes primarily reflect: [i] the effect on the Company's balance sheet of the exchange rate used to convert taxable assets from Mexican pesos (including the monetary value of Vesta's investment properties and the amortized tax loss benefits ) into U.S. dollars at the end of the second quarter 2024 and 2023; [ii] the impact of an inflationary benefit on the tax base of the Company's fiscal assets, in keeping with Mexican income tax laws; and, [iii] the recognition of the fair value of investment properties for accounting purposes, as tax assessed on these assets is based on their historical cost which is then appreciated.
Second Quarter 2024 Profit
Due to the above, the Company's second quarter 2024 profit was US$ 109.3 million, compared to US$ 95.7 million profit in the second quarter 2023.
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Period
Vesta closed the second quarter 2024 with US$ 109.6 million in total comprehensive income gain, compared to a US$ 98.6 million gain at the end of the second quarter of 2023, due to the above factors. This comprehensive income was partially offset by a US$ 0.3 million comprehensive loss in exchange differences on translating other functional currency operations.
Funds from Operations (FFO)
FFO Reconciliation (million)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Chg. %
2024
2023
Chg. %
Profit for the year
109.3
95.7
14.2
234.2
151.0
55.0
Gain on revaluation of investment properties
(100.1)
(73.6)
35.9
(207.4)
(84.4)
145.8
Gain in properties sold
0.0
0.0
na
(0.3)
0.0
na
FFO
9.2
22.1
(58.2)
26.5
66.7
(60.2)
Stock- based Compensation Expenses
2.7
1.7
56.3
4.8
4.5
6.9
Exchange Gain (Loss)
6.5
(3.7)
(274.4)
5.7
(8.3)
(168.0)
Depreciation
0.1
0.4
(61.2)
0.5
0.7
(36.4)
Other income
(1.1)
(1.3)
(9.8)
(2.0)
(1.6)
25.7
Other income energy
2.3
0.5
380.0
3.4
0.9
275.7
Energy
(0.2)
(0.3)
(12.5)
0.3
(0.2)
(277.9)
Interest income
(4.1)
(0.5)
655.3
(9.1)
(1.1)
726.5
Income Tax Expense
22.5
12.0
88.1
48.3
(0.2)
na
Vesta FFO
37.9
30.8
23.2
78.3
61.3
27.7
Vesta FFO per share
0.0428
0.0443
(3.4)
0.0884
0.0882
0.3
Current Tax
(17.9)
(21.5)
(16.8)
(24.8)
(42.2)
na
Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense
20.1
9.3
115.3
53.5
19.1
180.2
Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense per share
0.0227
0.0134
68.8
0.0604
0.0274
120.0
Second quarter 2024 Vesta Funds from Operations (Vesta FFO) after tax expense resulted in a US$ 20.1 million, or US$ 0.0227 per share, gain compared with a US$ 9.3 million, or US$ 0.0134 per share, gain for second quarter 2023.
9
Vesta FFO for the second quarter 2024 reached US$ 37.9 million; a 23.2% increase compared with US$ 30.8 million in second quarter 2023.
The current tax associated with the Company's operations resulted in a US$ 17.9 million expense. The exchange-rate related portion of the current tax in the second quarter 2024 was US$ 0.0 million expense and the current operating tax represented a US$ 24.8 million expense.
Current Tax Expense
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Operating Current Tax
(5.3)
(24.8)
Exchange Rate Related Current Tax
(1.7)
0.0
Total Current Tax Expense
(7.0)
(24.8)
Accumulated Current Tax Expense
3M 2024
6M 2024
Operating Current Tax
(5.3)
(30.1)
Exchange Rate Related Current Tax
(1.7)
(1.7)
Total Current Tax Expense
(7.0)
(31.8)
Capex
Investing activities during the second quarter of 2024 were primarily related to payments for works in progress in the construction of new buildings in the Northern, Bajio and Central regions, reflected in a US$ 79.6 million total expense.
Debt
As of June 30, 2024, the Company´s overall balance of debt was US$ 913.62 million, of which US$ 69.7 million is related to short-term liabilities and US$ 843.9 million is related to long-term liabilities. The secured portion of the debt is approximately 29.7% of total debt and is guaranteed by some of the Company's investment properties, as well as by the related income derived from these properties. As of second quarter 2024, 100% of Vesta's debt was denominated in US dollars and 100% of its interest rate was fixed.
Stabilized Portfolio
Vesta currently reports stabilized portfolio occupancy and same store occupancy as management believes these metrics are useful indicators of the performance of the Company's operating portfolio. The additional metrics are intended to reflect market best practices and better enable the comparison of Vesta's performance with the performance of its publicly traded industrial real estate peers.
The "operating portfolio" calculation includes properties which have reached 80% occupancy or have been completed for more than one year, whichever occurs first.
10
