Company Profile

Q2 2024

Vesta is a leading Mexican provider of modern Industrial Real Estate.

Our US$ 3.52 billion property portfolio encompasses 42.5 million1 square feet of manufacturing and logistics facilities across Northern, Bajio and Central Mexico.

North Region

Bajio Region

Central Region

Total

Number of operating buildings

86

93

37

216

Number of buildings under development

6

7

4

17

Total Buildings

92

100

41

233

Operating portfolio (sf)

12,281,380

18,255,502

7,256,310

37,793,191

Development portfolio (sf)

2,105,824

1,248,766

1,320,532

4,675,122

Total GLA (sf)

14,387,204

19,504,268

8,576,842

42,468,313

33.9%

45.9%

20.2%

100%

Development portfolio TEI* (In thousands)

$175,779

$76,130

$87,071

$338,980

Land (acres)

0.00

579.45

0.00

579.45

Land book value

$0

$99,798

$0

$99,798

* Total Expected Investment 1 Using total GLA

3

Financial Summary

Q2 2024

All numbers express in US$

Company Profile

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

6M 2024

6M 2023

Market capitalization (Ps.)

$47,836,128,295

$37,974,697,378

$47,836,128,295

$37,974,697,378

Float @ Jun 30

874,198,251

683,859,128

874,198,251

683,859,128

Share price (Ps.)

$54.72

$55.53

$54.72

$55.53

Earnings Profile

Total Revenues

$63,014,867

$51,468,345

$123,606,003

$101,417,076

Adjusted NOI

$57,767,159

$48,291,189

$115,146,001

$96,078,407

Adjusted NOI Margin

94.7%

95.5%

95.4%

95.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

$50,199,173

$42,576,258

$100,778,742

$84,708,889

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

82.3%

84.2%

83.5%

84.6%

Vesta FFO

$37,947,509

$30,804,604

$78,314,553

$61,306,063

Per Share

Adjusted NOI per share

$0.065

$0.069

$0.130

$0.138

Adjusted EBITDA per share

$0.057

$0.061

$0.114

$0.122

Vesta FFO per share

$0.043

$0.044

$0.088

$0.088

Portfolio (sf)

Same store portfolio

33,447,743

31,910,575

33,447,743

31,910,575

Portfolio Occupancy

97.8%

96.7%

97.8%

96.7%

Stabilized portfolio

36,808,437

33,715,097

36,808,437

33,715,097

Portfolio Occupancy

97.5%

96.9%

97.5%

96.9%

Total portfolio

37,793,191

34,606,711

37,793,191

34,606,711

Portfolio Occupancy

95.0%

94.7%

95.0%

94.7%

Total Portfolio Average rent per sf

$0.268

$0.248

$0.263

$0.243

Debt Summary

Total debt outstanding

$913,624,240

$915,186,754

$913,624,240

$915,186,754

Leverage ratio (debt to total asset)

22.9%

24.1%

22.9%

24.1%

Weighted Average Number of Shares *

886,559,734

695,269,400

885,680,777

694,269,400

(*) Under IFRS, management compensation shares that have been transfered to the trust constitued by Vesta for such effect, are considered Treasury shares, as long as such shares remain within the trust.

4

Balance Sheet

Q2 2024

All numbers express in US$

ASSETS

As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

376,941,475

501,166,136

Financial assets held for trading

-

-

Recoverable Taxes

35,793,676

33,864,821

Operating lease receivables

11,900,512

10,100,832

Prepaid expenses

26,494,236

21,299,392

Total current assets

$451,129,899

$566,431,181

Non-current assets:

Investment property - Net

3,521,758,035

3,212,164,164

Leasing Terms

2,219,308

834,199

Office furniture and Vehicles - Net

693,583

2,541,990

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

Guarantee deposits made

9,640,770

10,244,759

Total non-current assets

$3,534,311,696

$3,225,785,112

Total assets

$3,985,441,595

$3,792,216,293

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

69,743,356

69,613,002

Lease liabilities - Short term

606,339

607,481

Accrued interest

3,830,268

3,148,767

Accounts payable

16,975,007

13,188,966

Income Tax payable

422,908

38,773,726

Dividends payable

48,514,865

15,155,311

Accrued expenses and taxes

5,315,669

7,078,988

Total current liabilities

145,408,412

147,566,241

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt

843,880,884

845,573,752

Lease liabilities - long term

139,564

290,170

Guarantee deposit received

25,124,000

25,680,958

Long-term accounts payable

7,706,450

7,706,450

Employee benefits

1,934,022

1,519,790

Deferred income taxes

300,523,625

276,910,507

Total non-current liabilities

1,179,308,545

1,157,681,627

Total liabilities

1,324,716,957

1,305,247,868

Stockholders' equity:

Capital stock

593,977,760

591,600,113

Capital premium

948,599,276

934,944,456

Retained earnings

1,159,222,859

989,736,218

Share-base payments reserve

(7,495,503)

3,732,350

Foreign currency translation reserve

(33,579,754)

(33,044,712)

Valuation of derivative financial instruments

-

-

Total equity

2,660,724,638

2,486,968,425

Total liabilities and equity

$3,985,441,595

$3,792,216,293

Shares outstanding

874,198,251

683,859,128

-

-

5

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Q2 2024

All numbers express in US$

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

%Change

6M 2024

6M 2023

%Change

Revenues:

Rental income

57,668,018

48,693,741

113,478,210

95,680,097

Reimbursable building services

3,309,085

1,870,803

6,830,343

4,130,074

Energy Income

2,037,764

903,801

2,884,187

1,279,287

Management Fee

-

-

413,263

327,618

Total revenues

$63,014,867

$51,468,345

22.4%

$123,606,003

$101,417,076

21.9%

Property operating costs:

Related to properties that generate rental income

(5,014,314)

(2,910,544)

(8,800,538)

(5,147,203)

Costs related to properties

(3,209,944)

(2,273,355)

(5,575,815)

(4,059,382)

Costs related to energy

(1,804,370)

(637,189)

(3,224,723)

(1,087,821)

Related to properties that did not generate rental income

(1,178,181)

(977,976)

(1,895,210)

(1,645,977)

Adjusted NOI

57,767,159

48,291,189

19.6%

115,146,001

96,078,407

19.8%

Adjusted NOI Margin

94.7%

95.5%

95.4%

95.9%

General and administrative expenses

(9,047,505)

(6,437,817)

(17,276,661)

(14,217,322)

Stock-based compensation expenses (1)

2,657,700

1,700,862

4,804,613

4,493,781

Depreciation

(146,099)

(376,117)

(473,738)

(744,992)

Adjusted EBITDA

$50,199,173

$42,576,258

17.9%

$100,778,742

$84,708,889

19.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

82.3%

84.2%

83.5%

84.6%

Other Income and Expenses:

Interest income

4,061,990

537,800

9,130,354

1,104,636

Other (expense) income

1,140,107

1,264,599

2,035,776

1,619,513

Other income (Energy)

(2,305,118)

(480,203)

(3,415,671)

(909,052)

Transaction cost on debt issuance

-

-

-

-

Finance cost

(12,251,664)

(11,771,653)

(22,464,189)

(23,402,826)

Exchange gain/loss

(6,523,491)

3,740,760

(5,669,409)

8,343,249

Gain in sale of properties

-

-

250,000

-

Gain/loss on revaluation of investment property

100,079,500

73,628,123

207,405,525

84,387,585

Total other income and expenses

$84,201,324

$66,919,426

$187,272,386

$71,143,105

Profit (loss) before income taxes

$131,830,092

$107,685,317

$282,432,241

$150,804,687

Income tax gain / expense

(22,526,022)

(11,977,091)

(48,259,113)

244,514

Current income tax

(17,862,536)

(21,475,691)

(24,845,768)

(42,225,312)

Deferred Tax

(4,663,486)

9,498,600

(23,413,345)

42,469,826

Profit (loss) for the period

$109,304,070

$95,708,225

$234,173,128

$151,049,201

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) :

Fair value gains on derivative instruments

-

-

-

-

Exchange differences on translating other functional currency operations

324,953

2,878,930

(535,042)

6,671,795

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$109,629,023

$98,587,155

$233,638,086

$157,720,996

Weighted Average Number of Shares

886,559,734

695,269,400

885,680,777

694,269,400

Diluted Earnings (loss) per share

$0.1237

$0.1418

$0.2638

$0.2272

  1. non cash

6

Reconciliation Of Profit For The Period To FFO

Q2 2024

All numbers express in US$

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

%Change

6M 2024

6M 2023

%Change

Reconciliation of profit for the period to FFO

Profit for the period

$109,304,070

$95,708,225

$234,173,128

$151,049,201

Adjustments:

Gain /Loss on Revaluation of Operations

(100,079,500)

(73,628,123)

Gain in sell properties

-

-

FFO

$9,224,570

$22,080,102

Foreign Exchange Adjustment

6,523,491

(3,740,760)

Non cash share compensation

2,657,700

1,700,862

Depreciation/Other Assets

146,099

376,117

Other income

(1,140,107)

(1,264,599)

Other income energy

2,305,118

480,203

Energy

(233,394)

(266,612)

Interest earned on existing cash

(4,061,990)

(537,800)

I/S Tax expense

22,526,022

11,977,091

Vesta FFO

$37,947,509

$30,804,604

Vesta FFO per share

$0.0428

$0.0443

Tax Adjustment:

Current Income tax

(17,862,536)

(21,475,691)

Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense

$20,084,973

$9,328,913

Vesta FFO(-) Tax Expense per share

$0.0227

$0.0134

Current Tax Expense

Operating Current Tax

(597,914)

(4,472,560)

Exchange rate related Current Tax

4,817,435

10,253,065

-58.2%

23.2%

-3.4%

115.3%

68.8%

(207,405,525)(84,387,585)

(250,000)-

$26,517,603

$66,661,616

-60.2%

5,669,409(8,343,249)

4,804,6134,493,781

473,738744,992

(2,035,776)(1,619,513)

3,415,671909,052

340,536(191,466)

(9,130,354)(1,104,636)

48,259,113(244,514)

$78,314,553

$61,306,063

27.7%

0.1%

$0.0884

$0.0883

(24,845,768)

(42,225,312)

$53,468,785

$19,080,751

180.2%

119.7%

$0.0604

$0.0275

(23,425,226)

(12,640,385)

0.001359109

1,533,195

(2,496,935)

Adjusted FFO

$175,376,604

$130,764,771

34.1%

$340,859,406

$194,359,326

75.4%

7

Portfolio metrics definitions

Q2 2024

A Better Gauge: U.S. REITs report occupancy using three primary methods, 1. total portfolio occupancy, 2. operating (stabilized) portfolio occupancy, and 3.same store portfolio occupancy. Most U.S. REITs emphasize stabilized and same store portfolio metrics and provide separate and distinct disclosure on its development pipeline to draw clear distinctions between its operating portfolio and external growth initiatives.

Vesta's U.S. peers report normalized occupancy metrics that focus on their stabilized portfolios. For most REITs, the stabilized and same store portfolios hold the majority of their properties, therefore investors usually evaluate management's operating capabilities using these metrics.

Core Metric

Definition

Total Portfolio Occupancy

Stabilized Portfolio

Occupancy

Same Store Portfolio

Occupancy

Percentage of occupied properties for the entire property portfolio. Includes development, redevelopment, stabilized, and properties held

for sale.

Percentage of occupied properties for stabilized properties only. A property is generally considered stabilized once it has reached 80%

occupancy or has been completed for more than one year, whichever occurs first.

Percentage of occupied properties for properties that have been in the operating (stabilized) portfolio for the entirety of two comparable

periods.

Same Property Breakdown

The pool of properties owned for more than a year - the general, albeit oft modified definition of "same-property" at most industrial REITs - represents the vast majority of value for most REITs. As a result, providing clear operational metrics for this group of properties can help investors - the ultimate owners of these properties - best understand their changing health.

8

Historical portfolio metrics

All numbers shown in SF

19

20

21

22

24

26

Total Portfolio

Period

Initial GLA

Additions

Final GLA

% Occupancy

Vacancy

##

Q3 2022

32,096,942

169,984

32,266,926

96.1%

1,262,639

##

Q4 2022

32,286,281 *

1,428,089

33,714,370

95.1%

1,660,344

##

Q1 2023

33,714,370

0

33,714,370

95.1%

1,650,214

##

Q2 2023

33,717,520 *

889,191

34,606,711

94.7%

1,839,740

##

Q3 2023

34,557,186 *

2,348,774

36,905,960

92.5%

2,777,029

##

Q4 2023

36,592,411 *

762,087

37,354,498

93.4%

2,478,416

##

Q1 2024

37,289,914 *

0

37,289,914

94.0%

2,244,300

Q2 2024

37,289,914

503,277

37,793,191

95.0%

1,889,093

10

11

12

13

15

17

Stabilized Portfolio

Period

Initial GLA

Conversion

Final GLA

% Occupancy

Lease Up

Q3 2022

31,890,123

206,819

32,096,942

96.6%

169,984

Q4 2022

32,116,297 *

734,387

32,850,684

97.3%

863,686

Q1 2023

32,850,684

222,974

33,073,658

96.7%

640,712

Q2 2023

33,074,756 *

640,341

33,715,097

96.9%

891,615

Q3 2023

33,717,537 *

1,088,120

34,805,657

97.3%

1,879,884

Q4 2023

34,492,243 *

1,431,616

35,923,860

96.7%

1,430,638

Q1 2024

35,859,276 *

222,942

36,082,218

97.1%

1,207,696

Q2 2024

36,082,218

726,219

36,808,437

97.5%

984,754

*

2

3

4

5

Same Store Portfolio

Period

Initial GLA

Conversion

Final GLA

% Occupancy

Vacancy

Q3 2022

29,948,606

0

29,948,606

96.4%

1,092,655

Q4 2022

29,967,017 *

1,096,677

31,063,694

97.2%

882,694

Q1 2023

31,063,694

78,286

31,141,980

96.5%

1,095,538

Q2 2023

31,143,077 *

767,498

31,910,575

96.7%

1,056,328

Q3 2023

31,915,015 *

206,819

32,121,834

97.6%

779,126

Q4 2023

31,808,421 *

734,387

32,542,808

97.0%

961,580

Q1 2024

32,478,224 *

526,309

33,004,534

97.4%

866,620

Q2 2024

33,004,534

443,209

33,447,743

97.8%

734,355

0

Q2 2024

Total Portfolio % Occupancy

96.1%

95.1%

95.1%

94.7%

95.0%

93.4%

94.0%

92.5%

95.00%

90.00%

85.00%

80.00%

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Stabilized Portfolio % Occupancy

100.00%

97.3%

97.3%

97.1%

97.5%

96.6%

96.7%

96.9%

96.7%

95.00%

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Same Store Portfolio % Occupancy

97.2%

97.6%

97.4%

97.8%

97.0%

96.7%

96.4%

96.5%

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

* Adjusted by changes in the initial size of the portfolio, during 4Q21 we adjusted the portfolio to reflect the sale of properties

9

