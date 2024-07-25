SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Company Profile
Q2 2024
Vesta is a leading Mexican provider of modern Industrial Real Estate.
Our US$ 3.52 billion property portfolio encompasses 42.5 million1 square feet of manufacturing and logistics facilities across Northern, Bajio and Central Mexico.
North Region
Bajio Region
Central Region
Total
Number of operating buildings
86
93
37
216
Number of buildings under development
6
7
4
17
Total Buildings
92
100
41
233
Operating portfolio (sf)
12,281,380
18,255,502
7,256,310
37,793,191
Development portfolio (sf)
2,105,824
1,248,766
1,320,532
4,675,122
Total GLA (sf)
14,387,204
19,504,268
8,576,842
42,468,313
33.9%
45.9%
20.2%
100%
Development portfolio TEI* (In thousands)
$175,779
$76,130
$87,071
$338,980
Land (acres)
0.00
579.45
0.00
579.45
Land book value
$0
$99,798
$0
$99,798
* Total Expected Investment 1 Using total GLA
Financial Summary
Q2 2024
All numbers express in US$
Company Profile
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
6M 2024
6M 2023
Market capitalization (Ps.)
$47,836,128,295
$37,974,697,378
$47,836,128,295
$37,974,697,378
Float @ Jun 30
874,198,251
683,859,128
874,198,251
683,859,128
Share price (Ps.)
$54.72
$55.53
$54.72
$55.53
Earnings Profile
Total Revenues
$63,014,867
$51,468,345
$123,606,003
$101,417,076
Adjusted NOI
$57,767,159
$48,291,189
$115,146,001
$96,078,407
Adjusted NOI Margin
94.7%
95.5%
95.4%
95.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
$50,199,173
$42,576,258
$100,778,742
$84,708,889
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
82.3%
84.2%
83.5%
84.6%
Vesta FFO
$37,947,509
$30,804,604
$78,314,553
$61,306,063
Per Share
Adjusted NOI per share
$0.065
$0.069
$0.130
$0.138
Adjusted EBITDA per share
$0.057
$0.061
$0.114
$0.122
Vesta FFO per share
$0.043
$0.044
$0.088
$0.088
Portfolio (sf)
Same store portfolio
33,447,743
31,910,575
33,447,743
31,910,575
Portfolio Occupancy
97.8%
96.7%
97.8%
96.7%
Stabilized portfolio
36,808,437
33,715,097
36,808,437
33,715,097
Portfolio Occupancy
97.5%
96.9%
97.5%
96.9%
Total portfolio
37,793,191
34,606,711
37,793,191
34,606,711
Portfolio Occupancy
95.0%
94.7%
95.0%
94.7%
Total Portfolio Average rent per sf
$0.268
$0.248
$0.263
$0.243
Debt Summary
Total debt outstanding
$913,624,240
$915,186,754
$913,624,240
$915,186,754
Leverage ratio (debt to total asset)
22.9%
24.1%
22.9%
24.1%
Weighted Average Number of Shares *
886,559,734
695,269,400
885,680,777
694,269,400
(*) Under IFRS, management compensation shares that have been transfered to the trust constitued by Vesta for such effect, are considered Treasury shares, as long as such shares remain within the trust.
Balance Sheet
Q2 2024
All numbers express in US$
ASSETS
As of June 30, 2024
As of December 31, 2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
376,941,475
501,166,136
Financial assets held for trading
-
-
Recoverable Taxes
35,793,676
33,864,821
Operating lease receivables
11,900,512
10,100,832
Prepaid expenses
26,494,236
21,299,392
Total current assets
$451,129,899
$566,431,181
Non-current assets:
Investment property - Net
3,521,758,035
3,212,164,164
Leasing Terms
2,219,308
834,199
Office furniture and Vehicles - Net
693,583
2,541,990
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
Guarantee deposits made
9,640,770
10,244,759
Total non-current assets
$3,534,311,696
$3,225,785,112
Total assets
$3,985,441,595
$3,792,216,293
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
69,743,356
69,613,002
Lease liabilities - Short term
606,339
607,481
Accrued interest
3,830,268
3,148,767
Accounts payable
16,975,007
13,188,966
Income Tax payable
422,908
38,773,726
Dividends payable
48,514,865
15,155,311
Accrued expenses and taxes
5,315,669
7,078,988
Total current liabilities
145,408,412
147,566,241
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
843,880,884
845,573,752
Lease liabilities - long term
139,564
290,170
Guarantee deposit received
25,124,000
25,680,958
Long-term accounts payable
7,706,450
7,706,450
Employee benefits
1,934,022
1,519,790
Deferred income taxes
300,523,625
276,910,507
Total non-current liabilities
1,179,308,545
1,157,681,627
Total liabilities
1,324,716,957
1,305,247,868
Stockholders' equity:
Capital stock
593,977,760
591,600,113
Capital premium
948,599,276
934,944,456
Retained earnings
1,159,222,859
989,736,218
Share-base payments reserve
(7,495,503)
3,732,350
Foreign currency translation reserve
(33,579,754)
(33,044,712)
Valuation of derivative financial instruments
-
-
Total equity
2,660,724,638
2,486,968,425
Total liabilities and equity
$3,985,441,595
$3,792,216,293
Shares outstanding
874,198,251
683,859,128
-
-
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q2 2024
All numbers express in US$
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
%Change
6M 2024
6M 2023
%Change
Revenues:
Rental income
57,668,018
48,693,741
113,478,210
95,680,097
Reimbursable building services
3,309,085
1,870,803
6,830,343
4,130,074
Energy Income
2,037,764
903,801
2,884,187
1,279,287
Management Fee
-
-
413,263
327,618
Total revenues
$63,014,867
$51,468,345
22.4%
$123,606,003
$101,417,076
21.9%
Property operating costs:
Related to properties that generate rental income
(5,014,314)
(2,910,544)
(8,800,538)
(5,147,203)
Costs related to properties
(3,209,944)
(2,273,355)
(5,575,815)
(4,059,382)
Costs related to energy
(1,804,370)
(637,189)
(3,224,723)
(1,087,821)
Related to properties that did not generate rental income
(1,178,181)
(977,976)
(1,895,210)
(1,645,977)
Adjusted NOI
57,767,159
48,291,189
19.6%
115,146,001
96,078,407
19.8%
Adjusted NOI Margin
94.7%
95.5%
95.4%
95.9%
General and administrative expenses
(9,047,505)
(6,437,817)
(17,276,661)
(14,217,322)
Stock-based compensation expenses (1)
2,657,700
1,700,862
4,804,613
4,493,781
Depreciation
(146,099)
(376,117)
(473,738)
(744,992)
Adjusted EBITDA
$50,199,173
$42,576,258
17.9%
$100,778,742
$84,708,889
19.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
82.3%
84.2%
83.5%
84.6%
Other Income and Expenses:
Interest income
4,061,990
537,800
9,130,354
1,104,636
Other (expense) income
1,140,107
1,264,599
2,035,776
1,619,513
Other income (Energy)
(2,305,118)
(480,203)
(3,415,671)
(909,052)
Transaction cost on debt issuance
-
-
-
-
Finance cost
(12,251,664)
(11,771,653)
(22,464,189)
(23,402,826)
Exchange gain/loss
(6,523,491)
3,740,760
(5,669,409)
8,343,249
Gain in sale of properties
-
-
250,000
-
Gain/loss on revaluation of investment property
100,079,500
73,628,123
207,405,525
84,387,585
Total other income and expenses
$84,201,324
$66,919,426
$187,272,386
$71,143,105
Profit (loss) before income taxes
$131,830,092
$107,685,317
$282,432,241
$150,804,687
Income tax gain / expense
(22,526,022)
(11,977,091)
(48,259,113)
244,514
Current income tax
(17,862,536)
(21,475,691)
(24,845,768)
(42,225,312)
Deferred Tax
(4,663,486)
9,498,600
(23,413,345)
42,469,826
Profit (loss) for the period
$109,304,070
$95,708,225
$234,173,128
$151,049,201
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) :
Fair value gains on derivative instruments
-
-
-
-
Exchange differences on translating other functional currency operations
324,953
2,878,930
(535,042)
6,671,795
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$109,629,023
$98,587,155
$233,638,086
$157,720,996
Weighted Average Number of Shares
886,559,734
695,269,400
885,680,777
694,269,400
Diluted Earnings (loss) per share
$0.1237
$0.1418
$0.2638
$0.2272
- non cash
Reconciliation Of Profit For The Period To FFO
Q2 2024
All numbers express in US$
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
%Change
6M 2024
6M 2023
%Change
Reconciliation of profit for the period to FFO
Profit for the period
$109,304,070
$95,708,225
$234,173,128
$151,049,201
Adjustments:
Gain /Loss on Revaluation of Operations
(100,079,500)
(73,628,123)
Gain in sell properties
-
-
FFO
$9,224,570
$22,080,102
Foreign Exchange Adjustment
6,523,491
(3,740,760)
Non cash share compensation
2,657,700
1,700,862
Depreciation/Other Assets
146,099
376,117
Other income
(1,140,107)
(1,264,599)
Other income energy
2,305,118
480,203
Energy
(233,394)
(266,612)
Interest earned on existing cash
(4,061,990)
(537,800)
I/S Tax expense
22,526,022
11,977,091
Vesta FFO
$37,947,509
$30,804,604
Vesta FFO per share
$0.0428
$0.0443
Tax Adjustment:
Current Income tax
(17,862,536)
(21,475,691)
Vesta FFO (-) Tax Expense
$20,084,973
$9,328,913
Vesta FFO(-) Tax Expense per share
$0.0227
$0.0134
Current Tax Expense
Operating Current Tax
(597,914)
(4,472,560)
Exchange rate related Current Tax
4,817,435
10,253,065
-58.2%
23.2%
-3.4%
115.3%
68.8%
(207,405,525)(84,387,585)
(250,000)-
$26,517,603
$66,661,616
-60.2%
5,669,409(8,343,249)
4,804,6134,493,781
473,738744,992
(2,035,776)(1,619,513)
3,415,671909,052
340,536(191,466)
(9,130,354)(1,104,636)
48,259,113(244,514)
$78,314,553
$61,306,063
27.7%
0.1%
$0.0884
$0.0883
(24,845,768)
(42,225,312)
$53,468,785
$19,080,751
180.2%
119.7%
$0.0604
$0.0275
(23,425,226)
(12,640,385)
0.001359109
1,533,195
(2,496,935)
Adjusted FFO
$175,376,604
$130,764,771
34.1%
$340,859,406
$194,359,326
75.4%
Portfolio metrics definitions
Q2 2024
A Better Gauge: U.S. REITs report occupancy using three primary methods, 1. total portfolio occupancy, 2. operating (stabilized) portfolio occupancy, and 3.same store portfolio occupancy. Most U.S. REITs emphasize stabilized and same store portfolio metrics and provide separate and distinct disclosure on its development pipeline to draw clear distinctions between its operating portfolio and external growth initiatives.
Vesta's U.S. peers report normalized occupancy metrics that focus on their stabilized portfolios. For most REITs, the stabilized and same store portfolios hold the majority of their properties, therefore investors usually evaluate management's operating capabilities using these metrics.
Core Metric
Definition
Total Portfolio Occupancy
Stabilized Portfolio
Occupancy
Same Store Portfolio
Occupancy
Percentage of occupied properties for the entire property portfolio. Includes development, redevelopment, stabilized, and properties held
for sale.
Percentage of occupied properties for stabilized properties only. A property is generally considered stabilized once it has reached 80%
occupancy or has been completed for more than one year, whichever occurs first.
Percentage of occupied properties for properties that have been in the operating (stabilized) portfolio for the entirety of two comparable
periods.
Same Property Breakdown
The pool of properties owned for more than a year - the general, albeit oft modified definition of "same-property" at most industrial REITs - represents the vast majority of value for most REITs. As a result, providing clear operational metrics for this group of properties can help investors - the ultimate owners of these properties - best understand their changing health.
Historical portfolio metrics
All numbers shown in SF
19
20
21
22
24
26
Total Portfolio
Period
Initial GLA
Additions
Final GLA
% Occupancy
Vacancy
##
Q3 2022
32,096,942
169,984
32,266,926
96.1%
1,262,639
##
Q4 2022
32,286,281 *
1,428,089
33,714,370
95.1%
1,660,344
##
Q1 2023
33,714,370
0
33,714,370
95.1%
1,650,214
##
Q2 2023
33,717,520 *
889,191
34,606,711
94.7%
1,839,740
##
Q3 2023
34,557,186 *
2,348,774
36,905,960
92.5%
2,777,029
##
Q4 2023
36,592,411 *
762,087
37,354,498
93.4%
2,478,416
##
Q1 2024
37,289,914 *
0
37,289,914
94.0%
2,244,300
Q2 2024
37,289,914
503,277
37,793,191
95.0%
1,889,093
10
11
12
13
15
17
Stabilized Portfolio
Period
Initial GLA
Conversion
Final GLA
% Occupancy
Lease Up
Q3 2022
31,890,123
206,819
32,096,942
96.6%
169,984
Q4 2022
32,116,297 *
734,387
32,850,684
97.3%
863,686
Q1 2023
32,850,684
222,974
33,073,658
96.7%
640,712
Q2 2023
33,074,756 *
640,341
33,715,097
96.9%
891,615
Q3 2023
33,717,537 *
1,088,120
34,805,657
97.3%
1,879,884
Q4 2023
34,492,243 *
1,431,616
35,923,860
96.7%
1,430,638
Q1 2024
35,859,276 *
222,942
36,082,218
97.1%
1,207,696
Q2 2024
36,082,218
726,219
36,808,437
97.5%
984,754
*
2
3
4
5
Same Store Portfolio
Period
Initial GLA
Conversion
Final GLA
% Occupancy
Vacancy
Q3 2022
29,948,606
0
29,948,606
96.4%
1,092,655
Q4 2022
29,967,017 *
1,096,677
31,063,694
97.2%
882,694
Q1 2023
31,063,694
78,286
31,141,980
96.5%
1,095,538
Q2 2023
31,143,077 *
767,498
31,910,575
96.7%
1,056,328
Q3 2023
31,915,015 *
206,819
32,121,834
97.6%
779,126
Q4 2023
31,808,421 *
734,387
32,542,808
97.0%
961,580
Q1 2024
32,478,224 *
526,309
33,004,534
97.4%
866,620
Q2 2024
33,004,534
443,209
33,447,743
97.8%
734,355
0
Q2 2024
Total Portfolio % Occupancy
96.1%
95.1%
95.1%
94.7%
95.0%
93.4%
94.0%
92.5%
95.00%
90.00%
85.00%
80.00%
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Stabilized Portfolio % Occupancy
100.00%
97.3%
97.3%
97.1%
97.5%
96.6%
96.7%
96.9%
96.7%
95.00%
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Same Store Portfolio % Occupancy
97.2%
97.6%
97.4%
97.8%
97.0%
96.7%
96.4%
96.5%
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
* Adjusted by changes in the initial size of the portfolio, during 4Q21 we adjusted the portfolio to reflect the sale of properties
