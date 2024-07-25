A Better Gauge: U.S. REITs report occupancy using three primary methods, 1. total portfolio occupancy, 2. operating (stabilized) portfolio occupancy, and 3.same store portfolio occupancy. Most U.S. REITs emphasize stabilized and same store portfolio metrics and provide separate and distinct disclosure on its development pipeline to draw clear distinctions between its operating portfolio and external growth initiatives.

Vesta's U.S. peers report normalized occupancy metrics that focus on their stabilized portfolios. For most REITs, the stabilized and same store portfolios hold the majority of their properties, therefore investors usually evaluate management's operating capabilities using these metrics.