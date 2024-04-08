Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VTMX, BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") announced today that the Company's first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Vesta will host a conference call to discuss its results:

Friday, April 26, 2024

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

Please connect via webcast or by dialing:

International Toll-Free: +1 (888) 350-3870 International Toll: +1 (646) 960-0308 International Dial-In: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/ Participant Code: 1849111 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/715377601

A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call and can be accessed two hours subsequent to call’s completion via Vesta’s IR website, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. The call can also be accessed via +1-800-770-2030, Participant Code: 1849111

About Vesta

Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset manager of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, Vesta owned 213 properties located in modern industrial parks in 16 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 37.3 million sf (3.5 million m2). Vesta has several world-class clients participating in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage and packaging. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

