Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vesta” the “Company”) (NYSE: VTMX), hereby announces that on April 19, 2024, Vesta filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the SEC Filings section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.vesta.com.mx. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

Investor Relations Contact in Mexico:



Juan Sottil, CFO

jsottil@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133



Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx

investor.relations@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163



In New York:



Barbara Cano

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Tel: +1 646-452-2334

About Vesta

Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset manager of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, Vesta’s portfolio was comprised of 214 buildings in modern industrial parks in 16 states of Mexico, totaling a gross leasable area of 37.4 million square feet (3.4 million square meters). Vesta has several world-class clients participating in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage and packaging.

