Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vesta” the “Company”) (NYSE: VTMX), hereby announces that on April 19, 2024, Vesta filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the SEC Filings section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.vesta.com.mx. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:
Investor Relations Contact in Mexico:
Juan Sottil, CFO
jsottil@vesta.com.mx
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133
Fernanda Bettinger, IRO
mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx
investor.relations@vesta.com.mx
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163
In New York:
Barbara Cano
barbara@inspirgroup.com
Tel: +1 646-452-2334
About Vesta
Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset manager of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, Vesta’s portfolio was comprised of 214 buildings in modern industrial parks in 16 states of Mexico, totaling a gross leasable area of 37.4 million square feet (3.4 million square meters). Vesta has several world-class clients participating in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage and packaging.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419555986/en/