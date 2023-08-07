SAFE HARBOR

This presentation has been prepared by Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta" or the "Company") solely for use at this presentation.

This presentation was prepared solely for informational purposes and does not constitute, and is not to be construed as, an offer or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities.

This presentation is confidential to the recipient. Accordingly, any attempt to copy, summarize or distribute this presentation or any portion hereof in any form to any other party without the Company's prior written consent is prohibited.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition, including related projections; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals, including those related to the Company's operations; and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify projections and forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such projections and statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward- looking statements will not be achieved. Caution should be taken with respect to such statements and undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events or developments.

No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives, accepts any responsibility whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is current as of the date hereof and is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives make any undertaking to update any such information subsequent to the date hereof. This presentation should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources, and the Company has not verified such data with independent sources. Certain data was also based on the Company's estimates. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or the Company's estimates, and such data and estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.