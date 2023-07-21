Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta S.A.B. de C.V., (“Vesta”, or the “Company”)(BMV: VESTA) (NYSE: VTMX), a leading industrial real estate company in Mexico, today announced that the conference call results time has been moved to:

11:00 am Mexico City time

12:00 pm Central Time

1:00 PM Eastern Time

Please connect to the Results Conference call via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ChpWV_tBR6aXkCovI_9HCQ

About Vesta

Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset manager of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, Vesta owned 204 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 34.6 million sf (3.26 million m2). Vesta has several world-class clients participating in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage and packaging. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company and its expected future performance that reflects the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “envisages,” “will likely result,” or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain; (vii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (viii) risks related to any potential health crisis and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address such crisis; and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that these important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, including any financial guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by law.

