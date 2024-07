Corporacion Aceros Arequipa SA is a Peru-based company, which is primarily engaged in the steel industry. The Company’s main activity is the production, distribution and sale of corrugated steel, steel wire rods, bars, boards, pipes, accessories for reinforcement and other steel products distributed nationwide, as well as exported to Bolivia. The Company’s facilities include steel and lamination mills located in Pisco and Arequipa. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary Transportes Barcino SA, the Company also offers transport services for its products. Corporacion Aceros Arequipa SA has also two affiliated companies, including: Comercial del Acero SA and Compania Electrica El Platanal SA.