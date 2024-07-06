Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) is a Peru-based company active in the banking services industry. The Company collects funds and finances granted through Financial Intermediaries, for the promotion and financing of productive investments and public and private infrastructure nation-wide. Additionally, it is dedicated to managing funds, programs and securities received from financial entities and State entities, in its capacity as trustee, for which it receives commissions. It is a mixed economy company, where the Peruvian State is the main shareholder, through Fondo Nacional de Financiamiento de la Actividad Empresarial del Estado (FONAFE).

Sector Corporate Financial Services