Miraflores, 14 de junio de 2024
Señores
SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES
Presente.-
REF: HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA
Estimado Señores:
De conformidad con la Resolución SMV Nº 016-2015-SMV/01, cumplimos con hacerles llegar los Estados Financieros formas A y B de nuestra compañía al 31 de mayo de 2024.
Sin otro particular quedamos de ustedes.
Atentamente,
Firmado Digitalmente por:
GISELLE DEL CARMEN ZALDIVAR
TERRY
Fecha: 14/06/2024 12:01:23 p.m.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COFIDE - Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 22:04:07 UTC.