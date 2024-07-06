Miraflores, 14 de junio de 2024

Señores

SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

Presente.-

REF: HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA

Estimado Señores:

De conformidad con la Resolución SMV Nº 016-2015-SMV/01, cumplimos con hacerles llegar los Estados Financieros formas A y B de nuestra compañía al 31 de mayo de 2024.

Sin otro particular quedamos de ustedes.

Atentamente,

Firmado Digitalmente por:

GISELLE DEL CARMEN ZALDIVAR

TERRY

Fecha: 14/06/2024 12:01:23 p.m.

