CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LIMITED

Date: 18/04/2024

To,

BSE Limited

P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400001.

Scrip Code: 540199

To,

Head- Listing & Compliance

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI),

4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No. C 62, G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098 Symbol: CMBL

Sub: Compliance of the Reconciliation Share Capital (Reg.76) of SEBI (DP)

Regulation, 2018 for the Quarter and Year Ended as on 31.03.2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

With Reference to the captioned subject, please find attached herewith the Regulation 76 (Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit) as per the SEBI (Depositaries and Participants) Regulation, 2018 for Quarter and Year ended as on 31.03.2024.

Please take the same on your record and oblige.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LIMITED

Niravkumar C Parikh

Managing Director

DIN: 01848945

Registered Office: UG-24, Vishwadeep Tower, District Centre, JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058E-mail:cmbldelhi@gmail.com , Website: www.cmbl.co.in, contact no: +918008815777 CIN: L74899DL1994PLC061107

