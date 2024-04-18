CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LIMITED
Date: 18/04/2024
To,
BSE Limited
P. J. Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai-400001.
Scrip Code: 540199
To,
Head- Listing & Compliance
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI),
4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No. C 62, G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098 Symbol: CMBL
Sub: Compliance of the Reconciliation Share Capital (Reg.76) of SEBI (DP)
Regulation, 2018 for the Quarter and Year Ended as on 31.03.2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
With Reference to the captioned subject, please find attached herewith the Regulation 76 (Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit) as per the SEBI (Depositaries and Participants) Regulation, 2018 for Quarter and Year ended as on 31.03.2024.
Please take the same on your record and oblige.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LIMITED
Niravkumar C Parikh
Managing Director
DIN: 01848945
Registered Office: UG-24, Vishwadeep Tower, District Centre, JanakPuri, New Delhi-110058E-mail:cmbldelhi@gmail.com , Website: www.cmbl.co.in, contact no: +918008815777 CIN: L74899DL1994PLC061107
