Corporate Merchant Bankers : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited (CMBL)
B roadcast Date And Time : 01/06/2022 11:03:26 Announcement : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report Description :
Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited has submitted to the Exchange Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:41:03 UTC.