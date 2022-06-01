Log in
    540199   INE850R01014

CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS LIMITED

(540199)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-06
14.46 INR    0.00%
CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
PU
Corporate Merchant Bankers Announces Resignation of Hema Kumari as Company Secretary
CI
CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS : Resignation Of Auditor
PU
Corporate Merchant Bankers : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

06/01/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited (CMBL)B roadcast Date And Time : 01/06/2022 11:03:26 Announcement : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report Description :

Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited has submitted to the Exchange Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Attachment :

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01:42aCORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
PU
05/26Corporate Merchant Bankers Announces Resignation of Hema Kumari as Company Secretary
CI
05/23CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS : Resignation Of Auditor
PU
04/20CORPORATE MERCHANT BANKERS : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
02/14Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
2021Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Announces unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Earn..
CI
2021Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Announces Audited Standalone and Consolidated Earnin..
CI
2021Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Appoints Sunitha Thumu as an Additional Director (No..
CI
2021Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 1,85 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 0,03 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net cash 2021 6,00 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 446x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,7 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 27,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float -
