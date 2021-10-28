Log in
    OFC   US22002T1088

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(OFC)
  Report
COPT Executes 67,800 SF Lease with the U.S. Government at 310 Sentinel Way in The National Business Park

10/28/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) executed a lease with the U.S. Government for 67,800 square feet at 310 Sentinel Way (“310 NBP”). With this transaction, 310 NBP is now 65% leased.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 184 office and data center shell properties encompassed 21.5 million square feet and was 94.8% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a capacity of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 649 M - -
Net income 2021 92,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 3 050 M 3 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Stephen E. Budorick President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Anthony Mifsud Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas F. Brady Chairman
Todd W. Hartman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven D. Kesler Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST6.60%3 050
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.25.56%17 998
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION22.58%10 644
DEXUS18.72%8 929
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.77%8 435
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION17.89%7 880