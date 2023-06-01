Advanced search
    OFC   US22002T1088

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(OFC)
2023-06-01
22.56 USD   -1.14%
Copt To Present At Nareit's Reitweek : 2023 Investor Conference
Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $26 From $28, Keeps Hold Rating
COPT Declares Second Quarter 2023 Common Dividend
COPT to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

06/01/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) (“COPT” or the “Company”) announced that its President and CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will provide an update on the Company and participate in a question and answer session at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference. The presentation will be held on June 7, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying materials will be available in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About COPT
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of March 31, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95.1% leased.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 674 M - -
Net income 2023 153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 5,00%
Capitalization 2 564 M 2 564 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,82 $
Average target price 28,22 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen E. Budorick President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Anthony Mifsud Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas F. Brady Chairman
Steven D. Kesler Independent Trustee
Robert L. Denton Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST-11.68%2 564
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-27.52%7 633
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-5.10%6 793
DEXUS5.94%5 713
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.15%5 397
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-8.25%3 529
