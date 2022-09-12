Advanced search
    OFC   US22002T1088

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(OFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
26.53 USD   +1.49%
09/08Corporate Office Properties Trust Lands Defense Contractor at Huntsville, Alabama, Building
MT
09/08COPT Executes Full-Building Lease with Defense Contractor at Redstone Gateway
BU
09/08Corporate Office Properties Trust Executes Full-Building Lease with Defense Contractor at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, AL
CI
COPT to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

09/12/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its President and CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will provide an overview of the Company and participate in a question and answer session at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar

About COPT
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2022, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 186 properties encompassed 21.9 million square feet and was 93.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 743 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 2 977 M 2 977 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,53 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen E. Budorick President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Anthony Mifsud Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas F. Brady Chairman
Todd W. Hartman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven D. Kesler Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST-5.15%2 977
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-25.51%13 448
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.64%8 127
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.77%6 298
DEXUS-23.92%6 225
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-23.97%5 905