Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns, manages, leases, develops, and selectively acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/IT Locations, Regional Offices, and others. The Company's portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, which are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing. It owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region. The Company has approximately 194 properties totaling over 23.0 million square feet comprised of 17.7 million square feet in 166 office properties and 5.3 million square feet in 28 single-tenant data center shells. It has owned over 21 of these data center shells through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It also has over seven properties under development.

Sector Commercial REITs