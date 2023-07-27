RESULTS FOR
2Q 2023
Updated 2023 Guidance
July 27, 2023
Table of Contents
Results for 2Q 2023
- Pages 3-4
Updated 2023 Guidance
- Pages 5-7
Factors Supporting Growth
- Pages 8-18
Portfolio Update
- Pages 19-22
Continued Growth
- Pages 23-25
2
Appendices:
- Pages 26-37
- Safe Harbor - Page 27
- Definitions + Glossary - Pages 28-34
- Reconciliations - Pages 35-37
Results for 2Q 2023
Strong 2Q 2023 Results
- FFO per share* of $0.60 exceeded high-end of guidance
- Thirteen of past fourteen quarters that met or exceeded midpoint of guidance
- Increase in same-property cash NOI of 5.8%
- Same-propertycash NOI increased 7.0% in 1H23 driven in part by commencement of cash rent on large development leases
4
- Core portfolio 95.0% leased and 93.6% occupied
- Same-propertyportfolio 94.4% leased and 92.8% occupied
- Solid leasing:
- 891,000 SF of total leasing
- 88,000 SF of vacancy leasing
- 187,000 SF executed in 1H23 (218,000 SF through mid-July)
- 803,000 SF of renewal leasing
- Total retention rate of 89% - Defense/IT Locations retention rate of 93%
- 1H23 retention rate of 83%
* FFOPS, Nareit and as adjusted for comparability.
Updated 2023
Guidance
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPT - Corporate Office Properties Trust published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 20:26:35 UTC.