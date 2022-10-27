Advanced search
    OFC   US22002T1088

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(OFC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
25.45 USD   -0.20%
Corporate Office Properties Trust : Results for 3Q 2022 + Updated 2022 Guidance Presentation

10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
RESULTS FOR

3Q 2022

Updated 2022 Guidance

October 27, 2022

Table of Contents

COPT Overview

  • Pages 3-7

Factors Supporting Growth

  • Pages 8-17

Results for 3Q 2022

  • Pages 18-19

2022 Guidance Update

  • Pages 20-22

Portfolio Update

  • Pages 23-27

New Era of Growth

  • Pages 28-29

2

Appendices:

  • Pages 30-41
    • Safe Harbor - Page 31
    • Definitions + Glossary - Pages 32-38
    • Reconciliations - Pages 39-41

COPT Overview

COPT's Strategic Framework

Goal

  • To deliver attractive total returns for shareholders

Objective

  • To generate high quality, recurring NOI that translates into FFO + NAV per share growth

4

Strategy

  • Allocate capital to durable demand locations, primarily at Defense/IT Locations

Tactics

  • Execute low-risk development/redevelopment opportunities
  • Maintain a strong, investment grade rated balance sheet
  • Opportunistically recycle assets to maintain high portfolio quality and/or to fund development

COPT Competitive Advantages

Differentiated platform as the only "go-to" public company landlord for secured, specialized space*

Operating Platform

  • Our teams of managers have specialized skills + credentials required to handle the complex space + security-oriented needs of tenants at our Defense/IT Locations - a distinct competitive advantage over non-credentialed landlords

Track Record + Customer Relationships

  • 30 years of operating excellence + customer service - since 1992, one of the few trusted landlords able to accommodate U.S.
    Government + defense contractor tenant requirements

Proven Development Expertise

  • Trusted provider of secured, specialized space, with the ability to satisfy SCIF, ATFP + other requirements

Unique + Advantaged Land Positions

  • Proximity to Demand Drivers - Properties + entitled land adjacent to mission-critical,knowledge-based defense installations

5

* Includes SCIF + ATFP buildings.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COPT - Corporate Office Properties Trust published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
