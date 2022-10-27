Corporate Office Properties Trust : Results for 3Q 2022 + Updated 2022 Guidance Presentation

Maintain a strong, investment grade rated balance sheet
Opportunistically recycle assets to maintain high portfolio quality and/or to fund development
COPT Competitive Advantages
Differentiated platform as the only "go-to" public company landlord for secured, specialized space*
Operating Platform
Our teams of managers have specialized skills + credentials required to handle the complex space + security-oriented needs of tenants at our Defense/IT Locations - a distinct competitive advantage over non-credentialed landlords
Track Record + Customer Relationships
30 years of operating excellence + customer service - since 1992, one of the few trusted landlords able to accommodate U.S.
Government + defense contractor tenant requirements
Proven Development Expertise
Trusted provider of secured, specialized space, with the ability to satisfy SCIF, ATFP + other requirements
Unique + Advantaged Land Positions
Proximity to Demand Drivers - Properties + entitled land adjacent to mission-critical,knowledge-based defense installations
5
* Includes SCIF + ATFP buildings.
