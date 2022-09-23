Advanced search
    OFC   US22002T1088

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(OFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:48 2022-09-23 am EDT
24.70 USD   -0.64%
09/19CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Corporate Office Properties Trust Elects Essye B. Miller to Board of Trustees
CI
09/19COPT Elects Essye B. Miller to Board of Trustees
BU
Corporate Office Properties Trust : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
DENTON ROBERT L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST [OFC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6711 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
COLUMBIA MD 21046
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
DENTON ROBERT L
6711 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE
SUITE 300
COLUMBIA, MD21046


Signatures
/s/ David L. Finch, by Power of Attorney 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person redeemed 1,250 common units of limited partnership interest ("Common Units") of Corporate Office Properties, L.P., of which the issuer is the general partner. Common Units are convertible into an equal number of the issuer's common shares of beneficial interest or, at the election of the issuer, cash equal to the fair market value of such shares. In the case of these 1,250 Common Units, the issuer elected to pay cash upon the conversion of the reporting person's Common Units, based on the 10-day average closing price of the issuer's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Common Units have no expiration date.
(2) Common Units are convertible upon issuance.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

COPT - Corporate Office Properties Trust published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
