Corporate Office Properties Trust : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1)

The reporting person redeemed 1,250 common units of limited partnership interest ("Common Units") of Corporate Office Properties, L.P., of which the issuer is the general partner. Common Units are convertible into an equal number of the issuer's common shares of beneficial interest or, at the election of the issuer, cash equal to the fair market value of such shares. In the case of these 1,250 Common Units, the issuer elected to pay cash upon the conversion of the reporting person's Common Units, based on the 10-day average closing price of the issuer's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Common Units have no expiration date.