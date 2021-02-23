Corporate Office Properties Trust : Wells Fargo Virtual Annual Real Estate Conference

Log in
Corporate Office Properties Trust

Investor

Presentation:

Wells Fargo Virtual Annual

Real Estate Conference

February 24, 2021

The Preferred Provider of Mission Critical Real Estate Solutions

Table of Contents

I. Results for 4Q & FY 2020… .................. Page 3

  • II. Factors Supporting Growth …………… Page 6

  • III. Impact from COVID-19 on 2020……...Page 16

  • IV. FY & 1Q 2021 Guidance………..……...Page 24

  • V. Appendices …………………………… ...Page 28

  • A. Definitions & Glossary

  • B. Reconciliations

Safe Harbor

Unless otherwise noted, information in this presentation represents the Company's consolidated portfolio as of or for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding: our belief that we are well-positioned to maintain relative normal operations through the COVID-19 crisis; our expectations as to renewal leasing, rent relief requests, development leasing and development projects; our liquidity situation; and our dividend. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

6950 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia, MD

2020 Recap

Strong Results; Minimal Impact from COVID-19 Shutdowns

Vacancy Leasing Suppressed by

Shutdowns

› 4Q volume of 142,000 SF showed healthy recovery

› Full year volume of 416,000 SF was 60% of original internal forecast

Minimal Impact from

COVID-19

› Rent relief granted totals 1.0% of ARR1

› Extremely strong rent collections2:

  • › 2Q20 - 99.7% (100% net)

  • › 3Q20 - 99.6% (100% net)

  • 4Q203 - 99.6% (100% net)

  • Apr-Dec 20203 - 99.7% (100% net)

  • 1. Annualized rental revenue ("ARR"); rent collections data are updated through February 3, 2021.

  • 2. Net = total monthly billings adjusted to exclude rent relief granted to tenants.

  • 3. See Slide 22 for detail.

  • 4. January data reflects rents collected through October 29th.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COPT - Corporate Office Properties Trust published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 04:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
