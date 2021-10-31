2021 AGM Chairman's Address and MD Presentation

Our ability to respond to changing client needs during the pandemic has been an important factor in winning and retaining clients. We have continued to invest in our technology solutions, with a focus on risk management, safety and hygiene information, budget optimisation tools, traveller wellbeing and sustainability. Our teams are committed to driving innovation and excellence in customer service.

This was a resilient performance in all the circumstances, underpinned by a combination of prudent cost management, technology development and consistency of the revenue stream from essential service industries such as government, healthcare and mining. We were grateful for government assistance received for our operations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK which enabled us to maintain employment of a greater number of staff than would otherwise have been the case.

The financial performance of CTM in FY21 was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 operating environment and the Group reported a statutory Net Loss After Tax of $(57.8) million. Excluding one-off or non-recurring items, the Group's underlying Net Loss After Tax was $(32.3) million.

The last financial year again presented difficult trading conditions as the travel industry continued to experience major disruption because of government-mandated travel restrictions, border closures and quarantine requirements.

Before we get to the formal items of business, I would like to provide some brief observations about the Group and the operating environment. As we meet today there are good grounds for rising optimism in the outlook as vaccination levels in our major markets have resulted in definitive timetables enabling broader travel activity. Widespread use of rapid antigen testing and the successful development of anti-viral medications to combat COVID-19 further support pent-up demand for travel now becoming the reality.

We are extremely proud to have been acknowledged across our global markets, with awards for excellence in travel management and technology innovation, as well as for our specialist events and leisure services. These included CTM being named the 'Leading Travel Management Company' in both Australia and North America in the World Travel Awards, and our Lightning online booking tool being named 'Best Corporate Booking Platform' at the Business Travel Awards Europe.

Our revenues grew through the year, particularly in the second half as vaccination rates in North America, the UK and Europe allowed travel activity to pick-up in those regions. Following the acquisition of Travel & Transport one year ago, our enhanced scale in North America, the UK and Europe provides us with a strong platform for the future. This was demonstrated in the fourth quarter of FY21, with approximately 80% of our revenues derived from these regions.

Unfortunately, in Australia and New Zealand, lockdowns and border closures which commenced late in the second half of FY21, have impacted recovery in those regions. We expect recent announcements in Australia and New Zealand to open borders because of high vaccination rates will allow for a more predictable domestic environment in the second half of FY22.

We have zero debt and sufficient cash to manage recovery. Our healthy cash position supported our decision to reduce our credit facility earlier this year. In August, we announced that there would be no final dividend for FY21 - given the continued uncertainty around travel, cash conservation remains critical. However, our dividend policy of returning approximately 50% of after-tax profits to shareholders remains unchanged.

Our Managing Director Jamie Pherous will provide an update on our trading performance over the first quarter and our outlook for FY22 during his address. We are not in a position to provide guidance on our financial outcomes. Subject to remaining travel restrictions lifting in accordance with announced timetables and our key travel markets remaining open, we are targeting continued improving profitability over FY22 enabling dividends to resume following the release of FY22 results.

