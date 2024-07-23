Media Release

CTM Rebrands Specialist Meetings and Events Division to Meet Corporate Demand

23 July 2024 - Corporate Travel Management (CTM) announces the rebrand of its specialist meetings and events division ETM to 'CTM Meetings & Events', effective 22nd July 2024. This strategic move will enable businesses to better manage their demand for meetings and corporate events as a seamless extension of their corporate travel program to drive greater value from their travel budget.

Business meetings and corporate events have emerged as a significant and growing segment of business travel, as evidenced in CTM's 2024 GlobalCustomer Survey which found that 90% of respondents expect to travel the same amount or more for customer meetings in the coming year. Additionally, 85% expect to travel the same or more for internal meetings, and 84% for conferences and tradeshows.

"With so many of us now working from home, the value of face-to-face engagement continues to grow. Our recent customer survey revealed that Americans cherish the chance to collaborate with colleagues and partners as the number one thing they enjoy most about business travel. It's clear that in-person interactions are crucial for fostering strong business relationships and that is the platform that meetings and corporate events provide.

"We understand that our customers prioritize the use of cutting-edge event technology, and unique, exciting event destinations. We're committed to making meetings, conferences and events not only seamless and affordable for businesses, but also enjoyable and memorable for attendees," explains Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, General Manager CTM Meetings & Events, North America.

CTM Meetings & Events specialize in designing strategic corporate event experiences that deliver long- lasting results for businesses through improved budget control and visibility, enhanced operating efficiencies, and heightened attendee experiences to maximize return on investment.

The decision to rebrand reflects CTM's commitment to evolving its services to meet the changing needs of customers and the travel landscape, recognizing an increased opportunity for businesses to drive savings, efficiencies and duty of care through a more strategic, integrated approach to managing corporate and event travel.