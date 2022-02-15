Corporate Travel Management : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

1 TTV, which is unaudited, represents the amount at which travel products and services have been transacted across the consolidated e tity's operations whilst acting as agents, along with other revenue streams. TTV does not represent revenue in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. TTV is stated net of consumption tax.
2 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated based on EPS adjusted for shares from unvested share appreciation rights with a strike price below the prevailing share price at period end where they are not antidilutive.
3. Dividends
Current period
Th re were no dividends paid, recommended or determined during, or for, the current reporting period.
Previous period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or determined during, or for, the previous reporting period.
For4. Net tangible assets per security
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
Net tangible assets per ordinary security computation excludes right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
5. Loss of control over entities
The following entities were deregistered or disposed during the half-year ended 31 December 2021:
Jecking Tours & Travel Limited (date of disposal - 28 October 2021)
Corporate Travel Management North America Inc (date of deregistration - 31 December 2021)
Corporate Travel Planners Inc (date of deregistration - 31 December 2021)
6. Compliance statement
useThe Interim Financial Report is based on accounts which have been reviewed by the auditor of Corporate Travel Management Limited. Th re have been no matters of disagreement and a report of the auditor's review appears in the Interim Financial Report.
The report should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made by CTM in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
Contents
31 December 2021
Directors' report
Auditor's independence declaration
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Directors' declaration
dependent auditor's review report to the members of Corporate Travel Management Limited
gistered Office:
v l 24, 307 Queen Street
Brisbane Queensland 4000
