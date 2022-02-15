Log in
    CTD   AU000000CTD3

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CTD)
Corporate Travel Management : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

16 February 2022

Results for announcement to the market

Half Year ended 31 December 2021

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A, the documents which follow are for immediate release to the market:

  • Half Year Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (Appendix 4D);
  • Directors' Report and Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

The information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Financial Report.

Authorised for release by the Board.

Contact details

Media enquiries: Alasdair Jeffrey - Rowland - Alasdair.Jeffrey@rowland.com.au/ +61 404 926 768

Investor enquiries: Allison Dodd - allison.dodd@travelctm.com/ +61 7 3210 3354

126
72
Dec 2021 Cents
Dec 2020 Cents

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTM)

ABN:

17 131 207 611

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

only

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Change

Change

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

R v

nue from ordinary activities

158,109

56,478

101,631

180%

Loss before tax

(12,194)

(47,450)

35,256

74%

Lo

from ordinary activities after tax

(10,045)

(37,381)

27,336

73%

Net loss for the period attributable to members

(8,636)

(36,375)

27,739

76%

Total transaction value (TTV)1

2,083,089

403,798

1,679,291

416%

use

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

(6.3)

(30.1)

Diluted earnings per share2

(6.3)

(30.1)

personal

1 TTV, which is unaudited, represents the amount at which travel products and services have been transacted across the consolidated e tity's operations whilst acting as agents, along with other revenue streams. TTV does not represent revenue in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. TTV is stated net of consumption tax.

2 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated based on EPS adjusted for shares from unvested share appreciation rights with a strike price below the prevailing share price at period end where they are not antidilutive.

3. Dividends

Current period

Th re were no dividends paid, recommended or determined during, or for, the current reporting period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or determined during, or for, the previous reporting period.

For4. Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

Net tangible assets per ordinary security computation excludes right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

5. Loss of control over entities

only

The following entities were deregistered or disposed during the half-year ended 31 December 2021:

Jecking Tours & Travel Limited (date of disposal - 28 October 2021)

Corporate Travel Management North America Inc (date of deregistration - 31 December 2021)

Corporate Travel Planners Inc (date of deregistration - 31 December 2021)

6. Compliance statement

useThe Interim Financial Report is based on accounts which have been reviewed by the auditor of Corporate Travel Management Limited. Th re have been no matters of disagreement and a report of the auditor's review appears in the Interim Financial Report.

The report should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made by CTM in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

personalFor

onlyCorporate Travel Management Limited

ABN 17 131 207 611

useInterim Financial Report - 31 December 2021 personalFor

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Contents

31 December 2021

Directors' report

Auditor's independence declaration

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Directors' declaration

I

dependent auditor's review report to the members of Corporate Travel Management Limited

onlyABN 17 131 207 611

R

gistered Office:

L

v l 24, 307 Queen Street

Brisbane Queensland 4000

For personaluse

2

7

8

10

11

12

13

22

23

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
