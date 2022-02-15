Corporate Travel Management : Half Yearly Reports and Accounts

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

16 February 2022

Results for announcement to the market

Half Year ended 31 December 2021

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A, the documents which follow are for immediate release to the market:

Half Year Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (Appendix 4D);

Directors' Report and Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

The information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Financial Report.

Authorised for release by the Board.

Contact details

Media enquiries: Alasdair Jeffrey - Rowland - Alasdair.Jeffrey@rowland.com.au/ +61 404 926 768

Investor enquiries: Allison Dodd - allison.dodd@travelctm.com/ +61 7 3210 3354