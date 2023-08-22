Corporate Travel Management Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 653.4 million compared to AUD 377.36 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 660.08 million compared to AUD 388.68 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 77.57 million compared to AUD 3.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.531 compared to AUD 0.022 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.529 compared to AUD 0.022 a year ago.

