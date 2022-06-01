Corporate Travel Management : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CTD
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday June 02, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
CTD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
19,997
26/05/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
131207611
1.3
ASX issuer code
CTD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/6/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
CTDAA : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
CTD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
19,997
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
26/5/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
19,997
Larry Lo
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited on
behalf of CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
as trustee for the CTM Employee
Share Plan Trust
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
26/5/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Exercise of vested share appreciation rights by CTM employees
Issue details
Number of +securities
19,997
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
