    CTD   AU000000CTD3

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CTD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 12:28:10 am EDT
21.72 AUD   -1.67%
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CTD
PU
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM Appoints Global Head of ESG and Sustainability
PU
AnteoTech Appoints Nonexecutive Chair
MT
Corporate Travel Management : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CTD

06/01/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CTD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

19,997

26/05/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

131207611

1.3

ASX issuer code

CTD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

CTDAA : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

CTD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

19,997

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

19,997

Larry Lo

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited on

behalf of CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

as trustee for the CTM Employee

Share Plan Trust

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

26/5/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Exercise of vested share appreciation rights by CTM employees

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

19,997

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 02:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
