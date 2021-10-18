Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Corporate Travel Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTD   AU000000CTD3

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(CTD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corporate Travel Management : Virgin Australia rewards travellers with Bonus Status Credits

10/18/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virgin Australia's latest Velocity Frequent Flyer campaign is rewarding loyal customers with Bonus Status Credits to celebrate the return of domestic, trans-Tasman and international travel over the coming months.

With rising vaccination rates enabling the easing of travel restrictions across the country, Virgin has been shaking up its offering over the past few months with new domestic fare categories and greater perks for Velocity members.

"Loyalty works both ways and this is our way of reaffirming our commitment to Velocity members and corporate customers who have remained loyal to us. We want to thank them for their ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming them on board soon." - David Marr, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Australia

Launching this October, the Virgin Australia Status Accelerator Campaign seeks to help Velocity members reach their status goals for 2021 and beyond.

The campaign comes in addition to Virgin's recent announcement that Velocity Platinum, Gold and Silver members with a review date between 30 September 2021 and 30 April 2022, will automatically receive an additional eight-month Status extension upon their review date, until at least 1 June 2022. With guaranteed status extension coupled with VA's Status Accelerator Campaign, there's no better time for Velocity members to earn elite status levels.

What's more, passengers can look forward to an increasing network including new regional routes, new aircraft and top-notch service from VA's award-winning Cabin Crew.

Virgin Australia Status Accelerator Campaign

Over the next six months, travellers can fast-track their Velocity Frequent Flyer status by earning more credits every time they fly domestic, trans-Tasman and short-haul international routes with Virgin Australia.

Bonus Status Credits

  • Velocity members who travel during the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will earn bonus Status Credits*
  • Earn bonus Status Credits when you fly on eligible Virgin Australia flights
  • View the tables below to calculate your Status Credit earn.
  • Earn on Economy and Business Class fares across our Domestic, Trans-Tasman and International Short-Haul network.
  • Earn 5 Velocity Points per $1 spent1
  • Already have a flight booked? Not a problem, you will receive the bonus as long as you travel between 1 October 2021 - 31 March 2022

Status Credits on Reward Seats

  • Earn Status Credits when travelling on a Virgin Australia Reward seat from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022^
  • Earn Status Credits on Reward seats on eligible Virgin Australia flights.
  • View the tables below to calculate your Status Credit earn
  • Earn on Economy and Business Class Reward Seats across our Domestic network.
  • Included in your fare is complimentary checked baggage allowance, seat selection and inflight entertainment
  • Already booked a Reward Seat? You will receive Status Credits as long as you travel between 1 October 2021 - 31 March 2022

Read the campaign terms & conditions here.

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
01:12aCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Virgin Australia rewards travellers with Bonus Status Credit..
PU
10/08Corporate Travel Management Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/16CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
09/12CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : One year on with CTM – Agriculture Client
PU
09/09How business travel may never be the same again
RE
09/06CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM Sustainability Report
PU
08/17CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : returns to profitability – recovery underway
PU
08/17CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/17Corporate Travel Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/17Corporate Travel Management Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 454 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 51,7 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net cash 2022 112 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,5x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 3 242 M 2 406 M 2 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corporate Travel Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,67 AUD
Average target price 22,72 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Cale Bennett Global Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Chairman
Paul Healy Global Head-Information Systems & Security
Michael P. Kubasik Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED35.26%2 406
TUI AG21.43%3 966
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.78%2 707
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.30%2 379
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-3.84%2 153
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED11.36%1 208