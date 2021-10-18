Corporate Travel Management : Virgin Australia rewards travellers with Bonus Status Credits

Virgin Australia's latest Velocity Frequent Flyer campaign is rewarding loyal customers with Bonus Status Credits to celebrate the return of domestic, trans-Tasman and international travel over the coming months.

With rising vaccination rates enabling the easing of travel restrictions across the country, Virgin has been shaking up its offering over the past few months with new domestic fare categories and greater perks for Velocity members.

"Loyalty works both ways and this is our way of reaffirming our commitment to Velocity members and corporate customers who have remained loyal to us. We want to thank them for their ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming them on board soon." - David Marr, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Australia

Launching this October, the Virgin Australia Status Accelerator Campaign seeks to help Velocity members reach their status goals for 2021 and beyond.

The campaign comes in addition to Virgin's recent announcement that Velocity Platinum, Gold and Silver members with a review date between 30 September 2021 and 30 April 2022, will automatically receive an additional eight-month Status extension upon their review date, until at least 1 June 2022. With guaranteed status extension coupled with VA's Status Accelerator Campaign, there's no better time for Velocity members to earn elite status levels.

What's more, passengers can look forward to an increasing network including new regional routes, new aircraft and top-notch service from VA's award-winning Cabin Crew.

Virgin Australia Status Accelerator Campaign

Over the next six months, travellers can fast-track their Velocity Frequent Flyer status by earning more credits every time they fly domestic, trans-Tasman and short-haul international routes with Virgin Australia.

Bonus Status Credits

Velocity members who travel during the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will earn bonus Status Credits*

Earn bonus Status Credits when you fly on eligible Virgin Australia flights

View the tables below to calculate your Status Credit earn.

Earn on Economy and Business Class fares across our Domestic, Trans-Tasman and International Short-Haul network.

Earn 5 Velocity Points per $1 spent1

Already have a flight booked? Not a problem, you will receive the bonus as long as you travel between 1 October 2021 - 31 March 2022

Status Credits on Reward Seats

Earn Status Credits when travelling on a Virgin Australia Reward seat from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022^

Earn Status Credits on Reward seats on eligible Virgin Australia flights.

View the tables below to calculate your Status Credit earn

Earn on Economy and Business Class Reward Seats across our Domestic network.

Included in your fare is complimentary checked baggage allowance, seat selection and inflight entertainment

Already booked a Reward Seat? You will receive Status Credits as long as you travel between 1 October 2021 - 31 March 2022

Read the campaign terms & conditions here.