    CORRE   NL0015000DY3

CORRE ENERGY B.V.

(CORRE)
End-of-day quote Irish Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
2.220 EUR   -0.89%
Corre Energy B : Document

09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
storing

renewable energy

at scale

2022 half year results presentation & H2 '22 review & outlook

www.corre.energy

Disclaimer

This Presentation has been prepared and issued by Corre Energy B.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). While this Presentation has been prepared in good faith, the information contained in it has not been independently verified and does not purport to be comprehensive.

The information contained in this Presentation is provided as of the date of this Presentation and is subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to amend, correct or update this Presentation.

This Presentation may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates"," anticipates"," expects"," intends"," may"," plans"," projects"," will"," or " or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They may appear in a number of places throughout this Presentation and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company, the Directors and/or the Group concerning, amongst other things, the objectives and policy, financing strategies, performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, and distribution policy of the Company and the markets in which it operates.

The Company's actual performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, distribution policy and the development of its financing strategies may differ materially from the impression created by or described in or suggested by this Presentation.

In addition, even if actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and the development of its financing strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, those results, or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, global renewable energy market conditions, industry trends, competition, changes in law or regulation, changes in taxation regimes, the availability and cost of capital, currency fluctuations, changes in its business strategy, political and economic uncertainty.

Any forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this Presentation.

As a result, you are cautioned not to place any reliance on any such forward looking statements and neither the Company nor any other person accepts responsibility for the accuracy of such statements.

In addition, this Presentation may include target figures for future financial periods. Any such figures are targets only and are not forecasts. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast or a profit estimate.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation, or inducement to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or investment decision relating to such securities, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

2

Our agenda today

01 Introduction

02 Overview

03 Our business

04 Financial highlights

05 H2 '22 review & outlook

3

Introduction

www.corre.energy

About us and Long Duration Energy Storage

Corre Energy is a leader in the development, operation and commercialisation of LDES

These projects and products will accelerate decarbonisation and enhance the security and flexibility of energy systems

Corre Energy's design can yield up to 84hrs (3.5 days) of storage based on output capacity of 320MW to enable integration of gigawatt renewables

Our team has extensive experience and success in the energy sector, including market-leading expertise in modelling the capability of LDES to integrate large grid scale renewables

Compression of air into storage when electricity prices are low

Electricity generation from storage when prices are high Sale of electricity market balancing services

Traded electricity contracts hedged by CAES capacity across multiple markets

Sale of CAES capacity for balancing services to the TSO*

*TSO: Transmission Systems Operator

5

Disclaimer

Corre Energy BV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
