Corsa Coal : Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2022 and 2021
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
2022
2021
Cash
$
13,604
$
12,714
Accounts receivable (note 3)
14,021
21,710
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,088
3,493
Inventories (note 4)
13,587
8,893
Current Assets
44,300
46,810
Restricted cash and investments (note 5)
38,645
43,334
Advance royalties and other assets
3,703
3,244
Property, plant and equipment, net (note 6)
118,198
122,108
Total Assets
$
204,846
$
215,496
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)
$
23,767
$
22,838
Lease liabilities - current (note 8)
1,211
1,255
Loans payable, net - current (note 9)
2,545
3,276
Other liabilities - current (note 10)
1,095
1,070
Reclamation and water treatment provision - current (note 11)
4,255
4,145
Current Liabilities
32,873
32,584
Revolving Credit Facility (note 9)
-
-
Loans payable, net - long-term (note 9)
25,332
26,115
Lease liabilities - long-term (note 8)
1,257
1,880
Other liabilities - long-term (note 10)
4,596
5,255
Reclamation and water treatment provision - long-term (note 11)
58,453
60,381
Total Liabilities
122,511
126,215
Equity
Share capital (note 12)
225,091
225,091
Contributed surplus
1,517
1,758
Accumulated deficit
(144,273)
(137,568)
Total Shareholders' Equity
82,335
89,281
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
204,846
$
215,496
Commitments and Contingencies (note 23)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors:
/s/ Robert C. Sturdivant
/s/ Alan M. De'Ath
Robert C. Sturdivant, Director
Alan M. De'Ath, Director
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands except for per share amounts
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue (note 13)
$
42,326
$
30,426
$
81,099
$
55,045
Cost of sales (note 14)
(38,812)
(30,474)
(75,786)
(56,790)
Gross margin (loss)
3,514
(48)
5,313
(1,745)
Selling, general and administrative expense (notes 15 and 16)
(2,215)
(2,201)
(4,598)
(4,230)
Income (loss) from operations
1,299
(2,249)
715
(5,975)
Finance expense (note 17)
(4,356)
(1,398)
(7,058)
(2,730)
Finance income (note 17)
60
1,081
75
1,482
Other income (expense), net (note 18)
27
4,719
(679)
4,943
(Loss) income before tax
(2,970)
2,153
(6,947)
(2,280)
Current income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Deferred income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net and comprehensive (loss) income
$
(2,970)
$
2,153
$
(6,947)
$
(2,280)
Attributable to:
Shareholders
$
(2,970)
$
2,243
$
(6,947)
$
(2,139)
Non-controlling interest
$
-
$
(90)
$
-
$
(141)
Basic (loss) earnings per share (note 19)
$
(0.03)
$
0.02
$
(0.07)
$
(0.02)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (note 19)
$
(0.03)
$
0.02
$
(0.07)
$
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Number
of Corsa
Common
Non-
Shares
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Controlling
Total
(000's)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2022
103,275
$
225,091
$
1,758
$
(137,568)
$
-
$
89,281
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1
-
-
1
expense (note 16)
Stock option forfeiture
-
-
(242)
242
-
-
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(6,947)
-
(6,947)
Balance - June 30, 2022
103,275
$
225,091
$
1,517
$
(144,273)
$
-
$
82,335
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Number
of Corsa
Common
Non-
Shares
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Controlling
Total
(000's)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2021
94,759
$
180,130
$
341
$
(137,856)
$
45,102
$
87,717
Stock-based compensation
-
-
79
-
-
79
expense (note 16)
Stock option expiration/forfeiture
-
-
(257)
257
-
-
Redeemable unit redemption
8,516
44,961
-
-
(44,961)
-
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(2,139)
(141)
(2,280)
Balance - June 30, 2021
103,275
$
225,091
$
163
$
(139,738)
$
-
$
85,516
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net and comprehensive (loss) income
$
(2,970)
$
2,153
$
(6,947)
$
(2,280)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
3,071
4,207
6,150
8,056
Stock-based compensation expense (note 16)
(5)
42
1
79
Non-cash finance expense (income)
3,102
(615)
4,604
(560)
Other non-cash operating expense
337
367
415
-
Cash spent on reclamation and water treatment activities (note 11)
(1,438)
(1,106)
(2,356)
(1,738)
Changes in working capital balances related to operations (note 20)
3,329
(7,804)
4,335
(4,812)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,426
(2,756)
6,202
(1,255)
Investing Activities
Restricted cash and investments acquired
(717)
(1,324)
(1,419)
(2,085)
Restricted cash and investments released
1,086
519
1,086
519
Advance royalties and other assets
(338)
(127)
(651)
(245)
Proceeds from sale of assets
-
143
-
143
Property, plant and equipment additions
(1,441)
(1,324)
(2,069)
(1,727)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,410)
(2,113)
(3,053)
(3,395)
Financing Activities
Repayment of loan payable
(819)
(742)
(1,618)
(2,636)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(300)
(348)
(641)
(686)
Cash used in financing activities
(1,119)
(1,090)
(2,259)
(3,322)
Net increase (decrease) in cash for the period
2,897
(5,959)
890
(7,972)
Cash, beginning of period
10,707
22,467
12,714
24,480
Cash, end of period
$
13,604
$
16,508
$
13,604
$
16,508
Supplemental disclosure (note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
