Corsa Coal : Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands except for per share amounts

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue (note 13) $ 42,326 $ 30,426 $ 81,099 $ 55,045 Cost of sales (note 14) (38,812) (30,474) (75,786) (56,790) Gross margin (loss) 3,514 (48) 5,313 (1,745) Selling, general and administrative expense (notes 15 and 16) (2,215) (2,201) (4,598) (4,230) Income (loss) from operations 1,299 (2,249) 715 (5,975) Finance expense (note 17) (4,356) (1,398) (7,058) (2,730) Finance income (note 17) 60 1,081 75 1,482 Other income (expense), net (note 18) 27 4,719 (679) 4,943 (Loss) income before tax (2,970) 2,153 (6,947) (2,280) Current income tax expense - - - - Deferred income tax expense - - - - Provision for income taxes - - - - Net and comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,970) $ 2,153 $ (6,947) $ (2,280) Attributable to: Shareholders $ (2,970) $ 2,243 $ (6,947) $ (2,139) Non-controlling interest $ - $ (90) $ - $ (141) Basic (loss) earnings per share (note 19) $ (0.03) $ 0.02 $ (0.07) $ (0.02) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (note 19) $ (0.03) $ 0.02 $ (0.07) $ (0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.