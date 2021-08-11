Log in
CORSA COAL : Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
CORSA COAL : Q2 Financial Statements
PU
CORSA COAL : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 and Corporate Update
AQ
Corsa Coal : Q2 Financial Statements

08/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and 2020

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

Cash

$

16,508

$

24,480

Accounts receivable (note 3)

13,825

5,442

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,984

3,443

Inventories (note 4)

12,151

9,149

Current Assets

44,468

42,514

Restricted cash and investments (note 5)

41,835

39,420

Advance royalties and other assets

2,977

2,798

Property, plant and equipment, net (note 6)

118,637

125,420

Total Assets

$

207,917

$

210,152

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)

$

15,075

$

9,940

Lease liabilities - current (note 8)

1,353

1,409

Loans payable, net - current (note 9)

3,125

4,142

Paycheck Protection Program loan payable - current (note 9)

279

654

Other liabilities - current (note 10)

1,392

1,625

Reclamation and water treatment provision (note 11)

2,646

2,646

Current Liabilities

23,870

20,416

Revolving credit facility (note 9)

-

-

Loans payable, net - long-term (note 9)

27,311

28,446

Paycheck Protection Program loan payable - long-term (note 9)

847

472

Lease liabilities - long-term (note 8)

2,142

2,772

Other liabilities - long-term (note 10)

4,831

5,466

Reclamation and water treatment provision (note 11)

63,400

64,863

Total Liabilities

122,401

122,435

Equity

Share capital (note 12)

225,091

180,130

Contributed surplus

163

341

Accumulated deficit

(139,738)

(137,856)

Total Shareholders' Equity

85,516

42,615

Non-controlling interest

-

45,102

Total Equity

85,516

87,717

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

207,917

$

210,152

Commitments and Contingencies (note 23)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors:

/s/ Robert C. Sturdivant

/s/ Alan M. De'Ath

Robert C. Sturdivant, Director

Alan M. De'Ath, Director

2

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands except for per share amounts

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue (note 13)

$

30,426

$

41,224

$

55,045

$

88,065

Cost of sales (note 14)

(30,474)

(40,316)

(56,790)

(85,498)

Cost of sales - asset impairment (note 14)

-

(41,684)

-

(41,684)

Total cost of sales

(30,474)

(82,000)

(56,790)

(127,182)

Gross loss

(48)

(40,776)

(1,745)

(39,117)

Selling, general and administrative expense (notes 15 and 16)

(2,201)

(2,444)

(4,230)

(4,553)

Loss from operations

(2,249)

(43,220)

(5,975)

(43,670)

Finance expense (note 17)

(1,398)

1,479

(2,730)

(3,959)

Finance income (note 17)

1,081

10

1,482

24

Other income, net (note 18)

4,719

507

4,943

592

Income (loss) before tax

2,153

(41,224)

(2,280)

(47,013)

Current income tax expense

-

89

-

89

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Provision for income taxes

-

89

-

89

Net and comprehensive income (loss)

$

2,153

$

(41,313)

$

(2,280)

$

(47,102)

Attributable to:

Shareholders

$

2,243

$

(34,383)

$

(2,139)

$

(40,539)

Non-controlling interest

$

(90)

$

(6,930)

$

(141)

$

(6,563)

Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 19)

$

0.02

$

(0.36)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.43)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 19)

$

0.02

$

(0.36)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.43)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

Number

of Corsa

Common

Non-

Shares

Share

Contributed

Accumulated

Controlling

Total

(000's)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Interest

Equity

Balance - January 1, 2021

94,759

$

180,130

$

341

$

(137,856)

$

45,102

$

87,717

Stock-based compensation

-

-

79

-

-

79

expense (note 16)

Stock option expiration/forfeiture

-

-

(257)

257

-

-

Redeemable unit redemption

8,516

44,961

-

-

(44,961)

-

(note 12)

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(2,139)

(141)

(2,280)

Balance - June 30, 2021

103,275

$

225,091

$

163

$

(139,738)

$

-

$

85,516

For the six months ended June 30, 2020

Number

of Corsa

Common

Non-

Shares

Share

Contributed

Accumulated

Controlling

Total

(000's)

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Interest

Equity

Balance - January 1, 2020

94,759

$

180,130

$

988

$

(82,063)

$

52,103

$

151,158

Stock-based compensation

-

-

165

-

-

165

expense (note 16)

Stock option expiration/forfeiture

-

-

(186)

186

-

-

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(40,539)

(6,563)

(47,102)

Balance - June 30, 2020

94,759

$

180,130

$

967

$

(122,416)

$

45,540

$

104,221

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net and comprehensive income (loss)

2,153

(41,313)

$

(2,280)

$

(47,102)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization

4,207

5,020

8,056

11,524

Stock-based compensation expense (note 16)

42

124

79

165

Non-cash finance expense (income)

(615)

(2,381)

(560)

2,121

Asset impairment (note 6)

-

41,684

-

41,684

Change in estimate of reclamation provision

-

278

-

278

Write-off of advance royalties and other assets

-

(13)

-

419

Other non-cash operating expense

367

506

-

279

Cash spent on reclamation and water treatment activities (note 11)

(1,106)

(838)

(1,738)

(1,792)

Changes in working capital balances related to operations (note 20)

(7,804)

9,835

(4,812)

13,633

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,756)

12,902

(1,255)

21,209

Investing Activities

Restricted cash and investments

(1,324)

(1,308)

(2,085)

(2,204)

Restricted cash and investments released

519

935

519

935

Advance royalties and other assets

(127)

(153)

(245)

(303)

Proceeds from sale of assets

143

-

143

-

Property, plant and equipment additions

(1,324)

(545)

(1,727)

(1,026)

Cash used in investing activities

(2,113)

(1,071)

(3,395)

(2,598)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility borrowings

-

12,881

-

59,011

Repayments of Revolving Credit Facility borrowings

-

(21,265)

-

(73,500)

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program borrowings

-

8,353

-

8,353

Repayment of loan payable

(742)

(644)

(2,636)

(1,272)

Repayment of notes payable

-

-

-

(7)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(348)

(261)

(686)

(491)

Cash used in financing activities

(1,090)

(936)

(3,322)

(7,906)

Net (decrease) increase in cash for the period

(5,959)

10,895

(7,972)

10,705

Cash, beginning of period

22,467

4,106

24,480

4,296

Cash, end of period

$

16,508

$

15,001

$

16,508

$

15,001

Supplemental disclosure (note 20)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corsa Coal Corp. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
