Corsa Coal : Q2 Financial Statements

Corsa Coal Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands except for per share amounts

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue (note 13) $ 30,426 $ 41,224 $ 55,045 $ 88,065 Cost of sales (note 14) (30,474) (40,316) (56,790) (85,498) Cost of sales - asset impairment (note 14) - (41,684) - (41,684) Total cost of sales (30,474) (82,000) (56,790) (127,182) Gross loss (48) (40,776) (1,745) (39,117) Selling, general and administrative expense (notes 15 and 16) (2,201) (2,444) (4,230) (4,553) Loss from operations (2,249) (43,220) (5,975) (43,670) Finance expense (note 17) (1,398) 1,479 (2,730) (3,959) Finance income (note 17) 1,081 10 1,482 24 Other income, net (note 18) 4,719 507 4,943 592 Income (loss) before tax 2,153 (41,224) (2,280) (47,013) Current income tax expense - 89 - 89 Deferred income tax expense - - - - Provision for income taxes - 89 - 89 Net and comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,153 $ (41,313) $ (2,280) $ (47,102) Attributable to: Shareholders $ 2,243 $ (34,383) $ (2,139) $ (40,539) Non-controlling interest $ (90) $ (6,930) $ (141) $ (6,563) Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 19) $ 0.02 $ (0.36) $ (0.02) $ (0.43) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 19) $ 0.02 $ (0.36) $ (0.02) $ (0.43)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.