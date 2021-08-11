Corsa Coal : Q2 Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and 2020
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
2021
2020
Cash
$
16,508
$
24,480
Accounts receivable (note 3)
13,825
5,442
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,984
3,443
Inventories (note 4)
12,151
9,149
Current Assets
44,468
42,514
Restricted cash and investments (note 5)
41,835
39,420
Advance royalties and other assets
2,977
2,798
Property, plant and equipment, net (note 6)
118,637
125,420
Total Assets
$
207,917
$
210,152
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)
$
15,075
$
9,940
Lease liabilities - current (note 8)
1,353
1,409
Loans payable, net - current (note 9)
3,125
4,142
Paycheck Protection Program loan payable - current (note 9)
279
654
Other liabilities - current (note 10)
1,392
1,625
Reclamation and water treatment provision (note 11)
2,646
2,646
Current Liabilities
23,870
20,416
Revolving credit facility (note 9)
-
-
Loans payable, net - long-term (note 9)
27,311
28,446
Paycheck Protection Program loan payable - long-term (note 9)
847
472
Lease liabilities - long-term (note 8)
2,142
2,772
Other liabilities - long-term (note 10)
4,831
5,466
Reclamation and water treatment provision (note 11)
63,400
64,863
Total Liabilities
122,401
122,435
Equity
Share capital (note 12)
225,091
180,130
Contributed surplus
163
341
Accumulated deficit
(139,738)
(137,856)
Total Shareholders' Equity
85,516
42,615
Non-controlling interest
-
45,102
Total Equity
85,516
87,717
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
207,917
$
210,152
Commitments and Contingencies (note 23)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors:
/s/ Robert C. Sturdivant
/s/ Alan M. De'Ath
Robert C. Sturdivant, Director
Alan M. De'Ath, Director
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands except for per share amounts
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue (note 13)
$
30,426
$
41,224
$
55,045
$
88,065
Cost of sales (note 14)
(30,474)
(40,316)
(56,790)
(85,498)
Cost of sales - asset impairment (note 14)
-
(41,684)
-
(41,684)
Total cost of sales
(30,474)
(82,000)
(56,790)
(127,182)
Gross loss
(48)
(40,776)
(1,745)
(39,117)
Selling, general and administrative expense (notes 15 and 16)
(2,201)
(2,444)
(4,230)
(4,553)
Loss from operations
(2,249)
(43,220)
(5,975)
(43,670)
Finance expense (note 17)
(1,398)
1,479
(2,730)
(3,959)
Finance income (note 17)
1,081
10
1,482
24
Other income, net (note 18)
4,719
507
4,943
592
Income (loss) before tax
2,153
(41,224)
(2,280)
(47,013)
Current income tax expense
-
89
-
89
Deferred income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Provision for income taxes
-
89
-
89
Net and comprehensive income (loss)
$
2,153
$
(41,313)
$
(2,280)
$
(47,102)
Attributable to:
Shareholders
$
2,243
$
(34,383)
$
(2,139)
$
(40,539)
Non-controlling interest
$
(90)
$
(6,930)
$
(141)
$
(6,563)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (note 19)
$
0.02
$
(0.36)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.43)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (note 19)
$
0.02
$
(0.36)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.43)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Number
of Corsa
Common
Non-
Shares
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Controlling
Total
(000's)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2021
94,759
$
180,130
$
341
$
(137,856)
$
45,102
$
87,717
Stock-based compensation
-
-
79
-
-
79
expense (note 16)
Stock option expiration/forfeiture
-
-
(257)
257
-
-
Redeemable unit redemption
8,516
44,961
-
-
(44,961)
-
(note 12)
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(2,139)
(141)
(2,280)
Balance - June 30, 2021
103,275
$
225,091
$
163
$
(139,738)
$
-
$
85,516
For the six months ended June 30, 2020
Number
of Corsa
Common
Non-
Shares
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Controlling
Total
(000's)
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2020
94,759
$
180,130
$
988
$
(82,063)
$
52,103
$
151,158
Stock-based compensation
-
-
165
-
-
165
expense (note 16)
Stock option expiration/forfeiture
-
-
(186)
186
-
-
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(40,539)
(6,563)
(47,102)
Balance - June 30, 2020
94,759
$
180,130
$
967
$
(122,416)
$
45,540
$
104,221
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Corsa Coal Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in United States dollars, tabular amounts in thousands
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net and comprehensive income (loss)
2,153
(41,313)
$
(2,280)
$
(47,102)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
4,207
5,020
8,056
11,524
Stock-based compensation expense (note 16)
42
124
79
165
Non-cash finance expense (income)
(615)
(2,381)
(560)
2,121
Asset impairment (note 6)
-
41,684
-
41,684
Change in estimate of reclamation provision
-
278
-
278
Write-off of advance royalties and other assets
-
(13)
-
419
Other non-cash operating expense
367
506
-
279
Cash spent on reclamation and water treatment activities (note 11)
(1,106)
(838)
(1,738)
(1,792)
Changes in working capital balances related to operations (note 20)
(7,804)
9,835
(4,812)
13,633
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(2,756)
12,902
(1,255)
21,209
Investing Activities
Restricted cash and investments
(1,324)
(1,308)
(2,085)
(2,204)
Restricted cash and investments released
519
935
519
935
Advance royalties and other assets
(127)
(153)
(245)
(303)
Proceeds from sale of assets
143
-
143
-
Property, plant and equipment additions
(1,324)
(545)
(1,727)
(1,026)
Cash used in investing activities
(2,113)
(1,071)
(3,395)
(2,598)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility borrowings
-
12,881
-
59,011
Repayments of Revolving Credit Facility borrowings
-
(21,265)
-
(73,500)
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program borrowings
-
8,353
-
8,353
Repayment of loan payable
(742)
(644)
(2,636)
(1,272)
Repayment of notes payable
-
-
-
(7)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(348)
(261)
(686)
(491)
Cash used in financing activities
(1,090)
(936)
(3,322)
(7,906)
Net (decrease) increase in cash for the period
(5,959)
10,895
(7,972)
10,705
Cash, beginning of period
22,467
4,106
24,480
4,296
Cash, end of period
$
16,508
$
15,001
$
16,508
$
15,001
Supplemental disclosure (note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
