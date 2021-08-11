Corsa Coal : Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis 08/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Corsa Coal Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis June 30, 2021 Corsa Coal Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 The purpose of the Corsa Coal Corp. ("Corsa" or the "Company") Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is to provide a narrative explanation of Corsa's operating and financial results for the period, Corsa's financial condition at the end of the period and Corsa's future prospects. This MD&A is intended to be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the related notes thereto and the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the related notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars, all tonnage amounts are short tons (2,000 pounds per ton) and all amounts are shown in thousands. Pricing and cost per ton information is expressed on a free on board ("FOB") mine site basis. Please refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Measures of Performance." This MD&A is dated as of August 11, 2021. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Number Cautionary Statements.............................................................................................................................. 3 Financial and Operational Highlights....................................................................................................... 4 Business Overview................................................................................................................................... 5 Coal Pricing Trends and Outlook............................................................................................................. 6 Financial and Operational Results............................................................................................................ 7 Review of Second Quarter Financial Results........................................................................................... 9 Review of Year-to-DateFinancial Results............................................................................................... 13 Financial Condition.................................................................................................................................. 18 Liquidity and Capital Resources.............................................................................................................. 18 Debt Covenants........................................................................................................................................ 22 Contractual Obligations............................................................................................................................ 23 Non-GAAPFinancial Measures............................................................................................................... 24 Outstanding Share Data............................................................................................................................ 31 Summary of Quarterly Results................................................................................................................. 31 Related Party Transactions....................................................................................................................... 32 Critical Accounting Estimates.................................................................................................................. 32 Changes in Accounting Policies............................................................................................................... 34 Financial and Other Instruments.............................................................................................................. 34 Additional Information............................................................................................................................. 36 2 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information set forth in this MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein relating to projected sales, coal prices, coal production, mine development, the capacity and recovery of Corsa's preparation plants, expected cash production costs, geological conditions, future capital expenditures and expectations of market demand for coal, constitutes forward-looking statements which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "capacity", "hope", "forecast", "anticipate", "could" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Corsa's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in coal mine development and production; geological, mining and processing technical problems; inability to obtain required mine licenses, mine permits and regulatory approvals or renewals required in connection with the mining and processing of coal; risks that Corsa's preparation plants will not operate at production capacity during the relevant period, unexpected changes in coal quality and specification; variations in the coal mine or preparation plant recovery rates; dependence on third party coal transportation systems; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates; changes in the regulations in respect to the use, mining and processing of coal; changes in regulations on refuse disposal; the effects of competition and pricing pressures in the coal market; the oversupply of, or lack of demand for, coal; inability of management to secure coal sales or third party purchase contracts; currency and interest rate fluctuations; various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of coal products, including labor stoppages, severe weather conditions, public health crises and government regulations that are implemented to address them; the demand for and availability of rail, port and other transportation services; the ability to purchase third party coal for processing and delivery under purchase agreements; the ability to resolve litigation and similar matters involving the Company and/or its assets; the ability to pay down indebtedness; and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this MD&A are based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, future prices for coal; future currency and exchange rates; Corsa's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and access capital markets to meet its future obligations; the regulatory framework representing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the countries in which Corsa conducts business; coal production levels; Corsa's ability to retain qualified staff and equipment in a cost-efficient manner to meet its demand; and Corsa being able to execute its program of operational improvement and initiatives. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Corsa does not undertake to update any of the forward- looking statements contained in this MD&A unless required by law. The statements as to Corsa's capacity to produce coal are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of production or that it will be able to achieve these sales levels. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING CERTAIN MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE This MD&A presents certain measures, including "EBITDA"; "Adjusted EBITDA"; "realized price per ton sold"; "cash production cost per ton sold"; "cash cost per ton sold"; and "cash margin per ton sold", that are not recognized measures under IFRS. This data may not be comparable to data presented by other coal producers. For a definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" starting on page 24 of this MD&A. The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are realistic indicators of operating performance and are useful in performing year- over-year comparisons. However, these non-GAAP measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS, and these measures, taken by themselves, are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION All scientific and technical information contained in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by Peter V. Merritts, Professional Engineer and the Company's Chief Operating Officer, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. 3 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 Key financial results and operational statistics are shown below: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions except per share, per ton and sales tons) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net and comprehensive income (loss) $2.2 $(41.3) $(2.3) $(47.1) Non-cash asset impairment adjustment (included above) $- $(41.7) $- $(41.7) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.02 $(0.36) $(0.02) $(0.43) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $2.7 $4.3 $2.8 $10.7 EBITDA(1) $7.0 $(35.7) $7.1 $(34.4) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(2.8) $12.9 $(1.3) $21.2 Total revenue $30.4 $41.2 $55.0 $88.1 Average realized price per ton of metallurgical coal $91.67 $82.72 $89.35 $86.64 sold(1) Cash production cost per ton sold(1) $77.23 $63.04 $78.12 $67.35 Company produced sales tons 290,117 336,928 541,582 721,678 Value added services sales tons 13,578 2,426 20,073 32,002 Sales and Trading sales tons - 102,076 - 136,663 Total sales tons 303,695 441,430 561,655 890,343 Corsa's average realized price for the second quarter 2021 is the approximate equivalent of between $129 to $134 per metric ton on an FOB vessel basis (2) . For the second quarter 2021, Corsa's sales mix included 57% of sales to domestic customers and 43% of sales to international customers.

. For the second quarter 2021, Corsa's sales mix included 57% of sales to domestic customers and 43% of sales to international customers. In the second quarter 2021, QKGI Legacy Holdings, LP redeemed 170,316,639 Redeemable Units of Wilson Creek Energy, LLC. The Company elected to satisfy the redemption by issuing 8,515,831 Common Shares. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" starting on page 24 of this MD&A. Similar to most U.S. metallurgical coal producers, Corsa reports sales and costs per ton on an FOB mine site basis and denominated in short tons. Many international metallurgical coal producers report prices and costs on a delivered-to-the-port basis (or "FOB vessel basis"), thereby including freight costs between the mine and the port. Additionally, Corsa reports sales and costs per short ton, which is approximately 10% lower than a metric ton. For the purposes of this figure, we have used an illustrative freight rate of $25-$30 per short ton. Historically, freight rates rise and fall as market prices rise and fall. As a note, most published indices for metallurgical coal report prices on a delivered-to-the- port basis and denominated in metric tons. 4 BUSINESS OVERVIEW Corsa is one of the leading United States suppliers of premium quality metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Corsa's core business is supplying premium quality metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers. As of the date of this MD&A, Corsa produces coal from five mines, operates two preparation plants (the Cambria Plant and the Shade Creek Plant) and has approximately 325 employees. Corsa's common shares ("Common Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CSO". The Common Shares also trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CRSXF". The Company's coal operations are conducted through its Northern Appalachia Division ("NAPP" or "NAPP Division") based in Somerset, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. The NAPP Division is primarily focused on metallurgical coal production in the states of Pennsylvania and Maryland. Corsa markets and sells its NAPP coal to customers in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Corsa's metallurgical coal sales figures are comprised of three types of sales: (i) selling coal that Corsa produces ("Company Produced"); (ii) selling coal that Corsa purchases and provides value added services (storing, washing, blending, loading) to make the coal saleable ("Value Added Services"); and (iii) selling coal that Corsa purchases on a clean or finished basis from suppliers outside the Northern Appalachia region ("Sales and Trading"). NAPP Division Mines NAPP currently operates the Casselman mine, an underground mine utilizing the room and pillar mining method; the Acosta mine, an underground mine utilizing the room and pillar mining method; the Horning mine, an underground mine utilizing the room and pillar mining method; the Schrock Run mine, a surface mine using contour mining methods; and the Schrock Run Extension mine, a surface mine using contour and auger mining methods (collectively, the "NAPP Mines"). The Casselman mine is located in Garrett County, Maryland and the Acosta, Horning, Schrock Run and Schrock Run Extension mines are located in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Preparation Plants NAPP currently operates two preparation plants, the Cambria Plant and the Shade Creek Plant, and has one idled preparation plant, the Rockwood Plant. The raw metallurgical coal produced from the NAPP Mines is trucked to the preparation plant where it is processed or "washed" using conventional coal processing techniques and stored for shipping. All plants have load out facilities adjacent to a rail line. Coal is usually shipped by rail; however, it can also be shipped by truck. All of the preparation plants are located in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The Cambria Plant has an operating capacity of 325 tons of raw coal per hour, storage capacity for 130,000 tons of clean coal and 55,000 tons of raw coal and load out facilities adjacent to a CSX rail line. The Shade Creek Plant has an operating capacity of 450 tons of raw coal per hour, storage capacity for 75,000 tons of clean coal and 170,000 tons of raw coal and load out facilities adjacent to a Norfolk Southern rail line. The Rockwood Plant has an operating capacity of 325 tons of raw coal per hour, storage capacity of 24,000 tons of clean coal and 85,000 tons of raw coal and load out facilities adjacent to a CSX rail line. Growth Projects NAPP has several significant projects which are in various stages of permitting. Our future spending on development of coal properties will be dependent upon market conditions, achieving acceptable rates of return on investment and financing availability. Name Type of Mine Status North Mine Project Underground Permitted Keyser Project Underground Permit in Process A Seam Project Underground Permitted 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

