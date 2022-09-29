Advanced search
A Dynamic Mic Like No Other Elgato Launches Wave DX

09/29/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced the launch of Wave DX. A premium XLR microphone with proven dynamic capsule technology designed in close cooperation with Lewitt Audio, Wave DX works with any XLR preamp or audio interface to produce studio-quality sound right out of the box.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005256/en/

Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced the launch of Wave DX. A premium XLR microphone with proven dynamic capsule technology designed in close cooperation with Lewitt Audio, Wave DX works with any XLR preamp or audio interface to produce studio-quality sound right out of the box. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced the launch of Wave DX. A premium XLR microphone with proven dynamic capsule technology designed in close cooperation with Lewitt Audio, Wave DX works with any XLR preamp or audio interface to produce studio-quality sound right out of the box. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built from the ground up to reproduce precise vocals without coloration, Wave DX captures clean audio to make it easier than ever for creators to sculpt their sonic signature with effects and EQ. The wide cardioid polar pattern picks up lifelike lows and detailed highs while rejecting unwanted background noise. An internal pop filter reduces pops and hisses caused by plosive speech sounds, while steel construction reduces internal noise artifacts and protects the capsule. A removable logo can be mounted on the left or right of the microphone and rotated to look right on camera, while the included mono mount prevents a connected XLR cable from jamming.

"After the groundbreaking release of Wave:3, we set out to create a high-end yet accessible dynamic mic that sounds incredible," said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. "Being an analog microphone, Wave DX will slot into any XLR setup. But plug it into the Elgato Wave XLR interface, and you’ve got yourself a complete broadcast setup powered by Wave Link mixing software, VST audio effects, and Stream Deck control, which brings your entire streaming or podcasting setup together. It’s this inter-compatibility that makes the Elgato ecosystem so powerful, and we’re excited to expand our audio lineup with Wave DX."

When paired with the Wave XLR microphone interface (available as a bundle on elgato.com), Wave DX integrates with Elgato's powerful Wave Link software mixer, allowing creators to blend their mic feed with multiple audio sources, create sub mixes, and add third-party VST effects, including EQ, compression, or reverb. Creators with GeForce RTX GPUs can also benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast integration, which enables AI-powered noise and room echo removal effects that dramatically improve audio quality. Like all Elgato software, Wave Link integrates perfectly with Stream Deck to give you instant, tactile control of your entire audio workflow. Wave XLR also makes controlling Wave DX easy thanks to a silent capacitive mute button and multifunctional control dial, while Elgato's lauded Clipguard technology prevents sound distortion when input levels peak.

Investing in a new broadcasting setup can be challenging. To make it easier, Elgato will be offering special launch bundles, including the entire XLR experience, to get you up and running immediately: Wave DX, Wave XLR, Wave Mic Arm, and an Elgato XLR cable.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to upgrade, Wave DX equips you to sound professional and turn your setup into a powerful broadcast studio.

Availability

Elgato Wave DX is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato Wave DX is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of Elgato Wave DX, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

For more information on Elgato Wave DX, please visit:
www.elgato.com

Product Images

High-resolution images for Elgato Wave DX can be found at the link below
https://pr.cor.sr/Wave_DX

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In 2018, CORSAIR acquired Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators. With decades of experience in video technology, Elgato engineers premium capture cards, studio controllers and accessories that empower anyone to produce professional content for worldwide audiences on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook. Together, CORSAIR and Elgato offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products for gamers and creators alike.

Copyright © 2022 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

Region

Representative

Contact Information

Snr Director - Corporate Comms

Harry Butler

harry.butler@corsair.com

PR – USA and Canada

Justin Ocbina

Andrew Williams

justin.ocbina@corsair.com

andrew.r.williams@corsair.com

PR – UK

Pascal Bregeon
Zak Storey

pascal.bregeon@corsair.com

zak.storey@corsair.com

PR – Scandinavia & Benelux

Gabriel Begorgis

gabriel.begorgis@corsair.com

PR – DACH

Yannick Friedsam

Stefan Quiring

yannick.friedsam@corsair.com

stefan.quiring@corsair.com

PR – Italy

Davide Salvioni

davide.salvioni@corsair.com

PR – MENA & Turkey

Tarek Hamdy

tarek.hamdy@corsair.com

PR – Spain and Portugal

Noelia Colino

noelia.colino@corsair.com

PR – France

Clemence Garcia

clemence.garcia@corsair.com

PR – China

Manfrid Zhang

manfrid.zhang@corsair.com

PR – Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia

Punpanit Mekvibul

punpanit.m@corsair.com

PR – Vietnam

Phuong Doan

phuong.doan@corsair.com

PR – North Asia

Zack Chang

zack.chang@corsair.com

PR – Japan

Fuyuhata Jin

fuyuhata.jin@corsair.com

PR – India & South Asia

Rushabh Shah

rushabh.shah@corsair.com

PR – ANZ, Singapore, Malaysia

April Chu

april.chu@corsair.com

 


© Business Wire 2022
