Build in Style: 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES Cases

Our 5000 Series cases introduced innovative features such as all-new fans with CORSAIR AirGuide Technology and our RapidRoute cable management system that makes building a pro-level build a breeze.

If you're looking for an extra splash of color in your builds, the new 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES puts your style on full display, combining tremendous cooling potential, clean cable routing, and four tempered glass panels with custom applied graphics to complement your setup!

The 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES cases are available in five different styles with graphics applied to the front, left, and right side panels:

These awesome custom cases can be found exclusively on our webstore so you can check them out for yourself and plan your next build!

For more information about the 5000 Series family of cases, check out our previous blog post, and to join the discussion about the 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES, join our community over on the CORSAIR User Forums, Reddit, and Discord!

Tags: Share:

Name Email Website(optional)

Post