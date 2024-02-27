Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) today launched the iCUE LINK RX Series of PC cooling fans, further expanding the company's groundbreaking iCUE LINK ecosystem. This launch marks a significant step in the evolution of Corsair's portfolio of DIY components, reinforcing the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the dynamic DIY PC market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227566911/en/

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) today launched the iCUE LINK RX Series of PC cooling fans, further expanding the company's groundbreaking iCUE LINK ecosystem. This launch marks a significant step in the evolution of Corsair's portfolio of DIY components, reinforcing the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the dynamic DIY PC market. (Photo: Business Wire)

RX Series fans represent a pinnacle of engineering, incorporating Corsair Magnetic Dome bearings, AirGuide technology, and in-house fan blade development optimized for unparalleled cooling efficiency in both radiator and PC case applications. Their integration into the unique iCUE LINK ecosystem exemplifies the company’s commitment to making the PC building experience more accessible and welcoming to a broader audience.

Since its release in May 2023, iCUE LINK has simplified DIY system building. With the ability to chain different component types together using a universal standard connector, Corsair has made the building process more intuitive and streamlined. Smart technology integrated into all iCUE LINK products enables intelligent, bi-directional communication with a single System Hub, sending both data and power to the entire series of devices through a single port. The result is dramatically reduced build times and simplified cable management – removing key barriers to entry for newcomers.

The iCUE LINK ecosystem now spans dozens of products across multiple categories including fans, all-in-one (AIO) CPU coolers, and custom cooling components. The seamless integration of cutting-edge technology across its product lines not only sets Corsair apart from its competitors but also positions it as a leader in the high-performance component sector. The positive critical and consumer reception to iCUE LINK has bolstered the company's market presence and underscored iCUE LINK’s potential for future growth. Looking forward, Corsair is actively developing exciting new iCUE LINK products within existing categories, as well as expanding the technology into new component categories.

“The number of customers that continue to adopt iCUE LINK every day has exceeded even our highest expectations, and we are thrilled to be paving the way forward in the DIY component space,” said Geoff Lyon, Senior VP and GM of DIY at Corsair. “We’re looking ahead to bringing even more innovative, user-friendly products to market as iCUE LINK grows and evolves over time, ensuring that enthusiasts of all levels can create their dream setups with ease.”

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227566911/en/