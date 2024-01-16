Official CORSAIR GAMING, INC. press release

CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler, the latest addition to its CPU cooling lineup. Meticulously engineered to tame the high temperatures generated by the latest Intel® and AMD® processors, the A115 is the most powerful and efficient air cooler that CORSAIR has ever produced – with innovative features that make installation and adjustment incredibly easy.

At the heart of the A115 are six 6mm heat pipes and a high-efficiency copper cold plate, capable of handling CPUs with up to 270W TDP. The slightly convex shape of the cold plate optimizes contact with the CPU, ensuring maximum thermal transfer and stability. After absorbing heat, 90 nickel-plated cooling fins provide a substantial 1.69m² surface area for rapid heat dissipation.

The A115 is equipped with two CORSAIR AF140 ELITE Fans, featuring AirGuide technology with anti-vortex vanes that deliver concentrated airflow. These high-performance fans max out at 1,600 RPM while generating a low 33.9 dBA of noise thanks to their fluid dynamic bearings. CORSAIR’s innovative Slide-and-Lock fan mount system, now slimmer than ever, features a tool-free ratcheting mechanism that enables variable mounting height for broad DRAM height compatibility, making it a breeze to replace your memory module.

To ensure a secure fit on high-performance CPUs, the A115 is engineered with the CORSAIR HoldFast 2.0 Retention System, including brackets for the latest Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5/AM4 sockets. Pre-applied with CORSAIR's top-performing XTM70 thermal paste, the cooler is ready to install with optimal heat transfer right out of the box.

"Our customers have been clamoring for a new CORSAIR air cooler, and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said Aaron Neal, Director of DIY Product Marketing at CORSAIR. "We knew we needed to make our mark with the A115, so we continued refining our design until we were satisfied that we could deliver a best-in-class air cooling solution to our enthusiast customers. The end result speaks for itself."

If you’re looking to build an air cooled PC with a top-of-the-line CPU, pick up the A115 to ensure that your cooling can keep up.

Availability and Pricing

The CORSAIR A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler is available now from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The A115 is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the A115, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

