CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler, the latest addition to its CPU cooling lineup. Meticulously engineered to tame the high temperatures generated by the latest Intel® and AMD® processors, the A115 is the most powerful and efficient air cooler that CORSAIR has ever produced – with innovative features that make installation and adjustment incredibly easy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116418101/en/
CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler, the latest addition to its CPU cooling lineup. Meticulously engineered to tame the high temperatures generated by the latest Intel® and AMD® processors, the A115 is the most powerful and efficient air cooler that CORSAIR has ever produced – with innovative features that make installation and adjustment incredibly easy. (Photo: Business Wire)
At the heart of the A115 are six 6mm heat pipes and a high-efficiency copper cold plate, capable of handling CPUs with up to 270W TDP. The slightly convex shape of the cold plate optimizes contact with the CPU, ensuring maximum thermal transfer and stability. After absorbing heat, 90 nickel-plated cooling fins provide a substantial 1.69m² surface area for rapid heat dissipation.
The A115 is equipped with two CORSAIR AF140 ELITE Fans, featuring AirGuide technology with anti-vortex vanes that deliver concentrated airflow. These high-performance fans max out at 1,600 RPM while generating a low 33.9 dBA of noise thanks to their fluid dynamic bearings. CORSAIR’s innovative Slide-and-Lock fan mount system, now slimmer than ever, features a tool-free ratcheting mechanism that enables variable mounting height for broad DRAM height compatibility, making it a breeze to replace your memory module.
To ensure a secure fit on high-performance CPUs, the A115 is engineered with the CORSAIR HoldFast 2.0 Retention System, including brackets for the latest Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5/AM4 sockets. Pre-applied with CORSAIR's top-performing XTM70 thermal paste, the cooler is ready to install with optimal heat transfer right out of the box.
"Our customers have been clamoring for a new CORSAIR air cooler, and we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said Aaron Neal, Director of DIY Product Marketing at CORSAIR. "We knew we needed to make our mark with the A115, so we continued refining our design until we were satisfied that we could deliver a best-in-class air cooling solution to our enthusiast customers. The end result speaks for itself."
If you’re looking to build an air cooled PC with a top-of-the-line CPU, pick up the A115 to ensure that your cooling can keep up.
Availability and Pricing
The CORSAIR A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler is available now from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
The A115 is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
For up-to-date pricing of the A115, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.
Web Pages
To learn more about the CORSAIR A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler, please visit: https://corsair.com/a115
Video
The launch video for the CORSAIR A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler can be found at the link below:
https://youtu.be/EzpR84bDKeE
Product Images
High-resolution images of the CORSAIR A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler can be found at the link below:
https://pr.cor.sr/A115
Access key:
xsLQ#64p75z9
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.
Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts
Region
Representative
Contact Information
PR – USA and Canada
Justin Ocbina
Andrew Williams
justin.ocbina@corsair.com
andrew.r.williams@corsair.com
PR - United Kingdom
Andrew Ditchburn
andrew.ditchburn@corsair.com
PR – Scandinavia & Benelux
Gabriel Begorgis
gabriel.begorgis@corsair.com
PR – DACH
Stefan Quiring
stefan.quiring@corsair.com
PR – Italy
Davide Salvioni
davide.salvioni@corsair.com
PR – MENA & Turkey
Tarek Hamdy
tarek.hamdy@corsair.com
PR – CEE
Cezary Gorny
cezary.gorny@corsair.com
PR – Spain and Portugal
Noelia Colino
noelia.colino@corsair.com
PR – France
Clemence Garcia
clemence.garcia@corsair.com
PR – China
Manfrid Zhang
manfrid.zhang@corsair.com
PR – SEA
Punpanit Mekvibul
punpanit.m@corsair.com
PR – Vietnam
Phuong Doan
phuong.doan@corsair.com
PR – South Korea, Taiwan, HK
Zack Chang
zack.chang@corsair.com
PR – Japan
Fuyuhata Jin
fuyuhata.jin@corsair.com
PR – India & South Asia
Rushabh Shah
rushabh.shah@corsair.com
PR – ANZ & South Africa
Amy Chang
amy.chang@corsair.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116418101/en/