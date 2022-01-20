Corsair Gaming : 2022 Investor Day Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: information or predictions concerning the Company's future

financial performance such as the Company's potential 2022 operating results, business plans and objectives, potential growth opportunities, potential pricing of products,

potential market leadership, and debt refinancing plans, competitive position, technological, industry or market trends, including market growth trends, and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on estimates and information available to the Company at the time of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from the Company's current expectations as a result of many factors, including, but not limited to: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential end of the pandemic and the cessation of pandemic-related restrictions, will have on demand for the Company's products as well as its impact on its operations and the operations of its manufacturers, retailers and other partners, and its impact on the economy overall, including capital markets; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of its brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and its ability to continuously develop and successfully market new gear and improvements to existing gear; the introduction and success of new third-partyhigh-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units, as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the risk that the Company is not able to compete with competitors and/or that the gaming industry, including streaming and eSports, does not grow as expected or declines; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; delays or disruptions at manufacturing and distribution facilities of the Company or third parties; currency exchange rate fluctuations or international trade disputes resulting in the Company's gear becoming relatively more expensive to its overseas customers or resulting in an increase in the Company's manufacturing costs; the impact of the coronavirus on the Company's business; and general economic conditions that adversely effect, among other things, the financial markets and consumer confidence and spending. The Company assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties outlined in Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (once available) as well as the Risk Factors contained therein. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Market & Industry Data

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to the Company's industry, the Company's business and the market for the Company's products and its future growth. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the market for its products are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.