    CRSR   US22041X1028

CORSAIR GAMING, INC.

(CRSR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corsair Gaming : 2022 Investor Day Presentation

01/20/2022 | 08:41am EST
2022

VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY

Thursday, January 20, 2022

10:00AM - 12:30PM ET

7:00AM - 9:30AM PT

1 of 79

DISCLAIMER

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: information or predictions concerning the Company's future

financial performance such as the Company's potential 2022 operating results, business plans and objectives, potential growth opportunities, potential pricing of products,

potential market leadership, and debt refinancing plans, competitive position, technological, industry or market trends, including market growth trends, and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on estimates and information available to the Company at the time of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from the Company's current expectations as a result of many factors, including, but not limited to: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential end of the pandemic and the cessation of pandemic-related restrictions, will have on demand for the Company's products as well as its impact on its operations and the operations of its manufacturers, retailers and other partners, and its impact on the economy overall, including capital markets; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of its brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and its ability to continuously develop and successfully market new gear and improvements to existing gear; the introduction and success of new third-partyhigh-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units, as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the risk that the Company is not able to compete with competitors and/or that the gaming industry, including streaming and eSports, does not grow as expected or declines; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; delays or disruptions at manufacturing and distribution facilities of the Company or third parties; currency exchange rate fluctuations or international trade disputes resulting in the Company's gear becoming relatively more expensive to its overseas customers or resulting in an increase in the Company's manufacturing costs; the impact of the coronavirus on the Company's business; and general economic conditions that adversely effect, among other things, the financial markets and consumer confidence and spending. The Company assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties outlined in Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (once available) as well as the Risk Factors contained therein. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Market & Industry Data

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to the Company's industry, the Company's business and the market for the Company's products and its future growth. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the market for its products are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2 of 79

AGENDA

  • Overview of Corsair
  • Market Data on Gaming PC Components and Gaming Peripherals
  • Product Line Strategy
  • Go-to-Market
  • Our Path to $3.5B in Revenue in 2026
  • Financials

3 of 79

ENABLING GAMERS AND CREATORS TO PERFORM AT THEIR BEST

Hardware

Software

Services

4 of 79

Greenscreen

OUR FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS

Lighting

Cameras

Monitors

Ambient

Lighting

Headsets

Stream Deck

Thunderbolt

Docks

Mice

Keyboards

Microphones

Mouse Pads

Gaming

Controllers

Gaming Chairs

Cases

Power Supplies

Custom Cooling

CPU Coolers

Fans

Memory

Storage

Gaming PCs

Acoustic Panels

Capture Cards

5 of 79

Disclaimer

Corsair Gaming Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORSAIR GAMING, INC.
08:41aCORSAIR GAMING : to Host Virtual Investor Day Today; Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Yea..
PU
08:41aCORSAIR GAMING : 2022 Investor Day Presentation
PU
08:41aCORSAIR GAMING : 2022 Investor Day Press Release
PU
08:31aCorsair Gaming to Host Virtual Investor Day Today; Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Ye..
GL
01/06US Stocks Slip Amid Mixed Economic Data Ahead of Friday's Employment Report
MT
01/06US Stocks Slide as Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Mixed Data Ahead of Friday's Employmen..
MT
01/06Tech Stocks Declining Near Thursday Close as Midday Uptick Loses Momentum
MT
01/06Tech Stocks Back on Positive Ground, Reversing Morning Declines
MT
01/05Corsair Gaming Acquires Majority Stake in Taiwan-based iDisplay Technology
MT
01/05Corsair Acquires Majority Ownership in Taiwan-based Electronics Designer and Display Sp..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on CORSAIR GAMING, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 877 M - -
Net income 2021 91,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 922 M 1 922 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 411
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,37 $
Average target price 30,56 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Paul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thi L. La President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael G. Potter Chief Financial Officer
George L. Majoros Chairman
Jason Glen Cahilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORSAIR GAMING, INC.-3.05%1 922
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.19%44 275
HP INC.-2.84%39 628
GOERTEK INC.-7.95%26 230
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-9.40%22 789
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.15%21 652