Corsair Gaming : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 3, 2021, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (the 'Company'), along with certain U.S. subsidiaries of the Company, entered into a Credit Agreement (the 'Credit Agreement') with Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent and the lenders from time to time party thereto. The Credit Agreement provides for total commitments of $350.0 million, consisting of a $100.0 million five-year revolving credit facility and a $250.0 million five-year term loan facility, with each maturing in September 2026. The Credit Agreement also permits, subject to conditions stated therein, additional incremental facilities in a maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $250.0 million.

The credit facilities under the Credit Agreement replace the Company's senior credit facilities under that certain First Lien Credit and Guaranty Agreement (the 'Prior Credit Agreement'), dated as of August 28, 2017, among the Company, certain U.S. subsidiaries of the Company, Macquarie Capital Funding LLC, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the lenders party thereto. Proceeds from borrowings under the Credit Agreement were used to repay all amounts outstanding under the Prior Credit Agreement.

The term loan and revolving loan under the Credit Agreement will each bear interest at the Company's election, either (a) LIBOR plus a percentage spread (ranging from 1.25% to 2.0%) based on the Company's total net leverage ratio, or (b) the base rate (described in the Credit Agreement as the greatest of (i) Bank of America's prime rate, (ii) the federal funds rate plus 0.50% and (iii) one-month LIBOR plus 1.0%) plus a percentage spread (ranging from 0.25% to 1.0%) based on the Company's total net leverage ratio.

The Company's obligations under the Credit Agreement are guaranteed by substantially all of the Company's U.S. subsidiaries and secured by a security interest in substantially all assets of the Company and the guarantor subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions detailed in the Credit Agreement and related ancillary documentation.

The Credit Agreement contains customary affirmative and negative covenants for secured credit facilities of this type, including, without limitation, (a) limitations on additional indebtedness, (b) limitations on liens, (c) limitations on the sale of assets, (d) limitations on investments and acquisitions, (e) limitations on the payment of dividends and share repurchases, (f) limitations on mergers and (g) maintenance of a maximum total net leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio.

The Credit Agreement contains events of default customary for secured credit facilities. If an event of default occurs and is continuing, the lenders may terminate and/or suspend their obligations to make loans and issue letters of credit under the Credit Agreement and/or accelerate amounts due under the Credit Agreement and exercise other rights and remedies. In addition, upon the occurrence of certain events of default, the interest on the term loan and revolving loan can be increased by 2.0%. In the case of certain events of default related to insolvency and receivership, the commitments of the lenders will be automatically terminated and all outstanding obligations of the Company will become immediately due and payable.

The foregoing description of the Credit Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Credit Agreement, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

