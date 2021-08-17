Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Corsair Gaming, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRSR   US22041X1028

CORSAIR GAMING, INC.

(CRSR)
Corsair Gaming : Fan Week is Coming!

08/17/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
You've heard of shark week… but have you heard of FAN WEEK?

CORSAIR has a wide variety of internal components for PC builds with cooling and fans being among our most popular. What's not to love when you can get the cooling you need for your processor or graphics card AND glorious RGB all at once?

To celebrate one of our 'coolest' product categories, our social media channels and our Memeology department will be focusing entirely on Fans from August 23rd to August 30th. It'll be all fans for as far as the eye can see.
(That's 'fans' as in the product, not 'fans' as in the loving community that supports us)

If you haven't already, follow us over on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and even TikTok for only the best PC fan-related posts!
And if you have questions about fans or other CORSAIR hardware, join the discussion over on our new User Forum or our community on Discord while you're at it!

Corsair Gaming Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 046 M - -
Net income 2021 144 M - -
Net Debt 2021 76,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 517 M 2 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 411
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart CORSAIR GAMING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Corsair Gaming, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORSAIR GAMING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 26,83 $
Average target price 39,67 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Paul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thi L. La President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael G. Potter Chief Financial Officer
George L. Majoros Chairman
Jason Glen Cahilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORSAIR GAMING, INC.-25.98%2 517
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.35.97%76 650
HP INC.19.72%35 365
GOERTEK INC.6.06%20 723
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC45.93%20 646
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY26.58%19 589