Corsair Gaming : Get the Best Out of Your CPU – CORSAIR Launches New PRO Custom Cooling CPU Water Blocks Ready For Intel® Alder Lake

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
FREMONT, CA, October 21st, 2021 - CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced a new PRO generation of performance custom cooling CPU water blocks in the award-winning Hydro X Series: the XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO. Equipped with more than 110 high-efficiency micro-cooling fins and an innovative quad-split flow design, these new water blocks deliver extraordinary cooling paired with vibrant RGB lighting at the heart of your loop. With compatibility across the entire range of modern CPUs from Intel® and AMD®, including the upcoming Intel® LGA 1700 socket, the Hydro X Series delivers the cooling you need to help your next stunning PC build run at its full potential.

Thanks to new precision-machined copper cold plates and a quad-split flow design with multiple inlet channels, the XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO achieve fantastic cooling performance, up to 4°C lower than their previous generation counterparts. Their durable construction with reinforced standard G1/4" threads will keep your CPU running at its best for years to come.

The XC5 RGB PRO shines with 16 RGB LEDs customizable across eight lighting zones and a solid top for a refined and minimalist appearance. RGB lighting can be controlled and synchronized across all CORSAIR iCUE-compatible RGB devices with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller (sold separately) and iCUE software, or controlled via compatible motherboards with an included 5V ARGB adapter cable. The XC5 RGB PRO is available with either Intel or AMD brackets, for easy installation on LGA (1700, 1200, 115X) or Socket AM4, respectively.

The XC7 RGB PRO ups the ante with nickel-plated copper cold plates and a transparent flow chamber to further show off your coolant and lighting, in addition to its 110 high-efficiency micro-cooling fins and quad-split flow design. Its 16 RGB LEDs are all individually addressable for even more intricate lighting effects. The XC7 RGB PRO includes brackets to fit both Intel LGA (1700, 1200, 115X) and AMD Socket AM4.

Whether you're building a new custom cooled powerhouse or looking to improve the performance of your current system, the new PRO Series water blocks will help you get the best out of your CPU.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are backed by a first-rate three-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO, please visit:
https://www.corsair.com/hydro-x-series-xc5-rgb-pro

To learn more about the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC7 RGB PRO, please visit:
https://www.corsair.com/hydro-x-series-xc7-rgb-pro

For a complete list of all CORSAIR Hydro X Series parts, please visit:
https://www.corsair.com/hydro-x-series

For a complete list of all CORSAIR Hydro X Series parts, please visit: https://forum.corsair.com

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EiGHh6qe1YdNurOJ5NDLcqsBTiO5r2pRFkCqG71ozGzBPQ?e=9pXrNj

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC7 RGB PRO can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/Eiy1QOr9WXpFj57NI_vSwKsBXDXBGRwfIwB2BlKasXi9QQ?e=8yd3b5

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. AMD and AMD Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

Region Contact Email
Worldwide PR Director Harry Butler harry.butler@corsair.com
PR - USA and Canada Justin Ocbina
Andrew Williams 		justin.ocbina@corsair.com
andrew.r.williams@corsair.com
PR - UK Pascal Bregeon pascal.bregeon@corsair.com
PR - Scandinavia Gabriel Begorgis gabriel.gegorgis@corsair.com
PR - Benelux Ralf van Velthoven ralf.velthoven@corsair.com
PR - DACH Yannick Friedsam
Stefan Quiring 		yannick.friedsam@corsair.com
stefan.quiring@corsair.com
PR - Italy Davide Salvioni davide.salvioni@corsair.com
PR - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia Michal Rozpendowski michal.rozpendowski@corsair.com
+48 662 145 840 
PR - South East Europe Ozgur Altay  ozgur.altay@corsair.com  
PR - MENA Tarek Hamdy tarek.hamdy@corsair.com
PR - Spain and Portugal Noelia Colino noelia.colino@corsair.com
Technical PR - China Frost Wu frost.wu@corsair.com
PR - South Asia Oscar Tseng oscar.tseng@corsair.com
PR - Thailand Punpanit Mekvibul punpanit.m@corsair.com
PR - North Asia Zack Chang zack.chang@corsair.com
PR - Taiwan Dexter Tai dexter.tai@corsair.com
PR - Japan Fuyuhata Jin fuyuhata.jin@corsair.com
PR - India  Rushabh Shah  rushabh.shah@corsair.com 

###

Disclaimer

Corsair Gaming Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
