    CRSR   US22041X1028

CORSAIR GAMING, INC.

(CRSR)
Corsair Gaming to Host Investor Day on January 20, 2022

12/21/2021 | 05:46pm EST
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the details of its 2022 Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The event will be held virtually, between 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Corsair will provide an overview of its strategy, growth opportunities and long-term financial targets. Presenting for Corsair will be Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer, and other key members of the Corsair management team.

Corsair’s presentation will be broadcasted live and may be accessed via Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Participants are invited to visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download any required streaming media software. Presentation materials and an archived recording of the event will be available via Corsair’s Investor Relations website.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting and esports coaching services, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under our Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops and Gamer Sensei brand, an esports coaching platform.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:

Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

 


