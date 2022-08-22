Corsair Gaming to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the group presentation will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the conference.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting and esports coaching services, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops and Gamer Sensei brand, an esports coaching platform.

