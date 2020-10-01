Log in
No Competition – Introducing the CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard

10/01/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its new flagship gaming keyboard, the incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB. Every detail is built for speed, starting with new CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, delivering your inputs up to four times faster than conventional gaming keyboards. The CORSAIR K100 RGB is equipped with a wide array of premium features that enhance both form and function, such as a refined aluminum frame, a multi-function iCUE control dial, a 44-zone RGB LightEdge, and PBT double-shot keycaps with a standard bottom row. Available in a mechanical version featuring CHERRY MX SPEED Silver keyswitches, or an optical-mechanical version with exclusive new CORSAIR OPX keyswitches, the CORSAIR K100 RGB is the new pinnacle of gaming keyboards.

Debuting in the CORSAIR K100 RGB, onboard CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology delivers peak performance unmatched by any other gaming keyboard on the market today. AXON enables native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning, registering your keypresses up to four times faster than a standard gaming keyboard. Whether you choose the mechanical precision of CHERRY MX SPEED Silver keyswitches or the hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation of CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches, AXON ensures that every input is read and delivered to your PC faster than ever before.

The CORSAIR K100 RGB’s refined industrial design complements its industry-leading performance, starting with a durable and stylish brushed aluminum frame. In addition to vibrant per-key RGB backlighting, a 44-zone RGB LightEdge runs along the sides and top of the keyboard, offering the potential for stunning and intricate lighting effects. Precision-molded PBT double-shot keycaps further enhance the CORSAIR K100 RGB’s premium look and feel while resisting wear, fading, and shine for years, and can be swapped out for custom keycap sets with a standard bottom row.

CORSAIR iCUE software enables in-depth customization such as key remaps and macro programming, perfect for the CORSAIR K100 RGB’s six dedicated macro keys. These keys are also compatible with Elgato Stream Deck software, putting powerful streaming commands and shortcuts at the press of a button. The CORSAIR K100 RGB also features the all-new multi-function iCUE control wheel, offering convenient command over backlighting, media jogging, or as an additional scroll function in creative applications or games – anything programmable in iCUE, you can do with the iCUE control wheel.

Cementing its position as CORSAIR’s preeminent keyboard, the CORSAIR K100 RGB boasts an array of fan-favorite extras, along with a range of new additions to elevate the keyboard experience even further. Dedicated media keys and the signature CORSAIR aluminum volume roller offer convenient control over your media, while a new magnetic, detachable soft-textured leatherette palm rest cushioned by plush memory foam easily slides into place. A USB pass-through port lets you connect an additional device through your keyboard, or conveniently mount an iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen. Finally, 8MB of onboard storage can save up to 200 profiles with custom macros, settings, and up to 20 layers of RGB lighting.

With groundbreaking new onboard technology in CORSAIR AXON and a host of new features and extras, the CORSAIR K100 RGB is the fast, powerful, and stylish gaming keyboard that the world’s most discerning players have been waiting for.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K100 RGB is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K100 RGB, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR K100 RGB, please visit:
http://corsair.com/k100

For a complete list of all CORSAIR keyboards, please visit:
http://corsair.com/gaming-keyboards

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR K100 RGB can be found at the link below:
https://youtu.be/ABbvWpsJOlY

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K100 RGB can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EvHM862fxrRLotwWzkgrpOYBprdJdEqS6IUW-QujFSQfgg?e=lKhafi

About CORSAIR
Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers’ hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

Copyright © 2020 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

RegionRepresentativeContact Information
Worldwide PR DirectorHarry Butlerharry.butler@corsair.com  
PR – USA and CanadaJustin Ocbina
Andrew Williams		justin.ocbina@corsair.com,
andrew.r.williams@corsair.com
PR – UK / BeneluxPascal Bregeonpascal.bregeon@corsair.com   
PR – NordicsFrida Bergendalfrida.bergendal@corsair.com 
PR – GermanyYannick Friedsamyannick.friedsam@corsair.com 
+49 151 40520153
PR – ItalyDavide Salvioni davide.salvioni@corsair.com 
PR – FranceAurelien Heraultaurelien.herault@corsair.com 
+33 (7) 86 60 04 79
PR – Russia / Eastern EuropeAndrey Chebanandrey.cheban@corsair.com    
+7 929 504 20 01
PR – Poland, Czech Republic, SlovakiaMichal Rozpendowskimichal.rozpendowski@corsair.com
+48 662 145 840
PR – South East Europe & MENAOzgur Altayozgur.altay@corsair.com 
PR – Spain and PortugalNoelia Colinonoelia.colino@corsair.com   
Technical PR – ChinaFrost Wufrost.wu@corsair.com 
PR – South AsiaOscar Tsengoscar.tseng@corsair.com 
PR – ANZJim Tienjim.tien@corsair.com 
PR – ThailandPunpanit Mekvibulpunpanit.m@corsair.com 
PR – North AsiaZack Changzack.chang@corsair.com 
PR – IndiaRushabh Shahrushabh.shah@corsair.com 

Media:

Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com 
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Four photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df0ff419-739a-411d-aeb8-97c17842d7da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ca1cc61-a8f3-48ed-8b3f-d01234676ff1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/900f8419-650f-4771-9c61-184405b13e9b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e38b1785-f0b6-4108-8cfe-62521cd201a7

Primary Logo

Photo 1

CORSAIR K100 RGB
Photo 2

CORSAIR K100 RGB
Photo 3

CORSAIR K100 RGB
Photo 4

CORSAIR K100 RGB

© GlobeNewswire 2020
