Corsair Gaming, Inc.
CRSR
US22041X1028
Computer Hardware
|12.52 USD
|-1.42%
|-4.65%
|-7.74%
|Nov. 09
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Corsair Gaming to $14 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rating
|Nov. 07
|Transcript : Corsair Gaming, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Presenter SpeechStephen Ju (Analysts)All right. I think we can start. So good afternoon, everybody. I'm Stephen Ju...
Corsair Gaming Inc. is a provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Company's personal computer (PC) components products offer its customers multiple options to build their customized gaming and workstation desktop PCs. The Company operates through two segments: Gamer and creator peripherals, and Gaming components and systems. Gamer and creator peripherals segment include its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming gear, which includes capture cards, Stream Decks, Universal Serial Bus (USB) microphones, Facecam streaming camera, studio accessories, and EpocCam software, as well as coaching and training services, among others. Gaming components and systems segment Includes its high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others.
SectorComputer Hardware
2024-02-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
12.52USD
Average target price
17.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+40.35%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.74%
|1 308 M $
|+84.06%
|53 866 M $
|+6.59%
|28 185 M $
|-2.76%
|20 013 M $
|+46.26%
|16 224 M $
|+52.11%
|15 273 M $
|+30.63%
|13 294 M $
|+43.58%
|8 868 M $
|+3.63%
|8 827 M $
|+214.63%
|8 340 M $
