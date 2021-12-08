Corteva : 5 ways you can reduce food waste

Did you know you can actually contribute to a healthy and sustainable planet, as well as save on your weekly grocery budget, just by understanding expiration dates on food? Here are a few tips on how you can translate your knowledge into planet and budget-friendly savviness.

The first step is to understand what date labels really mean (and don't mean):

Best by date - This date guarantees the time that the product will be at its best flavor and quality. The food is still edible after the date listed; the label is about taste, not safety.

So now that you understand what labels mean, here are some tips to use that knowledge to help the planet and your budget:

