2Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call
August 4, 2023
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "outlook," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's financial results or outlook; strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position; capital allocation strategy; liquidity; environmental, social and governance ("ESG") targets and initiatives; the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring actions, or cost savings initiatives; and the outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements and other estimates are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements and other estimates also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Corteva's control. While the list of factors presented below is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Corteva's business, results of operations and financial condition. Some of the important factors that could cause Corteva's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include: (i) failure to successfully develop and commercialize Corteva's pipeline; (ii) failure to obtain or maintain the necessary regulatory approvals for some of Corteva's products; (iii) effect of the degree of public understanding and acceptance or perceived public acceptance of Corteva's biotechnology and other agricultural products; (iv) effect of changes in agricultural and related policies of governments and international organizations; (v) costs of complying with evolving regulatory requirements and the effect of actual or alleged violations of environmental laws or permit requirements; (vi) effect of climate change and unpredictable seasonal and weather factors; (vii) failure to comply with competition and antitrust laws; (viii) effect of competition in Corteva's industry; (ix) competitor's establishment of an intermediary platform for distribution of Corteva's products; (x) impact of Corteva's dependence on third parties with respect to certain of its raw materials or licenses and commercialization; (xi) effect of volatility in Corteva's input costs; (xii) risk related to geopolitical and military conflict; (xiii) effect of industrial espionage and other disruptions to Corteva's supply chain, information technology or network systems; (xiv) risks related to environmental litigation and the indemnification obligations of legacy EIDP liabilities in connection with the separation of Corteva; (xv) risks related to Corteva's global operations; (xvi) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, restructurings, cost savings initiatives, and other portfolio actions; (xvii) failure to raise capital through the capital markets or short-term borrowings on terms acceptable to Corteva;
- failure of Corteva's customers to pay their debts to Corteva, including customer financing programs; (xix) increases in pension and other post-employment benefit plan funding obligations; (xx) capital markets sentiment towards ESG matters; (xxi) risks related to pandemics or epidemics; (xxii) Corteva's intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property claims asserted by others;
- effect of counterfeit products; (xxiv) Corteva's dependence on intellectual property cross-license agreements; and (xxv) other risks related to the Separation from DowDuPont.
Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Corteva is unable to currently identify or that Corteva does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Where, in any forward-looking statement or other estimate, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of Corteva's management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
2
A Reminder About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Regulation G (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)
This presentation includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may include organic sales, organic growth (including by segment and region), operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, operating earnings (loss) per share, and base income tax rate. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting, including allocating resources and evaluating incentive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year over year results.
These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent
with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided at the end of this presentation.
Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of the Company's control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort. For Significant items reported in the periods presented, refer to slide 28. Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company presents accelerated prepaid royalty amortization expense as a significant item. Accelerated prepaid royalty amortization represents the non-cash charge associated with the recognition of upfront payments made to Monsanto in connection with the Company's non-exclusive license in the United States and Canada for Monsanto's Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits. During the ramp-up period of Enlist E3TM, Corteva has begun to significantly reduce the volume of products with the Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits beginning in 2021, with expected minimal use of the trait platform thereafter.
Organic sales is defined as price and volume and excludes currency and portfolio and other impacts, including significant items. Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) (i.e., income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating benefits (costs), foreign exchange gains (losses), and net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, excluding the impact of significant items. Non-operating benefits (costs) consists of non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) credits (costs), tax indemnification adjustments, and environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites. Tax indemnification adjustments relate to changes in indemnification balances, as a result of the application of the terms of the Tax Matters Agreement, between Corteva and Dow and/or DuPont that are recorded by the Company as pre-tax income or expense. Operating EBITDA margin is defined as Operating EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Operating earnings (loss) per share is defined as "earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, the after-tax impact of non-operating benefits (costs), the after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangible assets existing as of the Separation from DowDuPont, and the after-tax impact of net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. Although amortization of the Company's intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of additional intangible assets. Net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting represents the non-cash net gain (loss) from changes in fair value of certain undesignated foreign currency derivative contracts. Upon settlement, which is within the same calendar year of execution of the contract, the realized gain (loss) from the changes in fair value of the non-qualified foreign currency derivative contracts will be reported in the relevant non-GAAP financial measures, allowing quarterly results to reflect the economic effects of the foreign currency derivative contracts without the resulting unrealized mark to fair value volatility. Base income tax rate is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impacts of foreign exchange gains (losses), non-operating benefits (costs), amortization of intangibles (existing as of the Separation), mark-to-market gains (losses) on certain foreign currency contracts not designated as hedges, and significant items.
The Company also uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion as non-GAAP measures to evaluate and discuss its liquidity position and ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash from operating activities, less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by Operating EBITDA. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion provide investors with meaningful information regarding the Company's ongoing ability to generate cash through core operations, and our ability to service our indebtedness, pay dividends (when declared), make share repurchases, and meet our ongoing cash needs for our operations. Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-looking Free Cash Flow Conversion non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty Operating EBITDA due to items outside of the company's control, which includes the same Significant Items noted above, without reasonable effort.
3
CEO Messages
Solid 1H
▪ Growth in Sales, Operating EBITDA(1) translating to >180 bps margin (1) expansion
Financial
▪ Seed results reflect superior technology and execution, on track for strong 2023
▪
Crop Protection delivering margin expansion with benefits from strategic portfolio
Performance
decisions and cost actions despite industry destocking
Dynamic
▪ Ag demand fundamentals remain positive overall
Macro
▪ Farmer margins healthy and above average historical levels
▪ Higher interest rates, supply chain stability, and weather impacting channel and
Environment
farmer order patterns
Updated FY Guidance(2)
- Net sales $17.9 - $18.2B, 3% growth vPY at mid-point
Operating EBITDA(1) $3.50B - $3.65B, 11% growth vPY at the mid-point
- FCF(1) forecast $1.0 - 1.2B
- Increased dividend ~7%, expect ~$500M in share repurchases for FY
CTVA Will Continue to Deliver Growth in 2023
- Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See slide 3 for further discussion and reconciliations at the end of this presentation.
(2) Guidance does not contemplate any extreme weather events, operational disruptions, significant changes in customers' demand or ability to pay, or further acceleration of currency and inflation impacts resulting from
4
global economic conditions.
Crop Sector Market Outlook
Corn($/bu)
U.S. Farm Prices
Soybean ($/bu)
7
6
5
4
3
2
06/07 08/09 10/11 12/13 14/15 16/17 18/19 20/21 22/23
Strong Demand for Food, Feed, and Fuel
16▪ Record-setting demand for grain and oilseeds
14
12▪ 2023 demand for biofuels hit a record with expected growth in 2024
10
8 Ag Commodity Prices Remain Above Historical Averages
6
▪ U.S. corn and soy yields forecasted to be below trend
▪ Production and exports from Black Sea region remain challenged
180
U.S. Net Farm Income ($B)
▪ Global stocks begin slow rebuild due to large Brazil crop
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
70
78
62
77
114
96
124
92
82
62
75 81 79
94
141
163
131
Favorable Farmer Economics
- 2023 is expected to be in Top 5 on record for U.S. farm income
- Moderating fertilizer prices support margins
- Farmers continue to prioritize technology for better returns
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
2023e
Ag Fundamentals Remain Positive Overall
Source Data: USDA
5
