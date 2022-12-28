Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Corteva, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CTVA   US22052L1044

CORTEVA, INC.

(CTVA)
  Report
12-28-2022
58.63 USD   -1.89%
Corteva : Agriscience Subsidiary to Change Name in January
PU
Corteva, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
Corteva, Nevonex Team for Digital Crop-Protection Projects
MT
Corteva : Agriscience Subsidiary to Change Name in January

12/28/2022
INDIANAPOLIS, IN., December, 2022 - Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced today its subsidiary E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will change its name to EIDP, Inc., consistent with its contractual obligations related to its separation from DowDuPont, Inc. The change will be effective January 1, 2023. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

# # #

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

# # #

12/28/22

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

Media Contact:

Kris Allen
+1 403-483-5205
kris.allen@corteva.com

Investor Contact:

Kim Booth
+1-302-485-3190
kimberly.a.booth@corteva.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corteva Inc. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
