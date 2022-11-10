Corteva : Agriscience wins Crop Science Award for Best Industry Collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 10, 2022 -Corteva Agriscience has won a Crop Science Award in the "Best Industry Collaboration" category together with BASF Agricultural Solutions and M.S. TechnologiesL.L.C. for the collaboration of a mutually beneficial trait licensing agreement that was announced in June 2022. The awards - formerly Agrow Awards - were presented as part of the virtual Crop Science Forum by S&P Global Commodity Insights and recognize excellence in crop protection and digital agriculture industries worldwide. 2022 marked the 15th year of the Crop Science Awards, with a total of 12 categories.

The three companies announced the execution of a mutually beneficial trait licensing agreement to develop an industry first-of-its-kind soybean trait stack. BASF licensed its nematode resistant soybean (NRS) trait to Corteva and MS Technologies for use in Enlist E3® soybeans. In turn, Corteva and MS Technologies licensed the Enlist E3 soybean trait to BASF for development with the NRS trait in BASF germplasm. The transgenic soybean event in Enlist E3 soybeans is jointly developed and owned by Corteva Agriscience and M.S. Technologies L.L.C.

The award demonstrates great collaboration within the industry to ensure farmers have the technology needed to effectively and efficiently solve in-field challenges on their farms.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

# # #

11/10/22

™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

Contact



Kris Allen

403-483-5205

kris.allen@corteva.com